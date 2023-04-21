Memo to the Tops on Southwestern Boulevard, the Wegmans on McKinley Parkway and the Target off Milestrip Road, consider this proper notice: Stock up on bags – not individual packages – of dark chocolate Raisinets because a member of the Buffalo Bills is bound to stop by before the start of Thursday night’s NFL draft.

“That’s my go-to,” General Manager Brandon Beane said. “I’ll eat other stuff, but if you told me I could have one … they put some by my computer.”

Over three days, seven rounds and 259 picks, the mini-marathon of a weekend concludes a process that started with an initial meeting last May, a starting list of 400 players in December and hours of draft meetings to finalize a board filled with players the Bills believe are a fit for their organization. Energy in the form of coffee, assorted snacks and, of course, Beane’s Raisinets are a means to staying sharp.

So how does the process work? How many people are involved? How many games do they watch of a prospect? When do trades develop?

During an interview with The Buffalo News on Tuesday, Beane pulled back the curtain a bit on how he leads the Bills’ draft, leaning on his staff and coach Sean McDermott and his staff, but ultimately making the final call.

Beane will direct his sixth draft since being hired in May 2017. His first draft pick remains his best – trading up to select quarterback Josh Allen at seventh overall in '18. Among Beane’s 38 picks, 19 remain on the roster.

Overall, Beane’s 26th draft journey is as fun as his first with Carolina in 1998.

“It is because it’s the culmination of a lot of work,” he said.

Delegation of duties

The Bills do not have a director of college scouting but an assistant director of college scouting (Lake Dawson). Director of player personnel Terrance Gray remains heavily involved in the college process. The Bills are one of eight teams who do not have a director of college scouting title in their front office.

“We felt like when we moved Terrance up (in June 2022), we still wanted his hands really on (the college side), even though he was now doing pro stuff as well,” Beane said. “We felt we had a lot of people and everybody knew our system and at that time, we weren’t ready to change that out. It doesn’t mean we’ll stay that way for the long-term, but at least for the short-term, we thought that was the best set up.”

Beane leads a staff of 19 in the Bills’ player personnel department. By comparison, the New York Jets have 17 and Miami and Kansas City 15 apiece.

“It’s about finding the right people and putting them in the right roles and having enough checks and balances,” Beane said. “You want to have enough voices … you don’t want too many to where you have too many opinions. You want people who understand what types of players you’re looking for and you have enough coverage for the country to get as in-depth as you want to get.”

Once college training camps begin in August, the Bills start fanning out nationwide. The Bills list four area scouts – Brian Fisher (Midwest), Tyler Pratt (southeast), Pete Harris (northeast) and A.J. Highsmith (west and southwest). Additionally, Dawson, senior college scout Doug Majeski and college national scouts Mike Szabo and Alonzo Dotson and Keith Jennings is the scout for BLESTO, a 12-team national scouting service.

As the season develops and eventually ends and players – regardless of position – jump onto the Bills’ radar, Beane said the cross-check evaluation starts. The Bills call it “Executive Looks.”

Beane, Gray, assistant general manager Brian Gaine, senior director of pro scouting Malik Boyd and senior personnel executive Matt Bazirgan will look at prospects recommended by the college side.

“(The cross-checker) will have a good, long list,” Beane said. “It’s the second set of eyes and it’s another grade and another layer. Are we seeing the same things? Are we seeing something different? That’s where the depth of our staff (is advantageous), getting a minimum of three or four looks at those players.”

Beane’s cross-check approach is watching three games of a prospect, with the full dossier of information – injury history, statistics, measurements, etc. – from the area scout in close reach as he breaks down the video.

“Ideally, it’s against good competition,” he said. “Are they healthy? Sometimes, a guy gets a high ankle (injury) early in camp and they were never themselves until the end and it’s important to back and look at them from the year before. That’s why you’re getting those area (scouts) in there to know every single thing about the player. Was he at the right weight? Sometimes, guys will do a weight loss or weight gain because they think it will make them better and it actually backfires.”

In those situations, the Bills will go back into the tape vault to look at the player at his previous weight to see if the production and movement ability are markedly different … and better.

Fast-forwarding to the scouting combine, teams are permitted a 20-minute interview with a maximum of 45 prospects. In a time period that concluded Wednesday, teams are allowed to host 30 players for facility visits that include medical testing and meetings, but no on-field workouts. Any private workouts must be done on-campus.

On Tuesday, Beane said the Bills had used 27 of their permitted visits and had the final three scheduled “if everyone makes it,” to Buffalo.

Beane meets individually with each prospect.

“Some, I’ve met at the Senior Bowl and combine, pro days,” he said. “Generally, we’re bringing them in here because we want to get to know them a little more and maybe they had a medical thing we want our doctors to get a further look at or we want to see how they learn. Maybe they were in a simple offense or defense and we want to test them a little bit and see if we teach them some deeper stuff and will they be able to retain it.”

As the draft visits were ongoing, the Bills began to whittle down – Beane’s term – their draft board.

Playing GM

The Bills assign grades by round, but that doesn’t mean they have 32 first-round players.

“A first-round guy is somebody, in an ideal world, you want to be a starter (early),” Beane said. “A second-round guy is somebody who is maybe not starting on Day 1, but hopefully becomes a starter.”

During Beane’s tenure, the Bills have made five first-round picks: Allen and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds in '18, defensive tackle Ed Oliver in '19, defensive end Greg Rousseau in '21 and cornerback Kaiir Elam last year. Allen is in his second contract with the team, Edmunds signed with Chicago last month, Oliver is playing on his fifth-year option and Rousseau and Elam aren’t eligible until after the ’23 and ’24 seasons, respectively.

The Bills have “buckets” of players for each round and the number of players depends on the evaluations. In the first three rounds, Beane said there can be a “sizeable” difference between the top player in Round 1 and the bottom player in Round 1 and the same for Rounds 2-3.

Around the fifth round, the difference between the top and bottom player is minute. The aforementioned initial list of 400-plus players is reduced to the low-to-mid 100s.

The part of the Bills’ operation that would be fly-on-the-wall cool is the final portion: The internal mock draft coming up on Monday and Tuesday.

The personnel department will sit around a table and Beane, for example, will tell Gaine, “You’re the Carolina GM and have the first pick.” Gaine will then make the selection and give his reasoning and around the table they will go. Beane never makes the Bills’ pick.

“I want them to know what it feels like (to be the general manager) because they have to answer to the room,” he said. “Sometimes, the pick is easy and everybody would have taken that player. But sometimes, it’s not and it’s a debate and it helps form some of the conversations that could happen on draft day.”

One meeting could be for just the first round, the next meeting for the first two rounds and Beane will throw some trades into the hopper to force the staff to adjust. He starts at a different spot around the table each time.

Beane advises the staff to not “pick it exactly the same even if you would have – pick a different player at 1 to see what happens and throw a curveball here and there because we all know curveballs do happen and see if it gives us a different player we have to think about.”

Beane said the Bills’ draft board is “generally pretty final,” by the time they start their internal mocks, but it’s possible they could move a player up.

One part of the discussion is what Beane calls the “horizontal set.”

On the board, the players are ranked by positions vertically. The next layer is to debate if at No. 27, would the Bills prefer, for example, a receiver, tight end, linebacker or safety?

“Do they all belong in the same conversation?” Beane said. “Sometimes, the mock will show us a scenario we haven’t thought about.”

Because the Bills pick so low in the first round, there are no pre-draft trade calls to make. So Beane and Co. wait.

In the room

The Bills’ draft room is on the second floor of their facility. Whereas some teams are known for having a small circle in the room and then call in scouts or coordinators/position coaches for opinions, Beane makes room for all of the college/pro scouts, medical team, analytics department and IT staff in case there is a glitch. At the front table is Beane, Gaine, Gray, McDermott and owner Terry Pegula.

Beane is old school in one way: The Bills' front big board is still magnets.

The draft board in Beane’s office is digital and “only a few of us have access to it.”

“There is only a screen so big and you would have to scroll,” he said. “We have the huge wall and it’s just an easier view and it takes technology out of the way.”

Player personnel coordinator Andie Gosper and scouting intern Michelle Mankoff are in charge of organizing the magnets and placing them on the board in the ranked order. Once the draft starts, the Bills’ pro scouts, which includes Chris Marrow, Curtis Rukavina, Asil Mulbah and RJ Webb, will take the player’s magnet off the board. A digital board in the draft room has the team-by-team list of selections.

Beane will monitor the first few hours of the draft until business picks up around pick No. 20.

“When we get there, I think we’ll have an idea of, ‘Is there one guy there we’re still excited about?’” he said. “We’ll start looking at the teams in front of us (Nos. 20-26) and what we do think they’re looking for and is it worth jumping a team to get this player because maybe we feel like the next choice at that position is dropping down pretty good.

“If we go, ‘Man, we’re getting cleaned out,’ we’re going, ‘We’re not going to be fired up about our options picking (at 27),’ we would have already started making some calls to see if people have an interest in moving up to our pick.”

The Bills currently have six picks, one apiece in rounds 1-6, including three in the top 100 (Nos. 27, 59 and 91). Externally, their needs are led by slot receiver and middle linebacker and possibly right tackle and defensive tackle.

Eleven months after the first 2023 draft meeting, the process hits a peak next weekend.

“It’s a long process to get to your (final) board,” Beane said. “It’s exciting that you’ve put in the time and you’re going to find some players who hopefully help you in Year 1 and in years to come.”