Keen on taking advantage of Utah making a rare trip to the East Coast, Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray booked his trip to Gainesville, Fla., last September with a primary objective.

“I wanted to see Dalton Kincaid,” Gray said.

Kincaid had only two catches in the Utes’ loss to the Gators, but the eye test matched the video test – Gray was intrigued by the tight end, kick-starting a journey to the Bills drafting Kincaid in the first round.

But there was more.

During a season in which Gray will usually travel to 15-17 college football games, one game – his first of the season – featured half the Bills’ six-player draft class. After Kincaid, the Bills selected Florida right guard O’Cyrus Torrence (second round) and receiver Justin Shorter (seventh round).

“That was a first,” Gray said.

The rain making it difficult to jot down notes from the sideline during pregame warmups, having to peel off water-logged layers once he got to the press box, sitting in traffic after the Gators’ 29-26 win – it was all worth it.

Months later, Gray recalled those moments. Kincaid’s NFL build and fluid route-running. Torrence’s off-the-snap ability and footwork. Shorter’s frame and special teams contributions.

“Definitely memorable in a lot of different ways,” said Gray, who entered the NFL in 2003 and joined the Bills in 2017.

During an interview with The Buffalo News at the Bills’ facility on Thursday, Gray walked through the process of drafting Kincaid, Torrence, Shorter, linebacker Dorian Williams (third round), guard Nick Broeker (seventh) and cornerback Alex Austin (seventh).

The in-person viewings. The scouting combine interviews (18 minutes in Indianapolis). The private workouts (permitted on-campus only. The Pro Days (to ascertain if a player has improved his times). The top-30 visits to Buffalo (which are permitted to last a day). All of it.

For each player, The News requested to watch one game of their video with Gray.

Dalton Kincaid

In-person game: Yes. Utah at Florida, Sept. 3. Kincaid had two catches for 29 yards.

Combine interview: Yes.

Pro Day: Kincaid (back) did not participate.

Private workout: No. “We intended to do a private workout with him, but just in talks with his agent, he wasn’t quite ready yet,” Gray said.

Top-30 visit to Buffalo: No.

Kincaid was TE2 for the Utes behind Brant Kuithe to start the Florida game, but that didn’t deter Gray.

“Kuithe was the featured guy and a good athlete and good player, but Dalton had better physical traits and more of an NFL body,” Gray said.

The game selected for Kincaid was his 16-catch, 234-yard performance in Utah’s 43-42 win over USC six weeks later. Kuithe was previously lost for the season to a knee injury.

“What that game told you was about Dalton’s skill set and how USC didn’t have an answer for him,” Gray said. “Really, he was just on fire in this game.”

Did USC not have the personnel to defend him or did it not adjust?

“USC had good players and a good scheme, but that’s where a guy’s ability, instincts and feel to counter comes into play,” Gray said.

Kincaid’s wow play was on third-and-6 from the Utah 29-yard line in the first quarter. He lined up as the “F” tight end (two-point stance) on the right side of the formation. At the snap, he ran a shallow cross and caught the pass at the 32.

“Watch the burst and acceleration after the catch,” Gray said. “That is what stands out. Now (post-catch), he’s just playing football and we’re seeing the athletic traits and instead of getting 8-10 yards, he’s turning it into a (26-yard) gain. That’s a reflection of his ability.

“Even on that play, the ball is slightly off target, but he adjusted his back shoulder and back hip in a natural and fluid form.”

Kincaid could have run out of bounds, but strained for extra yards by making a USC defender tackle him.

“It’s the finish,” Gray said. “Is the guy tough? Does he have a will to win? That was an accurate picture of that.”

O’Cyrus Torrence

In-person game: Yes. Florida vs. Utah, Sept. 3. The Gators rolled up 451 yards offense.

Combine interview: Yes.

Pro Day: Yes. Assistant General Manager Brian Gaine and area scout Tyler Pratt attended.

Private workout: No.

Top-30 visit to Buffalo: Yes. “He carried himself well,” Gray said. “He’s well-spoken and genuine.”

Plan A when Gray attends a college game is head to the sideline for warmups, his best and only chance that day to see the size and movement skills of guards like Torrence.

“You can see them fire out of their stance and their bend,” Gray said. “The main things during the game: Are guys playing on their feet and giving up pressures?”

Torrence was a consistent force in his only year for the Gators and he made a similarly positive impact during the pre-draft process.

“I think he’s a culture add,” Gray said. “He has tremendous physical attributes, but he also fits our culture and the type of guy we look to build around.”

The game selected for Torrence was Florida-Georgia.

“Usually when you’re watching SEC film and in particular, SEC offenses, the litmus test is Alabama and Georgia because they’re traditionally big up front and have a long list of first-round and high-round draft picks so it’s always a good test for the o-linemen because you see a combination of size, speed and power,” Gray said.

The Bulldogs rolled past the Gators, 42-20. How did Torrence handle himself?

“He did well,” Gray said. “They had a talented front with Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and a handful of other guys who will play in the NFL.”

Torrence showed an ability to stay on his feet, which allowed him to recover on plays that didn’t start out well. One play was against Carter, who would be drafted ninth overall by Philadelphia. Carter got the initial advantage by getting into Torrence’s pads.

“The main thing is, you look for guys who can keep the depth of the pocket, meaning not to give up too much ground,” Gray said. “On this play, O’Cyrus is ‘cleaning out’ – without playing perfect football, he still allows the quarterback the opportunity to step up. That’s where his length and size (6-5, 347) come into play.”

Dorian Williams

In-person game: Yes. Tulane at Cincinnati, Nov. 25. Williams had 12 tackles and an interception in a 27-24 Green Wave win over the Bearcats.

Combine interview: Yes.

Pro Day: Yes. College national scout Alonzo Dotson attended.

Private workout: Yes. Linebackers coach Bobby Babich traveled to New Orleans to work out Williams.

Top-30 visit to Buffalo: No.

Gray said Tulane and Williams weren’t on his initial 2022 in-person game calendar.

“He wasn’t necessarily on my priority radar, but the better he played and our scouts had some conviction about him,” Gray said. “I watched him against Cincinnati and came away impressed.”

Tulane’s base defense was a 4-2-5 (four linemen, two linebackers and five defensive backs), and Williams played inside linebacker.

The game selected to watch with Gray was Tulane’s Cotton Bowl upset win over USC. Williams had 17 tackles.

“You rarely see guys who are projected to go Day 1 or 2 in the draft play in the bowl game – those guys opt out,” Gray said. “You’re talking about a starter and captain who wanted to play and be there for his team. It speaks to his competitive nature.”

The USC tape showed a good mix of physicality vs. the run and instincts vs. the pass.

Against the run, Gray said: “Just how he takes on blocks and uses his hands. Against a pulling guard, he took him on a physical fashion and he’s matching speed and force. Some guys, you’ll see them try to slip underneath the block or maybe jump around it. He understands his assignment and the importance of him taking it on and getting to his next assignment. That part of his game is very impressive.”

Tulane played zone and man coverage and Williams was asked to play a big role.

On one selected play, Williams back-pedaled at the snap before settling into middle zone coverage.

USC threw outside to Williams’ left and although he wasn’t on the tackle, Gray made a note.

“He has his vision on the quarterback and once that quarterback turns to his target, you’re evaluating the reactionary quickness,” Gray said. “It tells me his eyes were right, his keys were right and he’s sound on his assignment.”

Justin Shorter

In-person game: Yes. Florida vs. Utah, Sept. 3. Shorter caught two passes for 25 yards.

Combine interview: No. The Bills met with Shorter at the East-West Shrine Game.

Pro Day: Yes. Gaine and Pratt attended.

Private workout: Yes. Receivers coach Adam Henry traveled to Gainesville to work out Shorter.

Top-30 visit to Buffalo: Yes.

During warmups prior to the Utah game, Gray said he noticed Shorter “physically. He’s an impressive kid physically – long, chiseled and moves pretty well for a long guy.”

The Bills list Shorter at 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds.

The game selected to watch was Shorter’s seven-catch, 155-yard performance in Florida’s loss at Tennessee.

The challenge for scouts watching the Gators last year was quarterback Anthony Richardson’s inaccuracy. Against Tennessee, he didn’t give Shorter a chance down the right sideline when he got a step on the cornerback. Later, Shorter made a 39-yard catch, but it should have been a 73-yard touchdown – Richardson underthrew him.

The play, though, showed why the Bills drafted Shorter, who was lined up wide right.

“He released outside, but once he passed the cornerback, you want to make sure you don’t give him an opportunity to catch up or recover,” Gray said. “When I say, ‘Stacking the defender,’ it’s get him in your tracks. (Shorter) bent his route in front of him and now the guy has to run through him. If Justin had stayed wide, the defensive back, if he has speed, can angle and cut him off. The way Justin ran this route, it’s difficult for the defender to recover. Even if the ball is underthrown, the defensive back has to go through him and there’s a chance for a pass interference call.”

A key for the Bills was they didn’t have to project Shorter playing special teams – he was a gunner on punt coverage for Florida.

“That’s one of the things that stood out in the game I saw him – there is some explosiveness and strength to him for a bigger guy, he showed the ability,” Gray said. “We have depth at receiver so he’s going to have to find a role on fourth down and we felt he really fit the bill there.”

Nick Broeker

In-person game: No.

Combine interview: No. The Bills interviewed Broeker at the Senior Bowl.

Pro Day: Yes. College national scout Mike Szabo attended.

Private workout: No.

Top-30 visit to Buffalo: No.

The Bills were intrigued by Broeker during Senior Bowl Week, when his practice play matched his Ole Miss game video.

“His MO is steady and consistent,” Gray said.

The game requested to watch with Gray was Alabama-Ole Miss and Broeker played left guard. During his college career, he started 23 games at left tackle and 13 at left guard. The Bills are working him at guard during the offseason program.

The first noticeable quality for Broeker: He stayed on his feet. Even if a Crimson Tide defender got the advantage, Broeker was able to stay in the play to recover.

“Staying on your feet and blocking your man,” Gray said. “You need to have balance and agility components to your game and not create a pile by playing on the ground all the time.”

On the Rebels’ first play, Broeker won his matchup against Alabama’s Tim Smith. Nothing spectacular. Broeker fashioned himself as a 315-pound wall to keep the 304-pound Smith out of the play.

“Staying in front of his guy,” Gray said. “There isn’t a whole lot of athletic movement on this play, it’s mirroring the defender. Setting a firm pocket would be the takeaway and from a technique standpoint, seeing him replace his hands and a thing that stands about his game is he’s an efficient technician.”

Later, on a goal-line play, Broeker is matched up against Alabama’s Will Anderson, who would be drafted third overall by the Houston Texans.

“Two things happen here: He works his (assigned) fit and he finishes,” Gray said. “He doesn’t necessarily move (Anderson) off the ball, but he stays on his block and he finishes. You don’t see the vertical push of the defender with a guy like O’Cyrus, who would displace his guy. But hand placement, working to finish.”

Anderson ended up on the ground as the Rebels scored a touchdown.

“In the seventh round, you have to have something you can hang your hat on, which for (Broeker) is his technique and flexibility,” Gray said.

Alex Austin

In-person game: No.

Combine interview: Yes, informal interview.

Pro Day: Yes. National scout A.J. Highsmith and senior college scout Doug Majeski attended.

Private workout: No.

Top-30 visit to Buffalo: No.

Pack your patience when evaluating defensive backs.

“You can watch seven games on a safety and they’re not targeted a lot of times,” Gray said. “You try to clue in on a lot of the little things.”

The game selected for Gray to review was Oregon State-Oregon. Austin had seven tackles and one pass break-up, but Gray is right – NFL teams are at the mercy of a college team’s defensive scheme (the Beavers played a ton of off coverage) and the offensive game plan (the Ducks chose to go after other defenders).

“You can’t knock the player for that because he doesn’t control it,” Gray said. “You just evaluate what you see.”

What Gray saw in Austin against Oregon was awareness and physicality.

On one play, Austin lined up at right cornerback and zone coverage. His area was vacated by a Ducks receiver so Austin turned, headed to the deep middle of the field and raised right arm to alert the safety of a potential free runner.

“What I like is the communication and awareness,” Gray said. “When you’re studying a defensive back, they’re not always in the primary play so you want look at the little things that may give you some information.”

The physicality component was evident on two plays – one rush and one pass.

On the run play, Austin darted his way into the play to make the tackle with force.

“In studying him, that’s one of the things that stood out,” Gray said. “We need our corners to tackle and his willingness to be a support player and his temperament – he’s more than willing. He’ll throw his body around, which I like.”

On the pass play, Austin lined up in off coverage and the Ducks threw a quick pass that Gray termed a “Smoke” or “Now” play. As Austin’s man prepared to catch the pass, the inside receiver veered out to block him. Austin semi-beat the block and while not making the initial tackle, he steered the ball carrier inside toward other defenders.

“Alex recognized the play and went after it,” Gray said. “He may not make the play, but you want him to create chaos. That gives you a peek into his toughness.”

Austin wrapped up the Bills’ draft class. Weeks later, the wheels were already turning for the 2024 draft.

“You’re always re-evaluating the process and tightening up any loose ends,” Gray said. “You start getting a jump on next year.”