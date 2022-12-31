Inside the Bills: A remarkable advanced stat shows Tremaine Edmunds' growth this season

Missed tackles have been an issue for the Buffalo Bills’ defense in 2022.

According to advanced statistics tracked by Sportradar and shared with website Pro Football Reference, the Bills have missed 76 tackles this season, sixth most in the NFL.

While accepting that there is some subjectivity in defining exactly what a missed tackle is, here’s one number that really stands out among the guilty parties on the Bills’ defense: Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds – who has been credited with 95 tackles on the season – has been responsible for just one of those missed tackles.

Among the 45 players with as many or more tackles than Edmunds in the NFL, just two of them – Seattle’s Cody Barton (123 tackles) and the Los Angeles Rams’ Bobby Wagner (126 tackles) – also have just one missed tackle this season. They are the only two players with a better missed tackle percentage than Edmunds’ 1.0%, with both of them at 0.8%.

“That's so key to what we do on defense, having a middle linebacker who is a sure tackler because he's so often at the point of attack,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said Friday. “Our defensive line has done a good job for us and when they have struggled being in their gaps, that puts a lot of pressure on the linebackers. But they've done a good job of being gap sound for the most part of the season. That allows Tremaine, when he's at the point of attack, to make those plays, because he is a sure tackler and that is growth from his first year to where he is currently. Tremendous growth in bringing his feet, using his hands, putting his eyes on our target, taking great angles to the football. These are all improvements over the last couple of years and this year, particularly, he's taking a big leap. Some of it, I think, is his confidence, as well. He's more confident, he's stronger now, he's more experienced, so I think that has a lot to do with it. But he is, for sure, a good tackler.”

Edmunds leads the Bills in tackles, despite missing three games. He’s coming off a 108-tackle season in 2021, and his career high remains the 121 he had in his rookie year.

“All the way from 2020, he's continued to progress every single year,” said reserve linebacker A.J. Klein, who is in his third season playing with Edmunds after coming back to the Bills in November. “The weeks that I wasn't here, I was still watching this team every single week. Even when I was starting to go to other teams and I was bouncing around a little bit, I was still watching tape and seeing him. He's playing his best ball, by far. His understanding of concepts, his athleticism, size, strength – whatever you call it – he's been playing his best ball this year, and it's great to see. Everybody knew that's the type of player that he is. He puts in the time. He puts in the effort, and he's doing a great job being the leader of this defense – being a vocal leader and a guy who just, from top to bottom, is just everything that this organization about.”

Klein had a one-word reaction to finding out that Edmunds had missed just one tackle this season: “Wow.”

“I can say that's a credit to how we drill, the defensive coaching staff,” he said. “As a defense, we've had a few games here and there where we've missed a few, but individually, you don't see Tremaine missing tackles. He puts himself in great position, uses great technique and he's finishing plays. When you see a stat like that, that just goes to show that all those small things that we're working on in practice is showing up on game day.”

It’s worth pointing out, again, that missed tackles can be subjective. For example, the analytics website Pro Football Focus has charged the Bills with 152 missed tackles, which is a much larger total than what SportRadar has determined. According to PFF, Edmunds has missed seven tackles. Still, his 6.9% missed tackle rate, according to PFF, ranks a solid tied for 11th among linebackers who have played at least 524 defensive snaps.

“When you have that type of size, you have range,” said NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger, who has done extensive film review of Edmunds’ game. “I think a hidden skill, a hidden measurement in any defensive player is arm length. You're just going to have a wider grasp, a wider net to tackle somebody or to put your arms around somebody to slow him down. He's got that. You just look at him in the middle of the defense, and he's a hulking figure. … All those things that he’s been exposed to over the course of the last four or five years for Tremaine, I think he just sees more now. I think he sees more from his position, and that gives you a better jump and a better angle to go after people.”

Taking the proper angle has been an issue, at times, for Edmunds, who has been somewhat of a polarizing player for Bills fans since being a first-round draft pick in 2018. His high draft position led to expectations that not all fans believe have been met.

Said an anonymous assistant coach for another AFC team this week to The Buffalo News: “Long and athletic. From an offensive standpoint, (Edmunds) has not been playing his best football. Since he’s been in the league, we’ve looked at him as a bit of a liability in coverage. He has gotten better, but I still like matching guys up with him underneath. (Matt) Milano has become the guy to avoid on that defense.”

That’s one opinion, but another can be formed by looking at the two-game stretch Edmunds missed against Cleveland and Detroit because of groin and heel injuries, which ended up being two of the four worst performances by the defense this season in terms of points allowed. Another one came in the game Edmunds got hurt in, against Minnesota in Week 10. Without him, the defense just didn’t look the same.

“The quicker you can recognize a play, the quicker you can react to the play. Then it's a question of, 'OK, do I have the speed? Do I have the right angle? Do I go underneath the block, do I go through the block, do I go over it? Those are all momentary decisions that linebackers have to make,” Baldinger said. “Some people are more instinctive about it that others, but I would say that he's a guy who doesn't get caught up in the soup as much as he used to. I think he's quicker to the ball, and you learn by doing. The angle that you take, especially when you're going up against a guy like Raheem Mostert, a guy who has elite speed, I mean if you take the bad angle, you're going to be leaving your feet and diving after guys. I don't see that happening with any regularity.”

The Bills are coming off one of their best tackling games of the season, according to Frazier. The defense held Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who is a 1,000-yard rusher this season, to just 11 yards on the ground in their Christmas Eve win.

“Really feel good about the way we tackled this past weekend,” Frazier said. “That was impressive. That was an offense that was averaging 189 yards rushing and for our guys to hold them to 80 yards and 2.8 yards per carry, you’ve got to be tackling well. There have been some games where we didn't tackle as well or we weren't where we needed to be gap wise, but in large part overall we've done a good job of being where we're supposed to be in tackling. We just got to make sure that we're consistently doing it, much like we did this past weekend.”

Edmunds led the Bills with nine tackles against Chicago.

“It's something I focus year in, year out. Just being a linebacker, that's the one thing you pride yourself on is tackling,” he said. “The different drills we do at practice, I try to do them game-like. Things happen fast out there. I'm not going to be perfect all the time, but I'm just trusting what I see and taking my shot.”

Edmunds said he doesn’t play much attention to the stats right now – advance or otherwise – and is simply preparing to face the Bengals on Monday in a game that has massive implications for AFC playoff seeding.

“After the year, I'll take a look at it,” he said of his statistical output. “Right now, I'm just focused on this week, trying to put myself in position to make plays. It's just trusting yourself. We strive to be perfect, that's what we work for, but at the end of the day it's hard to be perfect. You've got to trust what you see and try to make a play.”