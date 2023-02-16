It was overdue.

The Buffalo Bills’ long streak of remarkably good health during the football season was bound to come to an end.

So it did in 2022, when the Bills’ defense lost the fourth most games by starters to injury in the league, according to a Buffalo News study.

Overall, the Bills’ rash of injuries wasn’t terrible. Buffalo ranked as tied for the 16th most injury-plagued team, based on the number of games by starters lost to injury. The defense lost 49 games to injury by starters. The offense lost only 10 games.

But the injury total was a lot more than the Bills have been accustomed to in the tenure of coach Sean McDermott.

The total games lost by starters (59) was significantly more than their total from the previous year (36).

Buffalo had ranked among the top 10 least-injured teams in the NFL – according to games missed by starters – each of the previous five seasons under McDermott.

The Bills’ rankings among the least-injured teams the previous five years, starting with 2021: second, fifth, first, fourth and ninth.

“The injury bug hit us a little bit this year,” said General Manager Brandon Beane in his season wrap-up news conference. “It really did. It's not an excuse, because a lot of guys stepped up, and it was a good chance to see some young guys get their moment that maybe they wouldn't have. But as I said, a lot of adversity ... we had a lot of guys playing banged up.”

Avoiding injuries is a key component to success.

Six of the top seven teams that lost the fewest games to injury by starters had winning records.

The least-injured team was Kansas City, which lost just 20 games by starters. NFC champion Philadelphia and AFC finalist Cincinnati were tied for third at 31 games lost.

2022 NFL Games Lost

By Starters to Injury Fewest Games Lost Rank Team Games 1 Kansas City 20 2 Indianapolis 28 t-3 Cincinnati 31 t-3 Philadelphia 31 5 Pittsburgh 32 t-16 Buffalo 59 Most Games Lost 32 Denver 128 31 Tennessee 111 30 Arizona 110 29 L.A. Rams 106 28 San Francisco 100 Source: Buffalo News

But there were good teams that – like the Bills – overcame a lot of injuries. Baltimore, the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Giants all made the playoffs while ranking among the top 12 in starters lost.

And San Francisco ranked fourth with 100 games lost yet went 13-4 and made the NFC championship game. The 49ers lost their top two quarterbacks (Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo), both their star defensive tackles and a starting cornerback for the season.

Obviously, the crushing injury for the Bills was the loss of defensive end Von Miller in the 11th game. Buffalo’s four-man pass rush wasn’t the same without him.

The other big defensive injuries were to safety Micah Hyde (14 games), cornerback Tre’Davious White, who missed the first 10 games while recovering from his 2021 knee injury, and safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest in Cincinnati.

The Bills managed their defensive injuries pretty well. Buffalo ranked second best in points allowed and sixth best in yards allowed in the regular season. From an analytics standpoint, the Bills’ defense ranked fourth best in the league in Football Outsiders’ Value Over Average metric, factoring in quality of competition.

Particularly impressive was the fact the Bills held Miami, the No. 4 passing team in the league, to just 21 points in a Week 3 loss, despite being forced to start four backups in the defensive backfield.

Yet, the defense ended on a sour note, giving up a Bills playoff-record 30 first downs, along with 172 rushing yards, to Cincinnati in the 27-10 divisional playoff defeat.

Miami lost the same number of games by starters as the Bills, and New England was just two behind. The New York Jets lost 73 games. But the Jets’ dominant defense lost the fewest of any team – eight.

“A lot goes into it that we have to look at this year,” McDermott said of injury avoidance. “We've got to turn over every leaf and make sure that hey, our schedule, what we're doing in the training room, what the rehab looks like, what our strength and conditioning program looks like, we got to put it all on the table and say, ‘Hey, what's working? What isn't working and why did we have the injuries we had?’”

There is some subjectivity in counting injuries to starters. In almost all cases, The News counted a team’s No. 3 receiver as a starter. The injury numbers do not count backup players who miss games. However, the totals do count any cases in which a backup assumes a starting position due to an injury and then misses a game or more to injury.