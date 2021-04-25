Inside the Bills: Grading Brandon Beane's first draft class three years later

As soon as the NFL draft concludes Saturday, the grades will come out.

Those grades, of course, will be wildly premature. How can a class of players who have yet to take an NFL snap be graded?

Nevertheless, that won’t stop draftniks from immediately offering opinions on the job Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane and his counterparts did.

If we’re being fair, though, a draft class probably needs at least three seasons before it can be judged. With Beane entering his fourth draft with the Bills, that makes it a good time to look back on his first class now that those players have three full NFL seasons to their credit. Here is how The Buffalo News would grade each of those picks today:

First round, No. 7 overall: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

Grade: A+