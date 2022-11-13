 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Inactives: Josh Allen in position to start, Tre White out vs. Vikings

  • 0
Bills Jets Football

Buffalo Bills defender Tre'Davious White.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Josh Allen is active and in position to start, while Tre'Davious White is inactive again for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Allen, nursing a sprained elbow that kept him from practicing Wednesday and Thursday, led the team out of the tunnel in pregame warmups and took the snaps with the starters as the team prepared for the 1 p.m. kickoff., as he normally would. Allen then made some throws to receivers and took snaps in 11-on-11 drills. 

Case Keenum and Matt Barkley handled the throws in early warmups. 

Allen is wearing long sleeves, but appears to have additional protection on the elbow. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

People are also reading…

Also inactive for the Bills are cornerback Kaiir Elam, safety Jordan Poyer, defensive end Greg Rousseau, linebacker Baylon Spector, offensive lineman Justin Murray and tight end Tommy Sweeney.

With neither White nor Elam active, the Bills elevated veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes. 

The Bills also elevated running back Duke Johnson and he is among a season-high six running backs active.

Meanwhile, Minnesota has two significant injuries to players who already were declared out. Starting cornerback Cameron Dantzler and starting defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson both will miss the game for the Vikings. Dantzler was placed on injured reserve. He'll be replaced by either rookie Akayleb Evans or rookie Andrew Booth.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Canisius tops St. Bonaventure in men's hoops

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News