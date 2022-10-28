Inside the Bills: 10 potential targets for Brandon Beane ahead of the NFL trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline arrives in less than a week.

For fans, that means constant refreshing of their Twitter feeds to see if their favorite team has made a move.

For teams, it’s a moment of truth. General managers around the NFL have to determine if their teams are truly contenders, or mere pretenders. If it’s the former, it’s wise to at least look to strengthen the roster with a move. If it’s the latter, shipping out players who are no longer in the plan for draft capital is sensible.

For players, though, it’s a potentially life-changing day.

Bills edge rusher Von Miller explained that in remarkable detail Wednesday. Asked what the experience of being shipped from the Denver Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams just ahead of the NFL trade deadline last year, Miller gave a remarkable answer that lasted more than 7 minutes and 1,400 words.

“As I think back on it, you know, it was tough on me. I was 32 years old and I cried real tears,” he said in part. “I think immediately after you get traded, you just automatically feel like 'it was my fault. I didn't get the job done. I didn't uphold my end of the bargain to turn this team around and make enough game-defining plays for my teammates, for us to win games.’ The competitor in you, you just take that blame.”

Miller, though, said the trade also revitalized his career.

“They (the Rams) were in a position to win, so I was like, 'man, you know, when I land, I'm going to give them the best version of Von that I possibly can do.' It's good, too, because you know I get to go to another spot,” he said. “I think over time with the Denver Broncos, I was just Von. These are all my little brothers. I saw all these guys get drafted, had been around these guys my whole, entire career. Not even my career, but their whole entire career. Been around these coaches and this staff. … It just kind of lost some of its spark a little bit. I was just Von over there. As soon as I landed with the Rams, you go into the locker room, everybody was like 'Von Miller, Super Bowl MVP.' It just kind of revitalized me, it refreshed me.”

At 5-1 atop the AFC, the Buffalo Bills are squarely in the “contenders” category ahead of the deadline, which arrives at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Traditionally, the NFL trade deadline has been all smoke and very little fire, but this year has been different. As of Thursday afternoon, there had already been six trades made since Oct. 17, when the Carolina Panthers started clearing house by sending wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals.

The latest deal came Thursday and was made by the Bills’ biggest rival, as the Kansas City Chiefs acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney, a 2021 first-round draft pick of the New York Giants, for third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. Toney had fallen out of favor in New York under new General Manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, neither of whom was in place when Toney was drafted.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane has the reputation of being a wheeler and dealer, but has actually kept with the status quo most of the time at the trade deadline. In Beane’s first season on the job as GM in 2017, he traded defensive tackle Marcell Dareus to the Jacksonville Jaguars a few days ahead of the deadline, then acquired wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin from the Panthers just hours before the deadline arrived.

Those, however, have been the only trades Beane has made at the deadline.

“First and foremost, I’m confident in the team that we have currently,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday when asked how involved he gets with discussions of any potential deadline deals. “He (Beane) always looks, we always look and he loops me in if and when I need to be looped in. So that’s really how our process works.”

One player who is probably not on the market – plant tongue firmly in cheek here – is quarterback Josh Allen.

“I went up to Beane today and said, ‘Am I safe?’ ” Allen joked Wednesday. “He said I’m good for now. No, we’re focused on just trying to win a game Sunday night. We love the guys in this locker room. We’ve got a lot of love and respect for each other. Everybody’s going about their business the right way.”

If the Bills do make a move, a few things have to be considered. No. 1, the team has just $2.072 million of cap space. Just four teams in the league have less space. That limits the size of the contract the Bills would be able to absorb. No. 2, some of the league doesn’t figured to be all that interested in helping the Bills in any way. That includes the other teams in the AFC East, as well as the conference’s other contenders. That significantly shrinks the potential trade pool.

Still, have the past week has shown, there are deals to be made if a team is motivated enough. When considering what the Bills might be looking for, it’s logical to zero in on a few positions. After losing Micah Hyde for the season, depth at safety is a concern. Quality offensive line depth is always a need, and the Bills have gotten inconsistent play from starting guards Ryan Bates and Rodger Saffold. The conversation at wide receiver has mostly centered on free agent Odell Beckham Jr., but there is some question as to whether the Bills might want to add additional competition at slot receiver for Isaiah McKenzie and rookie Khalil Shakir.

Here, in alphabetical order, are 10 players Beane may consider in the coming days.

Rams running back Cam Akers. It’s clear the Rams are ready to cut ties with Akers, who is about a year removed from a torn Achilles. Akers was expected to be a big part of the Rams’ offense this season, but it hasn’t materialized and he was inactive in Week 6. Akers has carried 51 times for 151 yards and one touchdown this season, and also caught two passes for 18 yards. He’s signed through 2023, with base salaries of $1.171 million this year and $1.451 million next season.

Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks. He’s been dealt three times in his career, so being on this type of list is nothing new for Cooks. If he gets traded a fourth time, he’ll match the NFL record for a player that’s currently held by Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson. Cooks has 28 catches for 281 yards and one touchdown this season. He’s run routes from the slot 56 times this season, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus. He would also provide a proven deep threat for Allen. Cooks’ base salary this season is just $1.168 million this season, which makes him affordable in the short term. The issue, however, is his 2023 base salary balloons to $18 million in 2023, and is guaranteed. The Bills likely wouldn’t want to take on that kind of money.

Panthers guard Austin Corbett. The 27-year-old Corbett is PFF’s No. 8-ranked guard this season among those who have played at least 263 offensive snaps. Corbett has experience playing under current Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer from their time together with the Rams. His base salary this season is just $1.035 million, although it jumps to a fully guaranteed $7.8 million next season. Corbett has played right guard exclusively the last few seasons, although he did play left guard in 2019. If the Panthers are committed to a full-scale rebuild, Corbett could return a decent draft pick to aid in that.

Panthers offensive lineman Cam Erving. No, this isn’t going to the Carolina well. This is Erving’s second season with the Panthers. The veteran offensive lineman has the versatility McDermott likes, having played every position on the offensive line during his seven-year career. He’s been at left tackle in recent years, but has significant experience inside, as well. He is in the final year of his contract, but with a $4.01 million base salary, he would be an expensive addition.

Lions safety DeShon Elliott. He was benched against New England earlier this season, but Elliott has starting experience, including 22 games with the Ravens the past three years. He’s also got some postseason experience, including against the Bills with Baltimore after the 2020 regular season. He’s making just $965,000 this season in the final year of his contract.

Commanders running back Antonio Gibson. The Washington front office might not be on Beane’s Christmas card list after the whole J.D. McKissic saga in the offseason, but Gibson has lost snaps recently to rookie Brian Robinson Jr., which could make him expendable. Perhaps fences could be mended. Gibson’s $1.058 million base salary is affordable.

Falcons center Matt Hennessy. He started all 17 games last season for Atlanta, but has been a reserve this season. Hennessy is under contract through 2023 with reasonable base salaries of $1.041 million and $1.2 million next year. He wouldn’t cost the Bills much in terms of draft capital, either, and could be valuable depth at center. The Bills would be in trouble without center Mitch Morse, who has been fighting though an elbow injury.

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. At 2-4, the Broncos are quickly falling out of the AFC playoff race. A loss Sunday to Jacksonville in London may push them firmly into the “sellers” category. After mortgaging the future for quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos have just five draft picks in 2023 – none before the third round. A 2020 first-round draft pick, Jeudy has played 70% of his snaps from the slot this season. He has 24 catches for 386 yards and two touchdowns this season. His contract includes base salaries of $1.991 million this season and $2.681 million in 2023. The Bills would have to make a decision on Jeudy’s fifth-year option after this season if they were to acquire him in a trade. Jeudy is probably the most intriguing player on this list, but would also come with the biggest price tag in terms of compensation going the other way.

Bears running back David Montgomery. He’s in the final year of his rookie contract and carries a base salary of $2.79 million. Montgomery is a favorite of the Bears’ front office and coaching staff, but the team has a capable replacement in Khalil Herbert ready and waiting. Montgomery has carried 77 times for 308 yards and two touchdowns this season. He has 10 catches for 113 yards. He’d provide a definite boost as the No. 2 running back behind Devin Singletary and could be the power runner the Bills hoped they were getting when they drafted Zack Moss.

49ers safety Tarvarius Moore. The 49ers may not be sellers in a muddled NFC West race, but Moore is behind Talanoa Hufanga at strong safety. With a base salary of just $1.035 million, the 26-year-old is affordable. He has positional versatility, playing both safety spots and some cornerback in his NFL career. The 49ers also gave up a boat load of draft picks to acquire running back Christian McCaffrey, so they may be interested in getting at least some of that draft capital back.