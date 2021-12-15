'If I can go, I'm going to go': Bills QB Josh Allen optimistic on foot injury

Bills quarterback Josh Allen seems optimistic that he will play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, despite a foot injury.
“Doing good,” Allen said Wednesday. “Obviously, we got a few more days to be able to rehab. Obviously, I'd love to play. I guess we'll have to reevaluate some things in a couple days. But as of right now, it feels pretty good and I’m fortunate enough to have the training staff that we do getting work on it around the clock.”
Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that it was a left foot sprain for Allen, who wore a walking boot after Sunday’s loss in Tampa. The Bills held a walkthrough Wednesday, where McDermott said Allen would be limited. Still, Allen indicated the injury has been trending in the right direction.
Josh Allen says his foot feels "quite a bit better" now from Sunday. Allen is still dealing with a foot sprain. "Obviously I'd love to play, I guess we'll have to reevaluate some things in a couple days but as of right now it feels pretty good.""If I can go I'm gonna go." pic.twitter.com/q4aNXpmljD— Heather Prusak (@haprusak) December 15, 2021
Support Local Journalism
“Yeah, it's quite a bit better,” Allen said.
Allen said it’s “a very fair assessment” that if he can walk onto the field Sunday, he will play.
“I want whatever's the best opportunity for our team to win the football game,” he said, “But if I can go, I'm going to go.”
His coach praised that attitude.
“He's working through it, he's a tough guy,” McDermott said Wednesday. “And the soreness is still there, that's to be expected. I love his attitude and I think that's key when you're trying to come off with any injury is the attitude and the mindset.”