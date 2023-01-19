Injury report: Safety Jordan Poyer does not practice Thursday; Dane Jackson up to full

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer did not practice Thursday, but all other Bills participated in some capacity.

The Bills held a walkthrough Wednesday but were back to practicing Thursday as they get ready to host the Cincinnati Bengals.

Poyer was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough and was listed with his ongoing knee injury. Thursday was a combination of his knee and a veteran's rest day. Poyer has not missed a game since Week 10, even while navigating a number of injuries this season.

Defensive tackles Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and DaQuan Jones (calf) were both limited for a second day in a row. Phillips did not practice last week.

Cornerback Dane Jackson (knee) was up to a full participant in practice after he was limited Wednesday.

Quarterback Josh Allen (right elbow), wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) and defensive back Cam Lewis (forearm) were full participants.

Check back for updates.