Inside the Bills: Forecasting what will happen to team's 14 impending free agents

With that in mind, here is a look at each of the 14 players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents when the NFL league year begins March 17, along with the percentage chance of the Bills and GM Beane being able to retain them:

Matt Barkley: 80%

The Bills haven’t needed to use Barkley much over the last two years because – knock on wood – Josh Allen has stayed healthy. Nevertheless, Barkley does have a valuable role. He’s a trusted sounding board in the quarterback room who has developed a great relationship with Allen. The healthy dialogue between the two during the practice week and on the sideline during games is beneficial to the Bills’ starter. The Bills have Jake Fromm, a fifth-round draft pick in 2020, who could compete to be the No. 2 quarterback and there will be the usual glut of backups on the open market – some of whom might arguably be better on-field options – but if the Bills value what Barkley brings to the locker room, they should be able to keep him.

Jon Feliciano: 70%