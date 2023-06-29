Jordan Poyer sat poolside in a bathing suit and bucket hat as he looked over his shoulder and spoke into the camera.

“I’m tired of just being in the shadows on a lot of things,” he said. “I have a lot to say, especially when I’m done playing.”

The 32-year-old safety isn’t nearly done getting paid to “chase a ball for a living,” as he put it; three months ago, he signed a two-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills that could be worth up to $14.5 million. He might have more to say when his career concludes, but in the midst of it, Poyer is saying aloud what he thinks other people should.

He hasn’t always done that, but then his plans to hold a charity golf tournament next month at a PGA-level course owned by Donald Trump started to unravel. When critics of the former president spoke out, sending sharply worded emails and, in some cases, pulling back from their involvement, Poyer got vocal, too. He put a pause on plans for the tournament, which was supposed to benefit Buffalo’s Erie County Medical Center, and he didn’t back off the possibility of holding the event in the future at Trump’s course.

In a 12-minute Instagram video, Poyer called out what he sees as Americans’ inability to set aside differences and connect as people.

“I like to say the quiet parts out loud,” he said in the poolside video, which he posted Saturday. The next day, he told The Buffalo News, “I’m not going to stand down anymore to (B.S.).”

In a 55-minute phone interview from Hawaii, where he was vacationing with his family, and in a series of texts in the days that followed, Poyer described a renewed outlook that impacts both the way he will prepare for games and how he will use the bully pulpit afforded him as an NFL Pro Bowler.

“This game is allowing me to have a platform and have a voice that a lot of others don’t have and won’t (use),” Poyer said. “I’m not going to be afraid of it. I’m not going to run from it.”

Poyer wants people to see differences, but not define – or destroy – relationships because of them. He might not avoid politics altogether – he has a perspective on Trump, for example – but he said he wants to acknowledge all sides, and then set those sides aside. He wants to use his megaphone to speak out, but he deleted his Twitter account – although Twitter is not a one-way form of communication, and he says it’s the incoming messaging that was damaging to him.

“I’m going to continue to just be me,” Poyer said. “That’s what we need.”

* * *

The Jordan Poyer Celebrity Tournament was scheduled for July 10 at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, which is near Poyer’s offseason home. Proceeds from the event were to benefit the foundation that supports Erie County Medical Center.

For athletes, this is the normal stuff of offseasons. Poyer held a tournament last year at another South Florida club, and says he moved to the Trump venue because “they were going to allow me to have fans and play at the Blue Monster,” which is a longtime PGA Tour course.

But the name “Trump” did not go unnoticed.

ECMC and Poyer’s marketing representatives, Avalon Sports Group, received “nasty emails,” said Avalon CEO Deiver Montes. Golfers and sponsors began pulling out, apparently displeased the tournament was happening at a location owned by the former president, who is running again and who has been charged with a combined 71 felony counts in two criminal cases.

Ultimately, the backlash prompted Poyer to cancel the tournament – a move he knew would ignite talk.

“I knew the entire time what I was doing,” he said, later adding, “It was going to start a conversation.”

* * *

Poyer spoke for several minutes in the Instagram post about Americans’ embrace of ego, materialism and political fights.

“It seems like our egos get in the way of being a good human being,” Poyer said. “That’s sharing love, sharing conversations, sharing laughter with people who may not believe in the same things that you do.”

Ten minutes into the post, he remarked, “This is a lot longer than I wanted it to be, but I’m tired of holding back.” He kept going for another two minutes – and as he told The News by phone the next evening, he isn’t done.

“I want to keep elevating,” said Poyer, noting that almost 200,000 people watched his video in the first day. “I want to keep pushing to have these conversations. I’m not just going to be done right now after posting that.”

Poyer, who entered the NFL in 2013 and joined the Bills seven years ago, has 392,000 followers on Instagram. His wife, Rachel Bush, a model and influencer, has an audience of more than 4 million on that platform alone.

“We will always stand proudly with our beliefs and hold true to them,” Bush tweeted after her husband’s post.

While Poyer has opted to avoid some hot topics – like his wife, he detested pandemic-era vaccination requirements, but unlike her, he mostly remained quiet – he has opened up about his own battles, from fighting alcoholism to navigating relationship issues with Bush early in their time together. His willingness to use his struggles to spread awareness earned him an award in May from the Mental Health Advocates of Western New York.

“Especially for our youth, he’s really a role model, so him publicly stating that he struggles with his own mental health is huge for our community,” MHA Executive Director Melinda DuBois said when honoring Poyer. “What we’re really encouraging people to do is be able to talk about their own personal struggles. The more we talk about it, the less stigmatized it is. So we’re really honoring Jordan for his willingness to speak out.”

While one of Poyer’s overarching points is that people should set aside politics and connect as humans, he does have a point of view and, as Bush suggested on Twitter, he is disinclined to pretend otherwise.

Consider this excerpt from the phone interview: “Everything was moving smoothly (with the golf tournament) and then all of a sudden, obviously the indictments started to come out with Trump, whatever that means. I have my own beliefs on what the hell’s going on in the world and what they’re trying to do to that dude. I mean, there is bad on both sides. So it’s like for somebody to say one thing about him and not talk about the other side? I don’t even argue with people that like to be like that, because it’s bad on both sides.

“And it’s not even about the sides. I’m trying to put the sides away. Let’s talk about me and you. Let’s talk about us. Let’s come together, regardless of what side you’re on.”

* * *

Poyer’s initial post suggested ECMC was a sponsor and pulled back.

“(ECMC) decided that they can no longer take the pressure from the people up top, above them,” Poyer said, without clarifying who “the people up top” are. “It probably really has nothing to do with ECMC at all.”

But ECMC was not a sponsor. The hospital’s foundation was to receive a donation from the tournament, a point that was quickly clarified over the weekend in a statement from ECMC Foundation Director Susan Gonzalez: “ECMC Foundation was fortunate to be a beneficiary of Jordan Poyer’s golf tournament in Florida. Although the Foundation was not a sponsor, we have had an excellent partnership with Jordan and we respect his decision to cancel his tournament; we hope he will consider supporting us in his future events.”

Poyer, too, clarified to The News that he “might have misspoken” in calling ECMC a sponsor. “Either way,” he said, “they were part of it.”

What’s still unclear is Poyer’s future with the hospital and its foundation. Poyer is under contract as a spokesperson for ECMC and has worked with the hospital for two years, with engagements ranging from appearing in a commercial to making visits at the facility.

In his video, Poyer, whose own political views lean conservative, made reference to where ECMC is “on the political spectrum, where New York is on the political spectrum,” insinuating that the hospital – like the state – skews left politically, and that the organization’s leaders felt pressed to withdraw their participation in the tournament.

ECMC is not a political organization. The hospital, which is a public benefit corporation, and the ECMC Foundation, which is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization, is prohibited from political involvement. Poyer’s marketing agent Montes, who communicated closely with Gonzalez for the last several months on details of the tournament, told The News, “To my knowledge, there wasn’t any political pressure (on ECMC). … Their approach was, ‘We are a nonpolitical organization. We are an apolitical organization, so we just can’t be a part of the tournament this year.’ ”

Poyer’s comments to The News essentially slammed the door on his work with ECMC, then cracked it back open.

“I told them that I wasn’t going to work with them anymore,” Poyer said. Minutes later, Poyer also acknowledged that he “would love to” re-engage with ECMC if circumstances permit. He spoke in glowing terms about his work with Gonzalez and the foundation, and with ECMC President and CEO Tom Quatroche: “Both of them were nothing but absolutely amazing to me the entire time I was working with them,” Poyer said. “I feel bad for them, because the position that they’re in, I’m sure it sucks. Because they were excited – I mean, I think they were excited – to come down to Florida.”

ECMC officials declined to comment for this story, beyond Gonzalez’s statement.

“It’s bigger than me; it’s bigger than ECMC,” Poyer said. “It’s being able to impact people’s lives. That’s what I thought we were. That’s what I thought the understanding of ECMC and myself was: We were helping each other to impact people’s lives and bringing the community together …

“It just kind of shows me that it’s never been about that, and I kind of feel like I’m being used as a pawn to do what they need me to do. I would love to work with them again if that path crossed, but I’ve got a lot of other stuff that I am working on. I’m going to continue to be in the community.”

* * *

Bills fans are likely to see a newly refreshed and focused Jordan Poyer in 2023. He deleted his Twitter account this spring, and sees that decision as one that will benefit him beyond simply achieving more mental clarity.

Poyer spent “every single morning” last season on Twitter, sometimes reading posts from people calling him too old and suggesting that as he entered free agency, the Bills should replace him. On reflection, he believes the impact of that routine was physical.

“Your mind is a tool that your body believes,” Poyer said. “If you believe in something in your mind, (then) your cells, everything in your body starts to believe it. It’s energy, so you’re putting your energy into that negative mindset. Your body starts to believe that. Then look what happened: Boom, I pop my elbow. Boom, I break my ribs. Boom, I have a foot (injury). My body was really believing I was getting too old.”

This is why he’s speaking out, encouraging people to connect with those around them, to ask about each other’s days, to “strike a conversation” – hard ones included.

“There’s nothing nice going on. People don’t know how to be nice,” he said. “It’s crazy to me that we’re in a position that we are. I honestly wanted to use this just to strike the conversation, and let people really see, this is where we are in America, and if we don’t fix it soon …”

Poyer didn’t finish the thought – yet. But he will. He has more to say.