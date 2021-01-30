Inside the Bills: Behind the scenes of how team navigated its way through Covid-19 protocols

You know that pit-in-your-stomach feeling as you wait for medical test results?
Try experiencing that every day for about six months – only you’re waiting on results for about 200 people, not just yours.
That’s what life has been like recently for Nate Breske, the Buffalo Bills’ head athletic trainer. Breske, along with Barb Evans, the team’s director of human resources, and team physician Dr. Tom White were central figures in helping the organization navigate through an entire season played during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic – a monumental challenge none of them could have possibly imagined this time a year ago.
“It’s probably been the longest season of my career, mentally and emotionally,” Breske told the Buffalo News on Thursday in a rare phone interview. “Dealing with that every night when you go to bed, that you don't know what the next day is going to bring. ... Luckily, we had a great team around and I knew that we could count on everybody to get it figured out if something did happen.”
With the NFL on the cusp of completing a remarkable achievement – playing all 256 regular-season games within its normal 17-week calendar and, when the Super Bowl is played next Sunday, all 13 postseason games – a more clear understanding of just how that has been possible is coming into focus.
After the pandemic wiped out many college pro days last year, erased typical free agency and turned the NFL Draft into a virtual event, the viability of having a season was in doubt. That was only magnified when spring practices were canceled, forcing teams to meet virtually. When the Bills and the rest of the NFL reported to training camp July 28, there was still good reason to wonder about the league’s ability to safely conduct a season.
“Things we took for granted before all of a sudden became challenges and tougher than expected,” coach Sean McDermott said. “Then that gets magnified over the course of the season.”
Upon arriving to the team facility in late July, one of the first things McDermott did was address the entire team. He explained how the 2020 season would not look anything like anyone had experienced before, and how sacrifices would need to be made in order to have a successful year.
“The way he explained it impacted the players. That was really pivotal,” Breske said. “I was able to go into some discussion with the medical part of it and where we were at with that, but from the get-go, there was full buy-in from the guys.”
That required a level of sacrifice that sometimes went unseen, but was felt.
“It definitely was a tough situation, not being able to see family,” cornerback Tre’Davious White said. “I have a 1-year-old and he hasn't seen my dad. I haven't seen my dad since, like, May. So, I mean, it's a lot of mental toughness that goes into this thing, definitely what we've gone through in the world, everything going on.
“It definitely was a tough, tough season as far as physically – obviously we're just playing a game – but mentally, it was on a whole other level of just trying to focus and stay motivated each and every day to know you're going into a game and there’s nobody out there cheering for you. It just goes to show you the type of guys that we have. We picked each other up. This is a special group we have in Buffalo and I'm hopeful that we can keep this thing together and keep it rolling for years to come.”
Since McDermott came to Buffalo, he’s built a family atmosphere. That extends to the players, who frequently get together outside of work hours. Those types of gatherings were, of course, strongly discouraged this season, although without enacting a “bubble” like the NBA, NHL, WNBA and MLS did to complete their seasons last summer, players around the NFL were on their own to make good decisions once they left the facility.
The NFL required each team to name an infection control officer to serve as a point person for their efforts in implementing the Covid-19 safeguards. For the Bills, that was Evans, although she was quick to point out she was far from alone in her role.
“This was a collaborative effort and took an entire team of people dedicated all season long to keep our team safe,” she said. “It seemed a large task at first, but when you have a great team of people all working together, we were confident in what we were doing. We know the protocols work.”
The changes were many. Every NFL team had to retrofit their locker rooms and weight rooms to allow at least 6 feet of distance between players. When the weather was warmer, meetings were conducted outdoors under a massive tent. Additional buses were used when on the road to maintain physical distance while traveling.
Before reporting for work, every employee at One Bills Drive had to complete a questionnaire that assessed their possible exposure to Covid-19. Before the regular season started in September, the NFL Players Association insisted that daily testing continue throughout the year.
“All of that is for good safety reasons, but it becomes another layer on top of just trying to win games,” McDermott said. “It’s hard enough in normal years. But we’re not unlike anybody else in the NFL in terms of the challenges we had. I thought our players and staff did a phenomenal job of managing those challenges. On one hand, you feel very grateful to have the opportunity to get tested, too. At the onset of this virus, there were a lot of people out there that didn’t have the chance to get tested.”
The NFL contracted with BioReference Laboratories Inc. to conduct on-site testing at every team facility. Those tests were then transferred to one of five labs across the country – the Bills’ tests were driven every day to New Jersey to be analyzed – with results returned within 24 hours. By contracting with a private company – an investment that cost nearly $100 million, according to a report from ESPN – the league ensured that it did not undermine public access to testing. League wide, nearly one million tests have been conducted by BioReference since Aug. 1, according to that report, with just 724 positive results – an overall positivity rate of just 0.076%. That is far below the national average of 6.8% positivity rate over the same period.
Breske, Evans and White would get those results overnight – first in a text alert that they were ready, and then in an email.
Breske admitted that he held his breath every time he opened that email. During those early-morning hours, he would lean on his family for support. Breske and his wife, Tia, came to Buffalo three seasons ago from Chicago, where he served as the Bears’ head athletic trainer from 2015-17. The couple have three children – Jherek, 13, Keon, 11, and Emsley, 8. Breske knew that, in his role, he wasn’t just trying to keep those at One Bills Drive safe, but also everyone they went home to, as well.
“My poor wife, I’d get a text or an email and I’d sit straight up out of bed and be like, ‘Oh God, this is what we’ve got to deal with now,’ ” he said. “My wife and family, the toll it took on them, I mean, I’m beyond grateful for what they endured with understanding the role that I had with this process. … The kids knew when the phone rang and something would come up, they were willing to take a back seat to what I had to get done, to keep them safe, keep the team safe and everybody else.
“You're working with 100-plus people trying to come into the building at a certain time in the morning to follow their normal schedule.”
The Bills didn’t totally avoid the virus. Tight end Dawson Knox, cornerback Josh Norman and running back T.J. Yeldon tested positive during the season. In each case, it was Breske’s job to inform not just the player, but also McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane of the positive result. He would also have to contact anyone who might have come into close contact with someone who tested positive to inform them of their potential exposure.
It was what happened after those tests that prevented those cases from becoming full-on outbreaks. From the start of training camp, every person at One Bills Drive wore an electronic tracker from Kinexon when they were at work. The NFL also partnered with IQVIA, a medical-data company, so as to be able to quickly analyze the information from the contract tracers.
“That’s where it was critical,” Breske said. “If we knew we could get the information from the league and analyze it quickly enough, we wouldn't have to change our day that much, but there were a couple days where we had to be like, ‘This is going to be too big of a load to get done fast enough to stay on the same schedule.’ ”
In the cases of both Knox and Norman, the positive tests turned up the day before a game.
“We’re doing contact tracing and these guys are getting interviewed about ‘was your mask on? How long was the interaction?’ Some of these were taking two- or three-plus hours,” General Manager Brandon Beane said. “I know when we flew to Arizona the first time and that’s when Josh Norman tested positive, we literally … had players at the airport that were ready to board the plane that we couldn’t let them until we got clearance for everyone.”
Safety Dean Marlowe, cornerback Levi Wallace and tight end Tyler Kroft all ended up missing that game against the Cardinals because they were deemed to be potential high-risk close contacts of Norman, although none of them ultimately tested positive.
It was common for Breske, Evans and White to meet with a group that included McDermott and Beane.
“I think that was the big key this year is just being adaptable with our schedule,” Breske said. “Coach McDermott was awesome with that. He understood it was the safety of not just the players, but the staff, the coaches, everybody, that we were basically in charge of taking care of. Even if he knew it meant it was something that would change the day, he was willing to do that for the health and safety of this team.”
The Bills were directly impacted in Week 5, when an outbreak in Tennessee infected 24 members of the Titans. That forced their game against the Bills to be moved from a regular Sunday kickoff to Tuesday night. In turn, the Bills’ Week 6 game against Kansas City, which had been scheduled for Thursday Night Football, was bumped back to the following Monday evening.
Overall, the NFL had to postpone just five of its 256 regular-season games to allow outbreaks to run their course, and moved 10 others to accommodate them. No games, however, were canceled.
“You have to juggle schedules and then come back at the end of the day with safety first,” McDermott said. “For football coaches who are evaluated on winning games, sometimes that’s hard to keep the proper perspective and continue to keep your priorities in the proper order. All of that was a great challenge, but like we said at the outset, we knew that whoever had success in this year would have an asterisk next to their name as an organization – and I mean that in a good way. We showed that we’re a winning organization and that we keep and maintain safety first and we care about people.”
After the Bills were eliminated by the Chiefs in the AFC championship game Sunday, guard Jon Feliciano tweeted Tuesday that it was the first time since July that he didn’t have to get up and take a Covid-19 test.
What remains to be seen is whether he’ll have to do so before the first game of 2021 is played. The NFL has already canceled its annual scouting combine that was scheduled for February in Indianapolis. It seems likely that free agency and the draft will continue with the virtual format they took last year. Spring practices are also up in the air, although McDermott indicated that he’s hopeful that the league can find some way to conduct practices after proving that it can make it through a season.
A return to normal for training camp and the 2021 regular season will depend on the speed in which vaccines can be distributed to, hopefully, defeat the pandemic.
Until then, the Bills can take some solace in knowing that they were able to get through an entire season working through an entirely new set of circumstances.
“Everyone knew what was at stake this year and what was necessary to play a full season of football,” Evans said. “That made our jobs easier because everyone was on board and cooperative with the guidelines and protocols. We all added another full-time role to our job duties this year, but being able to support the team during this incredible and unforgettable season made it all worthwhile.”