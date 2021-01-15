Inside the Bills: As viral dance video shows, Bills unafraid to show personality and swagger

The Buffalo Bills have thrown it back to 1990, and not just in the way they’re scoring points.
In a video shot last week by WKBW-TV’s Matt Bove, the team – with quarterback Josh Allen right in the middle – breaks it down to a 1990 classic: M.C. Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This.”
Think this team is staying loose? Here's the #Bills dancing to "Can't Touch This" at practice 😂 pic.twitter.com/PIAdTS1lcf— Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 7, 2021
The 14-second clip quickly went viral. It had been viewed more than 2.3 million times as of Thursday, with fans expressing just how much they loved seeing Allen and his teammates getting loose. While the video may be short in duration, though, it goes a long way toward demonstrating the atmosphere at One Bills Drive. As the outside pressure builds, the Bills are seemingly oblivious to it.
“We don’t feel that pressure, this team,” Allen said. “We love each other. We love playing this game. At the end of the day, it is a game, so we love having fun, but our guys work extremely hard in practice because they don’t want to let each other down. The type of atmosphere that’s been built here in Buffalo, it really is family like. I can honestly say I love all my guys here. When I’m on the field, I’m playing for those guys as much as anybody that I’m playing for. … We’re going out there and playing this for each other and trying to win football games, but we’re having fun doing it, too.”
One of coach Sean McDermott’s favorite expressions when selling players on coming to the Bills centers on allowing them to become the best versions of themselves. Part of that involves allowing them to show off their personalities.
"This is such a wonderful story. And such a likeable group of guys. And such a tremendously professional and talented group of people running it," Bill Polian said of the Bills.
“He’s constantly saying let your emotions show and be who you are,” Allen said. “That’s why he’s one of the best coaches in the league, obviously, and why we’ve had some success here. We’ve got to continue to build on it. Guys aren’t afraid to be themselves here. We’re ok with having fun. Winning’s fun, losing’s not and we understand that, so at the same time, there’s that balance in between where we’ve got to find a way to be serious most of the times and let loose when we can.”
A few weeks ago, team owner Terry Pegula even got into the act, filming some of the players engaging in a snowball fight after practice. Cornerback Tre’Davious White asked afterward if the Bills’ social media team put Pegula’s video in HD for him, because he swore the owner was using a flip phone to record.
While Hammer Time has gotten a lot of love, the truth is it’s not a new thing. The Bills have been doing it all season.
“I think that was the first time you guys actually caught us doing that,” safety Jordan Poyer said. “I think we do that every Friday when we break it up. That’s just who we are, man. It’s the culture that we’ve built here. Guys are loose. We’ve been in all these situations before, so there’s nothing that fazes us.”
That was evident Saturday. While all of Western New York had its collective heart in its throat during the final minutes of the game against the Colts, Bills defenders weren’t sharing the same feeling.
“Nobody blinked in the Colts game last week,” Poyer said. “Guys just went out there and did what we had to do. Nobody panicked. That’s the type of team that we have, man. It’s a fun group of guys to be around. A fun group of guys to come into work with. We just want to continue that swagger and success going into this weekend.”
Poyer has been a part of the culture built by McDermott for four years, prioritized as one of the first additions to the roster. Newcomers to the roster, however, have quickly picked up on how things are here.
“I feel like it’s been perfect here as far as, like, with the people I’m around,” wide receiver Stefon Diggs said. “My coaching staff not only trusting me, but trusting that I’m a guy that they can lean on at times – not only just football, but as far as leading guys and holding people accountable. Knowing that I’m going to do my best to be on my job and I’m trying to hold people accountable coming from a place of trust and love. I want the best for everybody.”
To Allen’s point, going 13-3 is a heck of a lot more fun than going 3-13. It makes the long hours seem not so long.
“The time I spend with those guys in the building doesn’t feel like I’m at work,” Diggs said. “It feels natural and we’re out here just trying to get better each day and trying to get wins on Saturdays and Sundays.
“Everybody has a job in the world and you either like your job or you don’t. Everybody can agree that you like your job a little more when you’re working with someone you love or somebody that you appreciate to an extent where you’ll do anything for him.”
Debating whether culture breeds success or success breeds culture is a bit of chicken-or-the-egg question, but it’s hard to argue with the end results. This year’s Bills have accomplished things that haven’t been done since 1995 (winning an AFC East championship and a playoff game).
Now, when the Baltimore Ravens come to town Saturday, the stakes will raise even a little higher, with a trip to the AFC Championship Game on the line.
“When we're out here together, we're not thinking about that at all. It's just, 'We're together with our family and we're having a good time,' ” receiver Cole Beasley said. “It's not like, 'Oh, we're in the playoffs, we need to stay loose.' You know what I mean? We're playing a kid's game. It's meant to be played with a lot of enthusiasm and energy and to have fun. If you take the fun out of this game, especially at this level, it's hard to play it. I'm just glad we have an environment where they allow that – allow us to be free as players and I guess express ourselves. We're just having a good time and we love football, so why not enjoy it?”
Beasley credits McDermott with establishing an environment where that’s possible. When the coach tells players he wants them to be the best version of themselves, it doesn’t come across as lip service.
“I think a lot of people say that, but he actually means it when he says it,” Beasley said. “There are a lot of different personalities here. There are going to be guys you favor, guys you maybe don't or whatever, but at the end of the day, I think that is the most important thing, because if a guy feels like he can't be himself, he's not going to play to the best of his ability, because he's not comfortable.
“You need guys to be comfortable where they're at. If they're having fun with the guys around them, they're going to play harder for the guys around them. That's really hard to find in the NFL. There's a lot of different things that can distract you from that team aspect and really caring about the guy next to you, but it's made easy at this place. Everybody here truly cares about the guy next to them, so they're going to bust their butts not to let him down. That's a big thing to establish early, and McDermott has done an incredible job of that.”
How has that happened?
“I think the key is just to be themselves,” McDermott said. “One of the things that’s special about our group is they just go through their process every week. They enjoy being around one another. Whether it’s dancing to the music or the snowball fight a few weeks ago, I think that’s pretty cool to watch – those guys having fun while getting themselves as professionals, ready to play.
“We try and lay down very clear expectations, and then allow them to do their thing, allow them to be themselves, within those boundaries, if you will. And then I also think it comes back to people. When you’ve got the right people in the building, whether it’s the training room, the coaching staff, along with the players, I think that helps build the environment whereby we’re all aligned on the same page and everybody understands how we do things. Within that, guys can come in and be themselves.”