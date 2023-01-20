Inside the Bills: Dawson Knox's current touchdown streak puts him in elite company

A season that started on such an unimaginable low is concluding on a high note for Dawson Knox.

The Buffalo Bills’ veteran tight end carries a five-game receiving touchdown streak into Sunday’s AFC divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. He has caught fire at exactly the right time for an offense that hasn’t always had a reliable second option to Stefon Diggs in the passing game this season.

“He's been great for us,” quarterback Josh Allen said of Knox. “The more that we can get him the ball, it seems like the better that we do. He's so athletic. He's so big. He's so fast. He's tough for smaller guys and quicker than some of the big guys that guard him. So, just trying to get everybody involved in this offense. When we’re spreading it around and getting everybody involved, I think we become very balanced, and I think that's a sign of a good team.”

Knox’s streak of five straight games with a touchdown puts him in elite company. Only Kansas City’s Travis Kelce and Amherst native Rob Gronkowski have longer streaks, each having done so in six straight games.

“He’s one of their playmakers, and you can’t sleep on him – (quarterback Josh Allen) trusts him,” Bengals safety Vonn Bell told The Buffalo News. “He finds a way to get open because Allen extends the play and (Knox) finds an open area in the zone and then Allen makes the throw to him. You have to do a great job at the beginning of the play and the end of the play.”

PlayAction column: Bills preach rally to ball to try to corral Ja'Marr Chase “Rally to the ball” is a mantra that takes on added meaning this week as the Buffalo Bills prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals’ lethal wide receiving corps.

That was on display last week against Miami in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Knox made an amazing catch to open the scoring in the first quarter.

“I think confidence,” coach Sean McDermott said when asked what he’s seen recently from Knox. “Josh and Dawson being on the same page with things and extremely comfortable with one another and where Dawson is going to be – I think just that rapport that those two have is very strong.”

That makes sense, given how close they are off the field, too.

Knox has quietly moved up the franchise’s all-time postseason lists, becoming one of just five players with at least five career playoff receiving touchdowns, joining Andre Reed (9), James Lofton (6), Gabe Davis (6) and Thurman Thomas (5).

Knox has 21 catches for 197 yards in seven career playoff games, totals that both rank second in franchise history at tight end behind Keith McKeller (27 catches for 246 yards).

Ryan O'Halloran: Future Wyoming governor Logan Wilson presently a key player for Cincinnati defense Cincinnati linebacker Logan Wilson elevated his play to a new level this year and is a significant challenge for the Buffalo Bills’ offense. He led the team with 123 regular-season tackles and had 10 in a wild card game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“Not only is he a great player, but they have so many good skill weapons, it allows the quarterback to take advantage of the matchups or the open zones, and he doesn’t really have to force the ball to anybody,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “They have just such a wealth of talent at receiver, at tight end, at running back and, of course, it allows those guys to win their matchups or when you get the coverage looks for zone, they do a great job taking advantage of those, and Dawson’s done a great job.”

Knox finished the regular season with 48 catches for 517 yards and six touchdowns. Those numbers were down only slightly from the 49 catches for 587 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“Dawson's been so great for us all year,” offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said last month. “He's been such a great tool for us all year and a great piece to what we are as an offense. Even though some games, the numbers don't necessarily show it. You know, sometimes, it's just the luck of the draw whether or not the ball's coming your way or not, based on the defense. That's a credit to Josh not trying to force it to guys and making sure he's going through his progressions.”

Knox has taken pride in being an every-down tight end, and his snap counts reflect that. He finished the regular season playing 825 snaps – 76% of the offensive total.

“As a tight end, I think it's important that you're willing to do whatever it is you're asked to do on the field, whether it's blocking, pass protection ... just doing whatever is called of you on that play,” Knox said. “We've got a lot of unselfish people on this team that do their 1/11th, that do their job without complaining, and I just want to be one of those guys, too. Obviously, it's more fun to be directly involved catching touchdowns, but if you told me we're going to win this game and I'll have zero targets, zero catches, I'd take that 10 times out of 10.”

How we see it: News writers offer picks for Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals in AFC divisional playoff Don't miss the picks from The Buffalo News' Jay Skurski, Katherine Fitzgerald, Mark Gaughan and Ryan O'Halloran as the Buffalo Bills prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC divisional playoff game.

The Bills’ inability to develop a consistent No. 2 receiver opposite Stefon Diggs this season can be looked at a couple different ways. On one hand, it would have been nice to have someone take that role and make it his. On the other, the Bills are tough to defend because it’s not always clear who is going to draw those targets.

“We’ve got a team that's like that, in general. I think Dawson is just the epitome of that, you know, guys that are extremely unselfish,” Dorsey said. “They're talented football players, and I know all these guys want the ball and feel like they can help us win, … so I think it's just a testament to this group that they understand the bigger goal, the bigger vision. The bigger picture, or the most important thing, is trying to come out and win a football game. I think we’ve got a really good group in terms of that's the most important thing to them, and they're willing to do whatever it takes to help us do that.”

“They have a lot of different targets in the red zone, and when Josh scrambles, (Knox) gets open,” Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt said. “Last week, on a scramble play, he got open for the touchdown, and on one play after that, Miami zero blitzed Josh and he had (Knox), but he dropped it. On those scramble plays, the tight end mostly gets open.”

Knox has done so through unimaginably difficult circumstances. During the preseason, his younger brother, Luke, died while at college.

“Something like that is about as heavy as it gets,” said Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney, who is one of Knox’s best friends on the team. “Everybody deals with it in their own way. I'm sure he's still dealing with it. He's got a great family. He's stuck to that. I don't know exactly what it is, but he's just come in every day and he's maintained his level of steady growth throughout the season. It's a testament to his character, his upbringing, his faith. He shows up every day and he works hard. It's never been a doubt.

“It's good to see. Good things happen to good people. It's special. He's more than risen up. He got the big deal, and that didn't change him either. Again, that's a testament to his character and how he was brought up.”

Sweeney was referring to the four-year contract extension that Knox signed in early September. That deal runs through the 2026 season and carries a potential value of more than $53 million.

“The amount of money you make shouldn't change who you are as a person,” Knox said. “That's something that God has entrusted me with. He's given me some good resources now that I can give back to other people. I just know I'm supposed to be a good steward of that, but the second we let money or fame change us as a person, it's going to be detrimental to health later down the line. That's the opposite of what God has called us to be.”

Knox has leaned on his faith, as well as those closest to him, as he has dealt with his grief.

“It’s definitely been a roller coaster, but I've got a pretty incredible support system,” he said. “This community in Buffalo has been unbelievable. It's definitely a second home to me. The people around here are so supportive, so loving, and I want to be here as long as I possibly can. Hopefully, it's more than just this one contract extension.

“My teammates, coaches, friends and family have just been unreal through this whole thing, and I know God has got a plan for everything, so I've been leaning on that. I know there is a reason for everything that happens. I can't really see it now, but just leaning on that – I know he's got a bigger, more important plan that is going to be good in the long run.”