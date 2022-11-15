In online petition, Moms for Josh Allen remind Bills QB that 'it's going to be OK'

Sometimes when you are down in the dumps, you just need some sage words of advice from a mom.

That's the idea behind a change.org petition title Moms for Josh Allen that more than 12,000 signatures in the last day. The goal of 7,500 signatures was quickly eclipsed and has been reset at 15,000.

The headline for the petition reads, "Because sometimes you need a mom to tell you it's going to be OK."

Allen had three second-half turnovers in the Bills' 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and threw an interception to end the game with the Bills driving. Allen was despondent in his postgame news conference, staring at the table in front of him as he answered questions.

Here is the explanation for the petition:

We know it is not easy to be a quarterback for any NFL team, but Josh Allen has taken on the weight of a city's hopes and dreams, in addition to the regular pressures of the game. We have a history unlike any city and the pain and loss we felt in the past makes watching this Bills team a joy unlike any other. But we want Josh Allen to know that he shouldn't feel the weight of our history – that started long before he was born – on his shoulders. We love our QB, win or lose. We love our QB, amazing plays and occasional mistakes. We are so proud of having this young man represent us. It broke our hearts, as moms, to see the look in his eyes on Sunday. Josh, win or lose, we are proud of you. We know you can do this. And please know, we will be OK as a city no matter how this season ends and what happens. And don't forget to eat healthy foods and get lots of sleep (and slide when getting those extra yards – we worry)! Western New York moms love you to the moon and back!

Those who signed are also leaving heartfelt messages for Allen.

A small sampling:

Stacey D'Andrea: "I agree with everything this petition is about and I, too, am worried about the weight Josh is carrying on his shoulders. He often plays like Superman but he is not, he is human but he is still our superhero. He’s the reason I started watching football again, after not watching since the Jim Kelly era. I had a feeling that even though his start was shaky, he brings undeniable spirit, heart, grit and fun to the team. Josh, let go of all the noise and keep having fun!"

P Banning: "Joshua Patrick, you are loved and everything is going to be just fine. Now stand up tall. I'll see you at Sunday dinner. Love Everyone's Mom, P Banning"

Patricia Peters: "Josh - you have always gone down swinging. And that’s all we’ve ever asked of you. Just do what you can, and let others do what they can. You are only one person and you have to depend on those teammates of yours. You have captained this ship through some pretty rough waters, and your team has stood not in front or behind you but beside you, together to weather this storm. We just want you to always try. Take deep breaths, keep calm and steady and focused. You have got this!!!

Love one of your #17,171,717 moms"