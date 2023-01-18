 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Injury report: Isaiah McKenzie a full participant as Buffalo Bills hold walkthrough

  • Updated
Bills Patriots

Buffalo Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) congratulates Stefon Diggs on his touchdown catch against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Buffalo Bills held a walkthrough Wednesday as they prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round. All Bills players participated in some capacity.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was a full participant after he was unable to play against the Miami Dolphins due to a hamstring injury. McKenzie injured his hamstring Wednesday last week, and he did not practice the following Thursday or Friday.

Four players were limited: cornerback Dane Jackson (knee), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder), and safety Jordan Poyer (knee).

“The guys that are banged up, I think most of those guys, if not all of them, are improving,” coach Sean McDermott said before the walkthrough.

Quarterback Josh Allen (right elbow) and defensive back Cam Lewis (forearm) were both listed as full participants. Allen was no longer listed with an ankle injury, which he sustained in Week 17 against the Bengals. In the two weeks since, he was listed with both his elbow and ankle on the injury report, but he was listed as limited just once (Jan. 5) and was a full participant all last week.

Allen said his ankle had not impacted him in the two games since.

“No. I mean, it feels good,” Allen said Wednesday. “It feels fine. Doesn't really affect much.”

The walkthrough was welcomed by players at this point in a grueling season. Center Mitch Morse said players “can still get a tremendous amount” out of a walkthrough if they approach it correctly.

“For us, it was just really locking in,” Morse said. “We might not physically be putting ourselves through it, but mentally, we can go through the gymnastics of what we might see and still be able to do the foundational work physically to get what we need to get done.”

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott talks to reporters after the Bills' 34-31 wild-card victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Hyde's timeline a motivating factor 

McDermott has already said that Micah Hyde will not play this week. The veteran safety began practicing Jan. 11, but McDermott said at the time that while Hyde’s 21-day window was opening, he would not play against the Dolphins. McDermott on Friday further said Hyde won’t play against the Bengals.

But the fact that Hyde could potentially play in the AFC championship game, if the Bills were to advance, has added a layer of motivation for his teammates.

“I think there's been extra motivation all season long,” safety Jordan Poyer said. “He's been in the building, in the meetings, just helping us out. Helping myself, helping the younger guys out in the position, telling us what he sees. So, it's been awesome to have him. It's like he's never left, obviously, other than being on the field with me.

“So, yeah, I guess you could say it does give you extra motivation. I would love to play with Micah again. And he's working extremely hard to get back. And we'll see what happens."

