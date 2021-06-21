Inside the Bills: 53-man roster projection following minicamp

Analysis: If you believe the Bills are keeping Addison and Hughes, that’s a minimum of five defensive ends, because Rousseau, Basham and Epenesa are all locks. Six defensive ends is a lot, but the case can be made that the Bills should keep seven. Johnson is an important member of the special teams, while Obada had 5.5 sacks last season with the Carolina Panthers, a total that would have led the Bills last year. Even Mike Love and Bryan Cox Jr., players who project as longshots for the active roster, probably are good enough to make several other NFL teams. Cox suffered a lower-body injury during the first practice of minicamp, the severity of which is not yet known. With that being the case, General Manager Brandon Beane should be active in looking for possible trades leading up to cutdown day. It’s a similar story at defensive tackle. Phillips, a former third-round pick, is entering a make-or-break season as he heads into the final year of his rookie contract. If Zimmer beats him out, perhaps Phillips has some trade value.