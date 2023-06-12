HENDERSON, Nev. – Microphone in hand, Von Miller was the final speaker Saturday afternoon at the aptly-named Von Miller Pass Rush Summit, his seventh annual gathering of the NFL’s top defensive linemen and outside linebackers.

In between stories about winning two Super Bowls, how he cozies up to offensive tackles during timeouts and the extreme confidence of former teammate Aqib Talib, and going over several of his 2022 Buffalo Bills highlights, Miller talked about life.

About life for players like him and attendee Cameron Jordan of the New Orleans Saints. About life for young players in attendance like the Bills’ Greg Rousseau and New England’s Josh Uche. And about life as a pass rusher, a position with much pressure and few legitimate play-making opportunities.

Standing inside the Pinecrest Academy gymnasium and addressing the players stationed at individual desks and sitting in wheeled office chairs, Miller turned philosophical.

“Take full advantage of this because the days are long, but the years go by fast,” he said.

Heads snapped down. Pens were picked up. Words were jotted down. One of the NFL’s oracles was making 100% sense for a group that included Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders, Jeffery Simmons of the Tennessee Titans and several of Miller’s Bills teammates.

Miller was in full verbal flight.

“I live and breathe pass-rushing.”

“What separates good teams from really good teams is the mental side.”

“I’m looking for every advantage I can.”

“I pay attention to fundamentals, effort, conditioning, situational football.”

Miller was the last of eight players to go over their game video, which was preceded by an on-field session that discussed the nuances of the game.

“This is an amazing experience,” said Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Malik Reed, who was Miller’s teammate with the Denver Broncos for 2½ years (2019-21). “It’s not often you get a bunch of pass rushers in one space at one time who are willing to be open with the information they have and how they approach their games.”

Miller is the event’s creator, organizer, chief instructor and master of ceremonies.

‘Very giving of knowledge’

Miller’s Bills teammates in attendance included Rousseau, defensive end A.J. Epenesa and defensive tackles DaQuan Jones and Tim Settle. They had the The Full Von Experience last year during a season of position meetings, practices and games. Miller’s level of enthusiasm, willingness to share tips and inclusiveness didn’t surprise them.

“Same (Miller),” Jones said. “How he talks and how he delivers his message is the same. He’s a very humble guy and very giving of his knowledge. That’s one of the things I love about him.”

Thirty players were listed on the invitation list, from the veterans (Miller, Wagner, Jones, Crosby and Jordan) to players on their first or second contracts (Rousseau, Uche, the New York Jets’ Carl Lawson, Philadelphia Eagles rookie Nolan Smith) to two of the league’s premier players (Simmons and the Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons). They arrived in town Friday night and by 10:30 a.m. Saturday, were on the artificial surface of Pinecrest, located 20 minutes south of the Las Vegas Strip.

Practice equipment was assembled around the field, but never used. The players separated into two groups – the pass rushers with Miller and the interior linemen with Jordan – 50 yards apart. This was all about guys talking. They used their arms to mimic swim, chop and power moves. They showed how their feet are aligned depending on the down and distance. They leaned against each other to show examples of how they use angles to gain an advantage.

Miller was giving pointers before the event officially began, visiting with the Eagles’ Smith, who was drafted 30th overall in April.

In Miller’s group, he, Parsons and Crosby drove the discussion. The temperature soared past 90 degrees, but the occasional gust of wind helped cool off players and observers.

Among the themes covered were two-point stance vs. three-point stance, watching for pre-snap tells, setting up moves to see how the offensive tackle responds and most of all, maximizing the opportunities in a game.

Miller and Crosby talked first as the other players formed a tight circle around them.

Crosby: “I feel like in a two-point, I’m not as explosive.”

Miller: “I ran track and I like both heels on the ground (in a three-point stance) and just a little lean.”

Miller doesn’t like using a cross-chop method to get around the edge because it “takes too much time to execute.”

Befitting his presence, Miller did well during the session to involve as many players who wanted to step in and answering all questions. From Crosby, Miller moved on to Parsons, Uche, Lawson, Rousseau and South Carolina incoming freshman Desmond Umeozulu, a four-star recruit who showed his stances for Miller and received feedback about moving up his back foot for a better get-off, an all-time opportunity for Umeozulu to learn from a potential Pro Football Hall of Fame player.

Miller and Parsons detailed timing up the snap count.

Miller: “I don’t guess the snap count, I anticipate the snap count and go with the football. I want me and the (offensive) tackle to move together so it’s an even fight.”

Parsons: “When they do the (guard taps the center) thing, I know that ball is coming out in the next 1-2 seconds so I try to roll into it. That’s why I like using the two-point more.”

(Last year, Miller had two offside penalties and Parsons one.)

What resonated with several players was Parsons talking about getting “five, six, seven true opportunities” per game to rush the quarterback. The right situation – obvious pass. The right play – traditional drop-back and not a screen pass. The right blocking scheme – five-man protection. And the right path – no chip blocks from a tight end or running back. Just rusher vs. blocker.

“That’s very true,” said Rousseau, whose eight sacks last year was tied for the Bills’ lead with Miller. “There are only a couple of plays when you get open edges, five linemen, no chip, no back and have a 1-on-1. You have to win a couple of those, and out of a couple of those wins, you may not get the sack so you need to win at a high percentage. You can’t just win one out of seven because they might just throw it away. You have to win half or more than half and your mindset should be to win all of them.”

As Miller led his group, the interior linemen went through their discussion. The Bills’ Jones and the Titans’ Simmons – Tennessee teammates in 2019-20 who live a few blocks apart in the Nashville area – had a rhythm and purpose as they talked about handling double teams.

“We have a lot of chemistry,” Jones said. “We just love talking about moments in the game and what we can do. (The summit) is very beneficial because you can always learn in some form or aspect. When it comes to pass rushing, (outside and inside) are very similar, but inside, things happen quicker.”

An example: Jones said a defensive end’s move might be a four-step sequence, but three steps for the three-technique tackle who lines up on the guard’s outside shoulder to one or two steps for the nose tackle who lines head up on the center.

“You take the concepts and move them inside for (the tackles),” Jones said.

Event to be re-branded

As the on-field portion wrapped up, Miller gathered the players and made an announcement: This is the final year of the Von Miller Pass Rush Summit … kind of.

“I’ve done it for seven years and realize I’m not going to be this Von Miller forever,” he said. “We have the perfect time to rebrand it and make it bigger and better with athletes like Maxx Crosby, Cam Jordan and Micah (Parsons) just to ensure this even gets better each year.”

Miller said a renaming of the event is in the offing and he sees the benefit of asking Crosby, Jordan and Parsons to participate because that will attract groups of players from their teams just as it brought in the whole bunch of Bills who attended this year.

Miller’s inaugural event was in 2017 on the campus of Stanford University in California, followed by a move to Missouri for one year and Las Vegas in ’19.

Tight End University, created in 2021 by Greg Olsen, George Kittle and Travis Kelce, has followed Miller’s model; their event is June 20-21 in Nashville, Tenn.

“The Tight End University doe a great job with all those guys coming together and I want to have that same type of camaraderie with my colleagues,” Miller said. “Just think if we have four guys (recruiting players) throughout the league, it will truly be a beautiful event.”

Miller’s event moved inside for a lunch of chicken, shrimp, wraps, salads, sweet potato chips and two desserts – a vegan, gluten free brownie and a honey nut energy bite (almonds, peanut butter, honey, oats, flax, espresso powder and cinnamon).

The gymnasium’s lights turned down and a projector screen turned on, Crosby, Parsons, Jordan, Simmons, Lawson, Rousseau, Jones and Miller went over video clips from 2022 plays – sacks, pressures and knockdowns.

Parsons, who said he leans against a wall in the Cowboys’ facility to help with his bend and balance, told his colleagues he “stays in football mode 90-95% of the time,” and urged the young players to exhibit a strong work ethic to earn the respect of veterans.

Simmons said he stopped writing down personal goals. “When you stop worrying about stats, you’re just out there playing and not thinking, ‘What if?’ ” he said.

Rousseau’s 12-minute presentation included a play against Tennessee when he shifted across the formation to line up inside of Miller.

“I love that look because it gives the offensive line more things to think about,” Miller said.

Miller sat in the front row and kept the conversation going by asking the presenter questions about his pre-snap read and his pass-rush plan.

Miller wrapped up the event by reviewing his Bills highlights and dipping into his past for tales about big games and favorite teammates. The man was in his element, with friends and sharing his passion for the sport in general and the art of pass rushing in particular. The event’s name will change, but not his involvement. He is having too much fun to walk away.

“To be able to walk and talk and go through moves and mindset with guys around the league I respect is huge for me,” Miller said. “I’m a pass rusher and this is a fraternity of brothers. I want all these guys to have success.”