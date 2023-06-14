Perhaps Stefon Diggs was providing more than a clue to his concerns about last season with the Bills when he appeared in March on the season premiere of “The Shop: UNITERRURUPTED.”

At the time, the headline from the extended interview was Diggs felt the Minnesota Vikings traded him to the Bills because the Vikings wanted him to fail in Buffalo and “not having the kind of career I’m having.”

In talking through his eventual break from the Vikings, Diggs was candid about the effect the end of his time in Minnesota had on his mental health and made a reference to last season with the Bills.

“I can tell you like, that was probably one of my most darkest times, like, my real dark times. People don’t really understand that,” Diggs said. “Like my last two years (in Minnesota) – because you don’t know what it’s like to go into a hostile environment. Or go to work and not feel comfortable. Not feel like it’s a safe haven, not feel like it’s just a workspace. …

He continued: “So, for me wanting to get out of there, it was bigger than just the situation. And I kinda experienced a little bit of that this year, as far as like going into a dark place, just because I had some PTSD, you know what I’m saying?”

Diggs was not asked specifically about what triggered those feelings this season.

Diggs did not practice with the Bills on the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and there seems to be a disconnect somewhere, given the statements made by coach Sean McDermott and Diggs' representatives. Diggs' agent told NFL Media that Diggs had spent time over the last two days meeting with GM Brandon Beane, McDermott and new wide receivers coach Adam Henry.

In the March appearance on “The Shop,” Diggs said the Vikings treated him like a No. 1 receiver, “but then at times, they played me small.” Diggs said he got caught up in the mind games because he was a young player.

“I know what I bring to the table,” he said. “I know what type of man I am. In any profession, all you want to do is reach your full potential,” Diggs said. “And if you’re not reaching the full potential not because of you – that’s a problem. It’s a battle within yourself."

It's unclear if Diggs felt he is not reaching his full potential with the Bills.

At the Super Bowl, Diggs told The Buffalo News that he was trying to “compartmentalize” the end of the season as he went on with other activities.

“I’ve been good,” Diggs said in Phoenix. “I kind of compartmentalize it for right now, until like work’s done. So, I’ve just been working my tail off, just to stay focused on that and try to get it off my mind. But, you know, I definitely was disappointed just to see how everything shook out, and we kind of got to figure it out.”

Eventually, he said he would turn the page to the 2023, but said that day is still a bit off.

“I’m gonna wait a bit,” Diggs said at the Super Bowl. “See how it is. I don’t know how I feel.”

Diggs told The News that he had rewatched the game multiple times the same night it ended, and he still couldn’t find answers.

“It doesn’t make sense. I will rack my brain with this (stuff)” he said on “The Shop.” “I think it’s more execution than anything. Small little pieces on why (stuff) is not going right. … We got the players. We got the plays. Why ain't (stuff) coming together? That’s when you draw so much question. I never want to question who I am. I never want to question how I am. I’m giving this all I got. I’m dying on the hill with that.”