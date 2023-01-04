 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
In full circle moment, Andy and Jordan Dalton donate to Damar Hamlin's charitable campaign

  • Updated
  • 0
Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation (copy) (copy)

Andy Dalton hands out signed footballs to young patients at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center on Aug. 26, 2018. 

 Buffalo News file photo
In a full-circle moment, former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and wife Jordan are among the thousands who have donated to the GoFundMe campaign to benefit Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s charitable work after Hamlin was seriously injured Monday night against the Bengals.

Nearly $6 million has been raised in a campaign originally set up in 2020 for a toy drive since the 24-year-old went into cardiac arrest, was resuscitated on the field and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He remained in critical condition Tuesday, the Bills said.

Andy Dalton's foundation was the recipient of Bills fans' generosity when his game-winning touchdown pass in the 2017 regular season finale on New Year’s Eve lifted the Bengals over the Baltimore Ravens and allowed the Bills to break a 17-year playoff drought.

Bills fans donated $442,000 to the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation, drawing national attention and spurring a charitable movement that continues.

“Our hearts are breaking for Damar, his family and the Buffalo community,” JJ Dalton said in a text message Tuesday.

The Daltons are listed as having made a $3,000 donation, tied to Hamlin's No. 3 jersey. A number of the donations are listed as anonymous. Other notable names listed are Tom Brady for $10,000, Russell and Ciara Wilson for $10,000 and $20,000 from Jason Hanold, a CEO of a search firm whose clients include Brady, the NFL, CBS and Major League Baseball among others.

