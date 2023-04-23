There is a large asterisk attached to the Buffalo Bills’ 2020 draft class.

General Manager Brandon Beane traded his first-round pick that year in a deal that returned wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings. Three years later, that can be viewed as a win-win transaction. On the field, Diggs has been everything the Bills hoped he would be, putting together three seasons of at least 100 catches, 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns in every one of them.

The Vikings, meanwhile, used the 22nd overall pick in the draft on LSU receiver Justin Jefferson. He’s had at least 88 catches, 1,400 yards and seven receiving touchdowns in each of his first three seasons. Over the past three years, Diggs is tied for the NFL lead with 338 catches, while Jefferson is third with 324. Jefferson’s 4,825 yards leads the league over the same span, while Diggs’ 4,189 yards ranks fourth. Diggs’ 29 touchdown catches ranks sixth, while Jefferson’s 25 are tied for 10th.

Sure, a case could be made the Bills should have stayed put and took Jefferson at No. 22 overall. That line of thinking, however, misses the larger point. The Bills were in a different spot coming off the 2019 season. Quarterback Josh Allen showed sufficient promise in his second season, but it was clear a No. 1 receiver was needed. The move for Diggs was a sure thing, and it’s impossible to argue with the results. Both sides can, and should, be happy with the trade.

Keep that trade in mind when evaluating the rest of Beane’s 2020 class, which has now had three years in the league. That makes it a good time to grade those picks:

Second round, No. 54 overall: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

Grade: C

The buzz when the Bills drafted Epenesa is they got a player they might have picked in the first round. It’s a good thing that didn’t happen, because this grade would be worse.

Epenesa has been an average, rotational player, appearing in 43 games, but starting just three times. After having just 2.5 sacks in his first two seasons, he took a big jump to 6.5 sacks in 2022 – a promising sign that there might be more to come as he heads into the final season of his rookie contract. He also defended five passes and forced two fumbles last season, after coming into the year with just two passes defensed over his first two years and zero forced fumbles.

“I think I just took one step forward, and I'm gonna work this season to take another one,” Epenesa told The Buffalo News at the end of the 2022 season. “Get bigger, faster, stronger, and then just try to be able to maintain my weight again throughout this offseason. Just try to take those steps again.”

Epenesa has shown flashes of being a difference maker as an edge rusher – his game at Miami in 2021 showed that – but the problem has been consistency.

Third round, No. 86 overall: Zack Moss, RB, Utah

Grade: D

Beane has struggled at times with his Day 2 selections, and his pick of Moss fits into that category. Drafted to be a physical running back who would pair well with the shiftier Devin Singletary, Moss never consistently filled that role.

In two-plus seasons, he rushed 225 times for 917 yards and eight touchdowns and also added 44 catches for 319 yards and another two scores. The Bills traded Moss to the Indianapolis Colts at the 2022 trade deadline as part of a deal that brought running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo. Moss rushed 76 times for 365 yards and one touchdown in eight games for Indianapolis, making three starts. In five games with the Bills in 2022 before being traded, Moss didn’t break a single tackle, according to analytics tracked by the website Pro Football Reference. That goes to show the 5-foot-9, 205-pounder didn’t play with much of a physical edge.

Fourth round, No. 128 overall: Gabe Davis, WR, Central Florida

Grade: A

We need to consider the entire body of work here. Since being drafted, Davis has 20 receiving touchdowns, which is third most among receivers drafted in 2020 or later. His 16.8 yards per catch leads all receivers drafted since 2020 who have made at least 51 catches. Davis also ranks 13th in receiving yards among receivers drafted in 2020 or later, with 1,984. His 118 catches ranks 14th.

By all those measures, Davis has greatly outplayed his draft position. None of those numbers take into account his performances in the postseason, either. His game against Kansas City in the 2021 playoffs is legitimately one of the best ever played by a wide receiver.

While all that is true, there is a feeling Davis came up a bit short in 2022 as the team’s No. 2 receiver. He finished with 48 catches for 836 yards and seven touchdowns. Those aren’t terrible numbers, but Davis did struggle with drops (he had nine of them on 93 targets). A high-ankle sprain suffered early in the season hampered him for weeks, even as he fought to play through it.

“Gabe, his job descriptions run the gamut since he's been here,” coach Sean McDermott said. “The first year kind of came in and probably did more than maybe some people expected, especially outside the building in terms of how he produced in his first year. Second year, we bring in Emmanuel (Sanders). Maybe he thought it was going to be his time. We bring in Emmanuel, and then all of a sudden he's right kind of back into that same spot he was his first year.

"Then last season, hey, here he goes and he gets dinged up a little bit. But he pushed through it, you know, like no other out there. So I think this year he's in a position where he's really going to start to settle in. Listen, he's a guy that's always been mature beyond his years in the way that he was raised and how he handles things. I think he's got a unique ability to compartmentalize and that will serve him well as he moves forward here.”

What the Bills decide to do with Davis following the 2022 season will be one of the biggest decisions Beane faces.

Fifth round, No. 167 overall: Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

Grade: F

On paper, this pick made sense. Fromm came from a winning program, and developing a young backup behind Allen was a reasonable idea. Right from the start, however, this pick backfired. Fromm embarrassed himself and the team when leaked text messages of him using racist language were released just about five weeks after he was drafted. The Bills chose to stand by Fromm, and he ended up serving as the emergency, Covid quarterback for the 2020 season, practicing away from his teammates.

Fromm was released by the Bills before the 2021 season and never ended up appearing in a game for the team. His only NFL playing time to date is three games with the New York Giants in 2021.

Sixth round, No. 188 overall: Tyler Bass, K, Georgia Southern

Grade: A

Bass signed a four-year contract extension with the team Friday – the surest sign to date Beane nailed this pick. Bass, 26, has made 83 of his 97 career field goal attempts (85.6%) and 156 of his 160 point-after attempts (97.5%). On kickoffs, he has a touchback rate of 58.2% (170 of 292). He has also shown an ability to kick in the frigid, often windy conditions present in Orchard Park.

His new contract, valued at up to $21 million, makes him one of the five highest-paid kickers in the NFL.

Sixth round, No. 207 overall: Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State

Grade: C

Hodgins spent his rookie season on injured reserve and then almost all of the 2021 season on the practice squad, appearing in just one game. He started the 2022 season on the practice squad again, before eventually joining the 53-man roster and appearing in two games. Hodgins made four catches for 41 yards before being released.

Here’s where it gets complicated: After being released, Hodgins was claimed off waivers by the New York Giants. He proceeded to break out, making 33 catches for 351 yards and four touchdowns in eight games, then adding nine catches for 108 yards and a touchdown in two playoff games.

So, what should be made of the pick? On one hand, Hodgins has shown he can play in the NFL. On the other, he has done so mostly for another team. Especially given the lack of depth the Bills had at receiver by the end of the 2022 season, a case can be made the team should have kept Hodgins on the 53-man roster and given him more of a chance. Because of that, it’s hard to give this pick a better grade.

Seventh round, No. 239 overall: Dane Jackson, CB, Pitt

Grade: A-

This late in the draft, simply finding a contributor is a job well done, and Beane did that with Jackson. Over three years, he’s appeared in 37 games, making 22 starts. He has 113 tackles, 23 passes defensed and three interceptions. He’s not a star, but is an average starter who is probably best suited to be a trusted backup. Again, this late in the draft, that’s about all you can reasonably ask.

Overall grade: B

The selections of Davis and Bass on Day 3 make up for the mediocre return Beane has so far received from his Day 2 picks. Hodgins getting away certainly hurts, or this class would look even better. If we factor in the trade for Diggs, the overall grade easily rises. Based on the drafted players alone, it looks like a pretty solid class, but Epenesa has so far left them wanting a bit more, which holds it back somewhat overall.