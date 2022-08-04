In his fifth season, Bills cornerback Taron Johnson 'getting better and better'

PITTSFORD – Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie spend plenty of time telling each other what they see from the other as they match up on certain plays. It helps them both prepare for the season, but they never shy from weaving in trash talk in the meantime.

“I use his weaknesses against him,” McKenzie said Tuesday, a day that Johnson got the better of him. “He doesn’t know it, but I try. But he’s getting better and better each and every day, though.”

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie shines at start of camp McKenzie has had a dedicated fanbase for a while, but with his role expected to expand and with a prominent start to training camp, the cheers are a little louder.

Whatever weaknesses McKenzie says he has identified, the back and forth seems to be helping both.

Johnson is now entering his fifth year with the Bills after signing a three-year extension in October. The nickel cornerback been a key part of the Buffalo defense, even in a quieter role.

It’s a testament to the team's trust in Johnson that the Bills played more nickel defense than any other team in the league last season. Buffalo used nickel defense on 92% of snaps, per Football Outsiders. The Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys came next on the list, at 78%.

Camp observations: Tempers flare again, but Josh Allen likes feisty practices The Buffalo Bills’ defense set a physical tone to start Thursday’s practice, which precipitated another training camp skirmish.

John Butler, the Bills defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator, said that when the team was looking at Johnson ahead of the draft five years ago, there was always the belief that he could help solidify the defense.

“We knew the nickel position in this defense had to be a very valuable player,” Butler said. “The front office and the coaching staff did a good job of identifying him and collectively developing him. But at the end of the day, he’s smart. He’s tough. He cares. I think he still is getting better. He’s had a tremendous camp. And I see he’s gotten better, which is great for us.”

Last season, Johnson played 85% of defensive snaps, a number that’s steadily increased each year, though in part based on his availability. Now, with camp more than half-way through, he's still looking to improve anywhere he can.

“Sometimes that always isn't in the stats, but more in the film, so just really trying to make sure that I've improved,” Johnson said Thursday. “I've worked a lot in the offseason, and coming here to training camp, I've worked a lot.”

Johnson spent more of the offseason in Buffalo, often working out with cornerback Dane Jackson. Part of it was rooted in logic: Johnson and his fiancée, Meg, are working on their house. But he also found plenty of benefits to spending more time at the Bills facility.

McDermott: Bills safety Jordan Poyer out 'some days here, maybe a week or two' There is no "set timetable" for the return of Bills All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer from an elbow injury suffered in training camp Tuesday, coach Sean McDermott told reporters Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“I felt like I really did progress,” Johnson said.

The defense as a whole finished atop nearly every category last season. When it comes to team goals for the upcoming season, outside of the obvious goal of winning, Johnson stressed one particular area of emphasis.

“Getting more turnovers,” Johnson said. “Yeah, getting more turnovers is a huge deal for our defense. And I feel like if we do that with the same amount of execution that we did (last season), I think we're going to be a better defense.”

Last season, he had one interception and one forced fumble. He logged three sacks, a career high, and 76 tackles.

But his dependability comes in part from his versatility. Butler has hailed Johnson’s ability against the run, particularly for a 5-11, 192-pound corner.

“He’s a very, very unique player in that he can play man to man on slot receivers,” Butler said. “He can tackle the big running back. He can fit the interior gaps in the running game. He can play zone. He can blitz.”

Coach Sean McDermott has also been effusive in his praise for Johnson.

“He’s a pit bull,” McDermott said earlier in camp. “He’s not the biggest, but he’s mentally and physically tough, and he loves the confrontation. You see him out there, he plays with a tremendous amount of passion and energy, and I think he brings a lot to our defense.”

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has given particular goals to individual players on the defense, whether it’s more splash plays for linebacker Tremaine Edmunds or deeper understanding of situational football for defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

For Johnson, the main focus is maintaining his health. He had a few nagging injuries early in his career, though he played 16 games each of the last two seasons. The extra emphasis, whether it’s spending more time on nutrition, rest or rehab, also reflects how confident Frazier is in Johnson handling everything else.

Can Bills unlock O.J. Howard's gifts? They're giving it best shot Can the Bills unlock more of the obvious talent in the former first-round draft pick from the University of Alabama?

“We need him,” Frazier said. “He's such a big part of our defense that some of those nagging injuries that he had early on, that's probably the one thing because he's going to work at his craft to get better every single day. Whether it be watching film or lining up and going against some of the best slot receivers in our league in practice. But just taking care of his body, that's probably the big thing with Taron that we emphasize.”

Johnson understands that no matter what his caliber of play is, nickel cornerback still isn’t necessarily the most glamorous role. He’s unbothered by that, knowing his place within the Buffalo defense.

“I know the team values me,” Johnson said, “And I just want to make sure I can do whatever I can to help us win.”