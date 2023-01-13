 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Injury report: Buffalo Bills Jordan Phillips and Isaiah McKenzie questionable for wild card

  • Updated
Bills at Patriots third

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) lines up against New England Patriots guard Mike Onwenu (71) and offensive tackle Conor McDermott (75) during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Dec. 1, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) are questionable for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Neither practiced on Friday.

Phillips did not practice all week. McKenzie was limited Wednesday, when he injured his hamstring while running during practice, and did not practice Thursday or Friday. The Bills signed wide receiver Cole Beasley to the active roster this week.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer (knee) was a full participant Friday and has no injury designation heading into the game. Poyer did not practice Wednesday, with both the knee injury and a veteran’s rest day, and he was limited Thursday.

When Bills coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Poyer and Phillips would not practice Wednesday, he noted that both injuries were ongoing from earlier in the season.

“No new injury situation with either of those two, just trying to manage what they have already,” McDermott said Wednesday.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, have an extensive injury report.

The biggest news for the Dolphins came earlier in the week, when Miami coach Mike McDaniel said that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) would not play. On Friday, McDaniel said that Skylar Thompson will be the Dolphins’ starting quarterback Sunday. Teddy Bridgewater, who has been dealing with a finger injury, is questionable, but expected be available in a backup capacity.

In addition to Tagovailoa, the Dolphins have declared running back Raheem Mostert (thumb) out for Sunday's game. Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (hand) is doubtful.

Seven Dolphins were listed as questionable: Bridgewater (knee/right finger), tackles Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip), Brandon Shell (knee/ankle) and Kendall Lamm (ankle), linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand), wide receiver Cedric Wilson Jr. (hip/groin), and fullback Alec Ingold (thumb).

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

