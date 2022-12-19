'I'm not where I want to be:' Tre White is playing every snap for the Bills, but still sees hard work ahead

Tre’Davious White is back to an every-down role with the Buffalo Bills’ defense.

That’s not to say, however, that he feels like he’s 100% himself.

White led the Bills with three passes defensed during Saturday’s 32-29 victory over the Miami Dolphins, but afterward, he made it clear that his return from knee surgery is far from complete.

"These things are different, everybody's different,” White said. “I've been fortunate enough to have a lot of support around me, a lot of great people, a lot of great trainers to help me along the way. A lot of great teammates, too. So, I'm not where I want to be. It's still a work in progress, too. I continue to work and do rehab each and every day on top of the football stuff, too. Once I got back into football, the rehab got kind of harder because I got to kind of lay back on it and kind of focus on football too. So, it's been kind of hard to continue on rehabbing and focusing on ball, too, to be better at my craft. I've got a lot a lot of support around me, so it's OK."

According to analytics website Pro Football Focus, White was targeted nine times Saturday by the Dolphins and allowed three catches for 67 yards and a touchdown.

“I thought that he was in good position on a lot of the throws,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said Sunday. “The one in the short red zone there that got behind us and another one on third down, could have been in better position, but I do think that the week he had of practice, his mindset and approach, was focused and full of preparation and getting himself ready to go. You saw plays that he was making on the ball yesterday.”

White has now taken 100% of the defensive snaps in two straight games, after rotating in for his first two games of the season.

“It's been a process,” he said. “Still got work to do, but it was good to get a win. It's good getting around the ball and making some plays for the team. Anytime we can do that it's a good day."

White has now played 182 defensive snaps and has made 11 tackles with four passes defensed.

“I've been out of football for a whole year, (but) I've been doing it my whole life,” he said. “So, it's been a process and it's been a journey, man. It's still ongoing too, but like I said before, the support and the treatment that I've been getting for the last year has been next to none, and without the support and the training staff and the strength-and-conditioning staff, I wouldn't be where I am now. So I'm going to keep counting my blessings and keep praying to the good Lord that I can continue to go out there and put my best foot forward and continue to get better to get back to ultimately where I was before this happened."

The Pro Bowl rosters will be announced at 8 p.m. Wednesday. With fan voting concluded, here are where the Bills finished in the top 10: 10-strong safety Jordan Poyer, special teams player Siran Neal; 8-tight end Dawson Knox; 6-center Mitch Morse, long snapper Reid Ferguson; 5-kicker Tyler Bass, fullback Reggie Gilliam; 4-quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Pro Bowl roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 Pro Bowl players.