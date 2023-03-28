PHOENIX – Dr. Comilla Sasson is used to talking about sudden cardiac arrest.

Sasson, the vice president for Science and Innovation for Emergency Cardiovascular Care for the American Heart Association, has been researching cardiac arrest for 20 years. Now, she’s seen a shift in the number of people talking about it, ever since they saw Bills safety Damar Hamlin's medical emergency on the field in Cincinnati in early January.

“On that night, I think as we were all sitting there for 30 minutes watching the TV, and it was complete silence in the stadium, I think that's when cardiac arrest became deeply personal for a lot of people in a way that it would never have been,” Sasson said.

Hamlin’s ensuing life-saving care highlighted the important of immediate CPR and access to automated external defibrillator (AEDs). Now, Hamlin has been a catalyst for lasting change.

On Monday, the NFL announced the launch of The Smart Heart Sports Coalition, which will advocate for life-saving policies to prevent death from sudden cardiac arrest for high school athletes across the country. The collaboration is with the NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS, NHL, NCAA, the American Heart Association, American Red Cross, Korey Stringer Institute, National Athletic Trainers’ Association and Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation.

“I’m honored to support the NFL’s work to encourage all 50 states to adopt policies to protect youth,” Hamlin said in a statement. “This work pushes forward the idea that every high school should have an athletic emergency plan, coaches should be CPR and AED trained and athletic fields should have clearly marked AEDs within a moment’s reach. These efforts can help save the lives of student-athletes impacted by sudden cardiac arrest.”

Ryan O'Halloran: Sean McDermott naming himself defensive play-caller may be game-changing move Sean McDermott serving as the Buffalo Bills’ defensive play-calling head coach gives the franchise its best chance at a Super Bowl this year, Ryan O'Halloran writes.

The coalition is pushing for all 50 states to adopt three policies: emergency action plans for every high school athletic venue; clearly marked AEDs at each athletic venue or within one to three minutes of any venue where practices or competitions are held; CPR and AED education for coaches.

The NFL Foundation will provide more than $1 million overall, with $20,000 in grants available to each NFL team to promote CPR education and training within their communities, according to a news release.

In the announcement, Jeff Miller, NFL executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy, pointed to the fact that sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death for student-athletes, according to the American Heart Association. Sports-related sudden cardiac arrest accounted for nearly 40% of cases among people under the age of 18.

Only seven states have implemented all three practices the coalition is pushing for, per the Korey Stringer Institute (KSI). Starting Monday, in conjunction with the announcement, the coalition sent letters to the governors of the other 43 states.

Twelve states do not follow any of the three practices, according to the KSI. New York state has two policies in place.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Jack McMaster, president of Red Cross Training Services, said it is “quite audacious” to see the lack of access to immediate life-saving care at certain high schools. But McMaster believes that The Smart Heart Sports Coalition can make a significant difference.

"We think that this could be the next big start of something where essentially cardiac resuscitation rates go up all over the country,” McMaster said.

The push to make widespread and lasting change comes 12 weeks after Hamlin collapsed in cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football.

Anna Isaacson, NFL senior vice president of social responsibility, said Hamlin soon turned his story into a way to find solutions for others.

“From the very beginning, it was clear that he saw this moment in time, it's an opportunity to really do something unbelievable,” Isaacson said.

Isaacson said these steps can “help create a nation of lifesavers.” The American Heart Association often points to the fact that CPR is likely to be administered by someone the recipient already knows.

While the initiatives center on high school athletics, the ripple effect could have countless beneficiaries.

New Bills stadium price tag rises, now estimated at $1.54 billion Buffalo Bills Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia told The News on Monday afternoon at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix that the new stadium is projected to cost $1.54 billion – an increase of $140 million.

“The high school community is oftentimes the focal point of the entire community,” Miller said. “Adults passing through there, visitors passing through there, would benefit, obviously, with more people knowing CPR, would benefit from an AED within arm's length. And sudden cardiac arrests may not have something to do with sports, it may just be better for the community as a whole.”

Dr. Douglas Casa, CEO of the KSI, said Hamlin’s case should not be viewed strictly as a miracle – not to take away the life-saving care, but rather to hammer home the idea that this type of response can and should be more widely available.

“It's really important we get the message out there that that was not a miracle that night,” Casa said. “Ninety percent of athletes, if they have AED access within two to three minutes, survive a cardiac arrest. If you have emergency action plans and access to an AED (and) athletic training services, we expect that outcome. That's what should happen at the high school sports field. And that's what obviously happened at the NFL with Damar.

“That's the expectation we have to (have) with high school athletes in America, and what we're striving to work toward together.”