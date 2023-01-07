In his public comments, Damar Hamlin thanks supporters and says, 'Keep praying for me'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Saturday, five days after collapsing on the field at Paycor Stadium in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter and required CPR and an automated external defibrillator to restart his heart before he was taken to UCMC by ambulance.

The Bills issued the following statement Saturday: "Per the physicians at UC Medical Center, Damar is making continued progress in his recovery, yet remains in critical condition. He continues to breathe on his own and his neurological function is excellent."

By Saturday evening, an update was posted to Hamlin's Instagram and Twitter accounts, his first public comments since the injury.

“When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” the post read. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!”

In an Instagram story, Hamlin shared screenshots of his FaceTime call with Meek Mill and Michael Rubin, the CEO of Fanatics. Hamlin had a huge smile.

Hamlin has the top selling jersey in sports this week, and Fanatics has said it will donate proceeds from jersey sales to Hamlin's charitable efforts.

Hamlin began breathing on his own overnight Thursday, and by Friday, was well enough to get on a quick FaceTime call with his teammates. His message, "Love you, boys," lifted up the entire team, left tackle Dion Dawkins told reporters Friday.

The NFL on Friday announced a series of ways teams across the league will honor Hamlin this weekend, including a pregame moment of support that teams are encouraged to share that supports Hamlin, first responders and medical caregivers. In addition, teams may outline the "3" on the 30-yard lines in either Bills blue or red.

During warmups, players throughout the league will have the option of wearing black T-shirts with the message "love for Damar 3." At Highmark Stadium, the Bills will wear those shirts, but in their blue color, as well as New Era hats with Hamlin's No. 3 on them. The Bills also will wear a No. 3 jersey patch for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

Brown elevated

The Bills elevated wide receiver John Brown from the practice squad for Sunday's regular-season finale.

Brown, 32, is being elevated for the third time. He had one target and played previous snaps in his only two games, in early December against the Patriots and New York Jets.

The Bills have elevated Cole Beasley for the last three games after Beasley rejoined the team Dec. 13.

A player can only be elevated for three games before he must be signed to the active roster in order to play.