In Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott, Pegulas found stability, responsibility with Bills

The owners’ timing in reaching the conclusion that it’s time to move on from executives, general managers or coaches in their organizational power structures has been all over the map. Brandon leeched onto the Pegulas from the minute they took over the Bills and maneuvered his way into becoming president of both professional sports franchises in town.

It wasn’t until allegations of Brandon’s inappropriate workplace behavior and personal misconduct became public in May 2018 that he left Pegula Sports and Entertainment. Two more executives who worked mostly in hockey – Mike Gilbert and Nik Fattey – resigned less than a year later, also as subjects of an internal investigation into allegations of sexual harassment. Three more executives resigned a month later, with no public explanation offered.

The Pegulas don’t seem to know who to trust, or when to make the necessary changes when that trust has been breached.

That has made what McDermott and Beane have accomplished so impressive. The general manager and head coach each laid out a vision for the organization, and to the owners’ credit, have been given the leeway needed to allow that to come to fruition. That has included allocating resources for an $18 million weight room that Beane has called the "best of the best in the NFL."