Sunday promises to be bittersweet for Gabe Davis.

The Buffalo Bills’ third-year receiver returns to Arrowhead Stadium, where he turned in one of the great games in NFL playoff history back in January. Of course, that individual success was overshadowed by, well, you know what.

“You take the good with the bad,” David said Thursday inside the Bills’ locker room after practice. “Happy with the way I performed, but obviously I know the ultimate goal of us winning didn't happen. I've still got to be happy with the positive things that happened, though.”

There were plenty of those.

Davis had eight catches for 201 yards and a postseason-record four touchdown catches.

“I know guys can go a career without ever reaching 200 yards in one game,” Davis said. “It was pretty crazy once I got back to the locker room and saw what I accomplished. It was a standout game for me. I was sitting on the side, pacing, waiting for my time to be able to go out and perform. In the biggest moment, Josh (Allen) put his trust in me to make plays and I was able to do it for the team.”

Pacing. Waiting. Biding his time. Davis did plenty of that in 2021. The Bills added veteran receiver Emmanuel Sanders on a one-year contract, and he started the year as part of the three-receiver set with Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley. Davis played more than 50% of the offensive snaps in just two of the team’s first 12 games, but in the four games he played of the team’s final five, he was at more than 80% of the snaps in all of them.

His time had arrived.

“I work real hard and I sacrifice a lot to play this game,” he said. “I don't go on vacation. I barely see my family a lot of the time. I'm always doing football stuff. That's what I sacrifice to be great at this game. A lot goes into this. It gets real frustrating and mentally challenging when you're not getting what you feel like you deserve. That's how I felt. A lot of guys have been in my shoes before. I'm not the only one. So just having to fight with that made me stronger, made me work on my patience and made me be able to perform whenever my number is called.”

After his explosion against the Chiefs, Davis entered the 2022 season as the clear-cut No. 2 receiver next to Diggs. The potency of that duo was on display in the season opener, when Diggs went for eight catches, 122 yards and one touchdown and Davis added four catches for 88 yards and a touchdown of his own.

“It balances the field out for us with Stef on one side and Gabe on the other,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “Gabe's a really good football player, as you guys have seen, and a very fierce competitor. So it's big for us when he can make the catches that he's made.”

Big plays have become Davis’ specialty. Since the start of the 2021 season, 38 of his 46 receptions – 82.6% – have resulted in first downs, the highest in the NFL.

“No one's expectations are higher than the expectations I have for myself,” Davis said. “I just focus on myself and what I want. No one is harder on me than myself. That's how I think of it.”

After Week 1, it looked like Davis was going to have the big season so many projected for him. An ankle injury suffered before the Week 2 game against the Titans, however, temporarily put that on pause. Davis was hurt during the final practice before that game, and ultimately sat out against Tennessee. Although he returned in Week 3 against Miami – and played basically every snap – it was clear that he wasn’t quite himself. The same was true in Week 4 against Baltimore.

“Something like an ankle, you're on your feet every day,” Davis said. “Especially as a receiver, you're running routes, coming in and out of breaks, so it's going to linger. Each week, it's getting better. I just hope it continues healing every single day.”

Davis certainly looked like himself Sunday. His 98-yard touchdown on the game’s third play from scrimmage showed that. Davis later added another 62-yard touchdown. That play will go down as one of the best of the season – maybe several seasons – for the Bills. Davis extended his right arm to pull in Davis’ pass, then momentarily lost he ball to Steelers star Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Interception? Think again.

Davis somehow managed to rip the ball away from Fitzpatrick before stepping out of bounds for a touchdown.

“It was a big play – definitely a play I'll remember,” Davis said. “Happy I was able to come down with it.

“There's a lot of audible gasps and just like, ‘Oh my God.’ So anytime you have a guy that can make plays like that, again, you want to try to get him the ball as much as possible,” Allen said when the team reviewed the game film Monday. “It’s fun when you see someone that worked so hard and cares so much about his craft continue to make plays, special plays like that. Everybody kind of rallies around you. So yeah, he’s ‘him’ as people say. He's one of the ‘hims’ on our team.”

For the season, Davis is averaging a ridiculous 28.1 yards per catch – with 11 catches for 309 yards and three touchdowns. His yards per catch leads the NFL by a full 6.0 yards over the next closest receiver.

“We were talking on the sideline today. The amount of yards that he has on the season compared to the catches it's like, ‘maybe we get that guy the ball a little bit more!’ I know he's been dealing with a little bit of an ankle and missed a game, but the more we can get him involved in the offense, and the ability that he has, it's second to none to blow the top off a defense,” Allen said. “You see him in the run game, you see him getting dirty, you see him blocking for his receivers on the edge. He just does everything you ask him to do, and he continues to make plays. So I love what he brings to our offense. I love the person that he is and how he carries himself, how hard he works. He's a special cat.”

It would have been easy for Davis to sit out until his ankle injury was fully healed, but that’s not the way he was wired.

“I think it was good just to get Gabe back out there rolling again, kind of get back and obviously feeling good with where his body's at coming off that injury,” offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said Monday. “So he’s a warrior. He was able to fight through a lot of things and get back out there for us. We're going to need him going forward. We need all of our guys, so it's great to see all those guys really kind of step up and make plays. When he was gone, those guys didn't blink and they were able to step up and do some good things for us. So I think it's really good for us to be able to be multiple and be able to have a lot of guys contribute. For Gabe to do that was big for us.”

Defending Davis and Diggs at the same time when both are 100% has proven to be a near-impossible task recently for defenses.

“Us having confidence in ourselves and each other that no matter where the ball is, someone is going to make the play,” Davis said. "I'm real comfortable on the field when I've got 14 on the other side, and I know he feels the same way about me. To know wherever the ball goes, the play will be made, either from him or from me, is big.”

Added Diggs: “I feel like we got a lot of guys that can step up, but it's different when our guys are in the game, especially the guys that been in there, been here for a couple years and have built some type of chemistry and some type of flow with the quarterback, that it's just a little different. Especially when he's 100%, you can see that he's a hell of a player. Even from his younger years, he hasn't changed at all. His physical hasn't changed at all, his preparation hasn't changed at all. And you see a lot of carryover. So a healthy Gabe Davis is a real, real good receiver.”