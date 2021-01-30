Inside the Bills: Behind the scenes of how team navigated its way through Covid-19 protocols

“Things we took for granted before all of a sudden became challenges and tougher than expected,” coach Sean McDermott said. “Then that gets magnified over the course of the season.”

Upon arriving to the team facility in late July, one of the first things McDermott did was address the entire team. He explained how the 2020 season would not look anything like anyone had experienced before, and how sacrifices would need to be made in order to have a successful year.

“The way he explained it impacted the players. That was really pivotal,” Breske said. “I was able to go into some discussion with the medical part of it and where we were at with that, but from the get-go, there was full buy-in from the guys.”

That required a level of sacrifice that sometimes went unseen, but was felt.

“It definitely was a tough situation, not being able to see family,” cornerback Tre’Davious White said. “I have a 1-year-old and he hasn't seen my dad. I haven't seen my dad since, like, May. So, I mean, it's a lot of mental toughness that goes into this thing, definitely what we've gone through in the world, everything going on.