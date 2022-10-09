Inactives: Isaiah McKenzie out for Bills; CB Cam Sutton active for Steelers

The Buffalo Bills have four starters inactive but get two key pieces back on the defensive line for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie is on the inactive list due to the concussion he received last week in Baltimore.

As expected, also inactive are three other starters – safety Jordan Poyer, tight end Dawson Knox and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. The others on the inactive list are cornerback Christian Benford, receiver Jake Kumerow and tackle Justin Murray.

That puts a hit on the Bills’ defense, meaning backup safeties Damar Hamlin and Jaquan Johnson (or Cam Lewis) will start. Either Tyrel Dodson or Baylon Spector will start in place of Edmunds.

On the active roster are defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips.

For Pittsburgh, starting cornerback Akhello Witherspoon and starting safety Terrell Edmunds are out.

However, top cornerback Cameron Sutton, who was questionable on Friday, is active. So is star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was questionable with a knee injury.