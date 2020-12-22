Inside the Bills: Behind the scenes of hit Steve Tasker-narrated hype video

The video makes a point to push back against the tired clichés that are usually used to describe the Bills, and Western New York.

“We didn’t want it to be the same-old, blue-collar Buffalo Bills,” Girardi Zumwalt said. “We wanted it to have some swagger. That was really important to us as a creative team.”

“They want to talk about our blue collars and our rust belts,” Tasker says in the video. “We’ll just keep faking guys out of our shoes.”

“We wanted to say, ‘We belong here,’ Girardi Zumwalt said. “We're not some grind-it-out team. We're really good. We have great skill positions. This is a new Buffalo Bills.”

To know that the video has been viewed more than a million times and counting has been gratifying for Girardi Zumwalt, a Western New York native who grew up a huge Bills fan and has won multiple Emmy awards for her work.

“Seeing the fans appreciate it and saying that it gave them chills or they're crying or they want to run through a wall, that's what we love,” she said. “That's what we crave. People are like, ‘Are you making this video as an emotional one or a hype video?’ I'm like, ‘Both.’ It's got to be everything. That's how you capture this moment, is by making people want to cry and get excited.

“Everything we do is for the fans, to make them feel more like part of the team or part of the player. And the players as well, it's a thank you to them, because we know how hard they're working. They are focused in. I don't want to say it was a top-secret project, but in the system, I called it the big clinch video, because you don't want to be talking about winning the AFC East before it happens and you definitely don't want coach McDermott thinking that we're making all these big plans to win the AFC East. They are so focused and zeroed in, so it's so cool to be able to celebrate them because he wants them really with their heads in the game – for obvious reasons.”

