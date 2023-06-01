Frazier has had very little to say since deciding to step away from the Buffalo Bills for the 2023 season.

In a recent interview with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Frazier opened up on his decision to leave the team after six seasons as defensive coordinator under head coach Sean McDermott.

“I really feel good about where I am. I think my reasons for stepping away were the right reasons,” Frazier told Breer. “I feel good about it. It just gives me a chance to see things from a different perspective, get recharged again and reenergized. I’m gonna go watch some teams in their OTAs, will probably do the same thing again in training camp, go visit some clubs as well. And then in the fall, I will really begin to take a look at what’s happening around the league, make sure I stay up on any new trends, anything that’s changing.”

Frazier, 64, recently participated in the NFL’s “Coaching and Front Office Accelerator,” which has a goal of getting minority assistant coaches in the same room with team owners and top executives with the hope of improving the league’s diversity in the head coaching ranks. Currently, there are just six minority head coaches among the league’s 32 teams.

Frazier has a goal of once again becoming a head coach.

“Hopefully, an owner will give me a chance to talk to him about an opportunity,” Frazier said. “If that doesn’t happen, I’m good. I’ve had a good career. I’m good. My goal is to be a head coach. I know I don’t have much time left, I’m at an age where it seems like owners are going younger and younger, but I think I have some things I can bring to the table. We’ll see what happens.”

Frazier, who is spending more time at his offseason home in California, said that the transition from coaching the past 35 years to taking the upcoming season off hasn’t exactly been an easy one.

“Man, early on, this is the third month. So for me, that first month or two, it was hard, man, just trying to find my rhythm and getting used to having free time,” he said. “It’s been so long, more than 30 years, since I haven’t been on a schedule this time of the year. So it was a challenge just trying to figure out what to do with myself. But over the last three or four weeks, things have gotten a lot better as far as me being organized in how I want to spend my time. And I’m thankful for it, just very, very thankful that I can do this.

“I’m so grateful that I’m in a position where we can step back and not be sweating about finances. So, just very thankful.”

According to a report Friday from Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Frazier recently spent two days with the Green Bay Packers during their spring practices, and is currently doing the same with the Washington Commanders. According to the report, he will also spend two days with the New York Giants. The connections with the last two teams are obvious -- Frazier and Washington head coach Ron Rivera worked together in Philadelphia under Andy Reid on the same staff with McDermott, while Giants head coach Brian Daboll and General Manager Joe Schoen overlapped with Frazier in Buffalo from 2018-21.