If Bills are serious about moving up in first round, here's what it would cost

If the Buffalo Bills are serious about making a move up the draft board Thursday, it will come at a significant cost.
The exact price, of course, depends on just how high General Manager Brandon Beane wants to go. It’s worth exploring the cost based on comments made recently by ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay. Appearing on a podcast with Ryen Russillo, McShay said the Bills are angling to move up to draft Clemson running back Travis Etienne in the first round.
Keeping in mind there are a lot of smokescreens this time of year, a look at the draft order suggests three teams ahead of the Bills at No. 30 overall could be in the market for a running back in the first round – the New York Jets at No. 23, the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 24 and the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 25.
So, what would it cost to move to the No. 22 pick, currently owned by the Tennessee Titans? It depends on which draft pick trade value chart you use.
The traditional chart created by Jimmy Johnson values No. 22 at 780 points, while No. 30 is worth 620. If the Bills traded No. 30 and their third-round choice, No. 93, that’s worth 128 points – a total of 748 points. If the Bills added their first choice in the fifth round, No. 161 overall, that’s another 27 points, which gets them to 775 points – pretty close to Tennessee’s total.
In the draft pick value chart developed by Chase Stuart of Football Perspective, the Titans’ No. 22 pick is worth 14.9 points, while No. 30 is worth 12.9. Stuart’s chart, however, gives the Bills’ third-round pick a value of 5.7 points, meaning Beane would be overpaying by a good amount if he included that to move up to Tennessee’s pick. The No. 161 pick alone, at 2.2 points, makes the math work, but in reality, it seems awfully unlikely the Titans would drop eight spots in the first round for only a fifth-round draft pick.
It’s a good bet the Bills have their own value chart that Beane uses. Beane has shown in the past he’s not afraid to move up if he believes he’s getting a difference-maker.