Inactives: Josh Allen in position to start, Tre White out vs. Vikings

Josh Allen is active and in position to start, while Tre'Davious White is inactive again for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Allen, nursing a sprained elbow that kept him from practicing Wednesday and Thursday, led the team out of the tunnel in pregame warmups and took the snaps with the starters as the team prepared for the 1 p.m. kickoff., as he normally would. Allen then made some throws to receivers and took snaps in 11-on-11 drills.

Case Keenum and Matt Barkley handled the throws in early warmups.

Allen is wearing long sleeves, but appears to have additional protection on the elbow.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Looks like business as usual for Josh Allen warming up the ole hand cannon#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/vtRNIeX9pn — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) November 13, 2022

Also inactive for the Bills are cornerback Kaiir Elam, safety Jordan Poyer, defensive end Greg Rousseau, linebacker Baylon Spector, offensive lineman Justin Murray and tight end Tommy Sweeney.

With neither White nor Elam active, the Bills elevated veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes.

The Bills also elevated running back Duke Johnson and he is among a season-high six running backs active.

Meanwhile, Minnesota has two significant injuries to players who already were declared out. Starting cornerback Cameron Dantzler and starting defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson both will miss the game for the Vikings. Dantzler was placed on injured reserve. He'll be replaced by either rookie Akayleb Evans or rookie Andrew Booth.