Inside the Bills: As viral dance video shows, Bills unafraid to show personality and swagger

Beasley credits McDermott with establishing an environment where that’s possible. When the coach tells players he wants them to be the best version of themselves, it doesn’t come across as lip service.

“I think a lot of people say that, but he actually means it when he says it,” Beasley said. “There are a lot of different personalities here. There are going to be guys you favor, guys you maybe don't or whatever, but at the end of the day, I think that is the most important thing, because if a guy feels like he can't be himself, he's not going to play to the best of his ability, because he's not comfortable.

“You need guys to be comfortable where they're at. If they're having fun with the guys around them, they're going to play harder for the guys around them. That's really hard to find in the NFL. There's a lot of different things that can distract you from that team aspect and really caring about the guy next to you, but it's made easy at this place. Everybody here truly cares about the guy next to them, so they're going to bust their butts not to let him down. That's a big thing to establish early, and McDermott has done an incredible job of that.”

How has that happened?