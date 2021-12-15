 Skip to main content
'If I can go, I'm going to go': Bills QB Josh Allen optimistic on foot injury
'If I can go, I'm going to go': Bills QB Josh Allen optimistic on foot injury

Bills Buccaneers (copy)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen walks off the field after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored the winning touchdown in overtime at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Bills quarterback Josh Allen seems optimistic that he will play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, despite a foot injury.

“Doing good,” Allen said Wednesday. “Obviously, we got a few more days to be able to rehab. Obviously, I'd love to play. I guess we'll have to reevaluate some things in a couple days. But as of right now, it feels pretty good and I’m fortunate enough to have the training staff that we do getting work on it around the clock.”

Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that it was a left foot sprain for Allen, who wore a walking boot after Sunday’s loss in Tampa. The Bills held a walkthrough Wednesday, where McDermott said Allen would be limited. Still, Allen indicated the injury has been trending in the right direction.

“Yeah, it's quite a bit better,” Allen said.

Allen said it’s “a very fair assessment” that if he can walk onto the field Sunday, he will play.

“I want whatever's the best opportunity for our team to win the football game,” he said, “But if I can go, I'm going to go.”

His coach praised that attitude.

“He's working through it, he's a tough guy,” McDermott said Wednesday. “And the soreness is still there, that's to be expected. I love his attitude and I think that's key when you're trying to come off with any injury is the attitude and the mindset.”

PlayAction is new to The Buffalo News' extensive NFL coverage. Each week, Mark Gaughan, who has covered the league throughout his 38 years at The News, distills X's and O's and strategy relating to how the Bills match up with their next opponent. All in about two minutes.
