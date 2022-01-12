Injury report: Two key Patriots did not practice Wednesday

The New England Patriots have a handful of injury questions as they began preparations Wednesday for Saturday’s wild-card playoff game.
Starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn (ankle) and key linebacker Jamie Collins (hip and ankle) did not practice.
Eleven Patriots were limited. They included standout defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), who was carted off the field in Miami on Sunday; safety Kyle Dugger, who missed the Miami game with a hand injury; and linebacker Dont’a Hightower (hamstring), who also missed the Miami game.
Also not practicing was starting cornerback Jalen Mills, who went on the Covid-19 list Tuesday.
"We'll see how it goes and we'll follow the protocols," coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday.
Only one Buffalo Bills player, wide receiver Cole Beasley, was limited in practice. That was due to a veteran rest day.
. . .
The New York Giants announced they completed an interview for their open general manager job with Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen. Shoen has been with the Bills the past five years. Adrian Wilson, Arizona Cardinals vice president of pro personnel, also interviewed Wednesday. Cardinals VP of player personnel Quentin Harris and Kansas City Chiefs director of player personnel Ryan Poles will interview Thursday, the NFL Network reported.
The Chicago Bears also have requested permission to talk to Schoen about their GM opening, the NFL Network reported Tuesday.
. . .
Asked about Bills safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, Pats QB Mac Jones said: "Between those two ... they have a lot of experience. Almost as long as I've been alive."
Hyde and Poyer combine for 18 years in the NFL. Jones is 23.