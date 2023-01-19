 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Injury report: Safety Jordan Poyer does not practice Thursday; Dane Jackson up to full

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Dolphins fourth

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) leaves the field after the win over the miami dolphins the AFC wild-card game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (Joseph Cooke/Buffalo News)

 Joseph Cooke/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer did not practice Thursday, but all other Bills participated in some capacity.

The Bills held a walkthrough Wednesday but were back to practicing Thursday as they get ready to host the Cincinnati Bengals.

Poyer was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough and was listed with his ongoing knee injury. Thursday was a combination of his knee and a veteran's rest day. Poyer has not missed a game since Week 10, even while navigating a number of injuries this season. 

Defensive tackles Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and DaQuan Jones (calf) were both limited for a second day in a row. Phillips did not practice last week.

Cornerback Dane Jackson (knee) was up to a full participant in practice after he was limited Wednesday.

Quarterback Josh Allen (right elbow), wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) and defensive back Cam Lewis (forearm) were full participants.

People are also reading…

Check back for updates.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal knocked out of the Australian Open after suffering injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News