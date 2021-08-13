In battle of first-round picks, Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau gets upper hand

"It was a blessing to be out there," he said. "It’s been a minute. It’s been over a year. Yeah, I had a great time, though. It was a lot of fun."

Even despite the extended layoff from football, Rousseau has not looked out of place. That was true in the spring, and it's continued into the start of training camp, and now, the preseason.

“I definitely feel like I have a lot better grasp on the defense, for sure, and things are definitely speeding up for me,” he said recently after a training camp practice. “I'm not thinking as much on the field. And I feel when you think too much, it could slow down your play. The more you know, the faster you can play. So that's the goal for me, just to keep on learning it and to eventually know it like the back of my hand.”

McDermott talked about Rousseau’s progress prior to the Bills’ first padded practice of training camp, but a lot of his comments could easily translate to Friday night.

“Today starts again a new chapter and this is how the game is played,” he said. “At the end of the day, you either can play in pads or you can't, and this is a grown man's league when you put pads on. And so, what it was in college, even at the highest levels, is different at this level. He'll adjust. I'm confident he'll adjust. Today will be a learning opportunity for him.”