In battle of first-round picks, Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau gets upper hand

DETROIT – As far as first impressions go, Greg Rousseau made a good one Friday night for the Buffalo Bills.
The team’s first-round draft pick picked up a third-down sack on the Bills’ first defensive series during the preseason opener against the Detroit Lions inside Ford Field.
"That’s what we want to see," Bills coach Sean McDermott said after his team's 16-15 victory. "We want to improve our pass rush. We were very intentional about that."
To get to Detroit quarterback Jared Goff, Rousseau shoved back Lions right tackle Penei Sewell, the seventh overall draft pick this year. Even for a prized prospect such as Sewell, Rousseau’s long arms and brute strength proved to be a matchup problem, something the Bills clearly hope transfers to the regular season.
"I’d say it was a great feeling," Rousseau. "To get my first sack and be able to get back there is really a testament to the whole defense. The secondary holding up its coverage, the other three D-linemen rushing their butts off, so whether I get a sack or whoever got the sack it really is a team effort and I’m really happy we got him down."
The game was Rousseau's first since Dec. 26, 2019 – when his Miami Hurricanes suffered a 14-0 loss to Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl. Rousseau opted out of last season, as did many potential high draft picks, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"It was a blessing to be out there," he said. "It’s been a minute. It’s been over a year. Yeah, I had a great time, though. It was a lot of fun."
Even despite the extended layoff from football, Rousseau has not looked out of place. That was true in the spring, and it's continued into the start of training camp, and now, the preseason.
“I definitely feel like I have a lot better grasp on the defense, for sure, and things are definitely speeding up for me,” he said recently after a training camp practice. “I'm not thinking as much on the field. And I feel when you think too much, it could slow down your play. The more you know, the faster you can play. So that's the goal for me, just to keep on learning it and to eventually know it like the back of my hand.”
McDermott talked about Rousseau’s progress prior to the Bills’ first padded practice of training camp, but a lot of his comments could easily translate to Friday night.
“Today starts again a new chapter and this is how the game is played,” he said. “At the end of the day, you either can play in pads or you can't, and this is a grown man's league when you put pads on. And so, what it was in college, even at the highest levels, is different at this level. He'll adjust. I'm confident he'll adjust. Today will be a learning opportunity for him.”
Rousseau got plenty of that against the Lions, starting the game and playing the entire first half. He finished with an unofficial 11 snaps, two quarterback pressures and the sack. The Bills dressed veteran defensive ends Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes, but neither saw any action.
Rousseau’s sack was the Bills’ only one of the first half, but that doesn’t tell the whole story for the pass rush. The Bills consistently put pressure on Goff and Lions backup quarterback Tim Boyle, with Rousseau, fellow rookie Boogie Basham and second-year defensive end A.J. Epenesa all taking turns. Veteran Efe Obada, a free-agent addition this offseason, also made his way into the backfield at times.
"I’m interested to look at the film and see who else showed up in terms of rushing the passer," McDermott said. "Our D-line coaches know it’s never enough."
Obada, however, got a bit too aggressive early in the third quarter, hitting Boyle below the knee and drawing a penalty for roughing the passer. The penalty negated an athletic, leaping interception by linebacker Andre Smith. Obada was met by McDermott as he left the field for a conversation.
Boogie Basham, the Bills' second-round pick, also was hit with a roughing-the-passer penalty in the third quarter, taking down Boyle. Basham also had a talk with McDermott after he returned to the sideline following the penalty.
Other than those penalties, however, there was plenty to be encouraged about by the Bills’ pass rush, including a third-quarter sack by Daryl Johnson. Given that improving the pass rush was one of the stated goals of McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane this offseason, that’s a good sign.