Injury report: Buffalo Bills Jordan Phillips and Isaiah McKenzie questionable for wild card

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) are questionable for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Neither practiced on Friday.

Phillips did not practice all week. McKenzie was limited Wednesday, when he injured his hamstring while running during practice, and did not practice Thursday or Friday. The Bills signed wide receiver Cole Beasley to the active roster this week.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer (knee) was a full participant Friday and has no injury designation heading into the game. Poyer did not practice Wednesday, with both the knee injury and a veteran’s rest day, and he was limited Thursday.

When Bills coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Poyer and Phillips would not practice Wednesday, he noted that both injuries were ongoing from earlier in the season.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“No new injury situation with either of those two, just trying to manage what they have already,” McDermott said Wednesday.

Time to win is now as story of the Bills' 2022 season has yet to be written The Bills entered the season as favorites to win the Super Bowl. With the postseason beginning this weekend, the Bills are now the second favorite. Can they finally meet lofty expectations?

The Dolphins, meanwhile, have an extensive injury report.

The biggest news for the Dolphins came earlier in the week, when Miami coach Mike McDaniel said that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) would not play. On Friday, McDaniel said that Skylar Thompson will be the Dolphins’ starting quarterback Sunday. Teddy Bridgewater, who has been dealing with a finger injury, is questionable, but expected be available in a backup capacity.

In addition to Tagovailoa, the Dolphins have declared running back Raheem Mostert (thumb) out for Sunday's game. Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (hand) is doubtful.

Seven Dolphins were listed as questionable: Bridgewater (knee/right finger), tackles Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip), Brandon Shell (knee/ankle) and Kendall Lamm (ankle), linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand), wide receiver Cedric Wilson Jr. (hip/groin), and fullback Alec Ingold (thumb).