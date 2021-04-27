 Skip to main content
Ike Boettger signs deal securing spot in competition on Bills' offensive line
Ike Boettger signs deal securing spot in competition on Bills' offensive line

Bills Colts

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrates his rushing touchdown with Ike Boettger and Dion Dawkins against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at Bills Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Ike Boettger secured his spot on the Buffalo Bills’ list of offensive line candidates Tuesday by signing a one-year contract with the team, two days in advance of the start of the NFL draft.

Boettger was one of the Bills’ numerous pleasant surprises in the 2020 season. The third-year NFL veteran started seven regular-season games and all three playoff games. He played in 64% of the offensive snaps, counting playoffs.

Boettger, 26, is a 6-foot-6-inch, 313-pounder who entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie out of Iowa. The Bills had put a restricted free agent tender on him in March, which was worth one year and $2.1 million.

The Bills turned to Boettger as the starter at left guard in Week 7 after Cody Ford was lost to the season to injury. Jon Feliciano returned from a pec injury the next week to start at left guard. But the Bills opted to play Boettger over veteran Brian Winters down the stretch of the season and in the postseason. Winters was not re-signed.

The Bills already have some healthy competition on the interior offensive line and could add another to the mix in the draft. Behind the prospective starters, Ford and Feliciano, are Boettger, Forrest Lamp, Jamil Douglas and Jordan Devey. Lamp started all 16 games last season for the Chargers. Douglas, a former Dolphin and Titan, has 11 career starts. 

Bills/NFL writer

Mark Gaughan is in his 37th year at The Buffalo News. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for 12 years.

