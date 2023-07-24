Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines might have violated the terms of his player contract due to his off-the-field injury.

According to NFL Network, Hines was "stationary on a jet ski" when struck by another person's jet ski, sustaining a torn left ACL that will cost him the 2023 season.

Because the injury is considered "non-football," the Bills could pursue a course to void the remaining two years of his contract, which includes $2.56 million in base salary.

A league source familiar with the writing of contracts told The Buffalo News that it is "very standard" for a player to have certain off-the-field activities prohibited, and risk having the deal voided if he participates in those activities.

On Page 2 of Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver's contract, signed last month, a paragraph bans activities that "involve a significant risk of person injury and are non-football in nature."

The contract stated those activities "shall include, but shall not be limited to skydiving, hang-gliding, mountain climbing, racing of any kind, use of motorcycles, use of any off-road vehicle, firearms, scuba diving and snow or water skiing."

Those activities would find the player in "breach" of his contract.

In May 2021, Denver Broncos right tackle Ja'Wuan James tore his Achilles tendon while training at an off-site facility in the Denver area.

The Broncos initially placed James on the non-football injury list, but released him a week later with the intention to not pay him $10 million in salary. James filed a grievance seeking the $10 million for 2021 and $5 million for 2022. The sides settled for $1.09 million.

If the Bills want to push the issue, they could void Hines' $2.56 million base salary and create immediate salary cap space. Hines would almost assuredly respond by filing a grievance.