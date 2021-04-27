If Bills are serious about moving up in first round, here's what it would cost

If the Buffalo Bills are serious about making a move up the draft board Thursday, it will come at a significant cost.

The exact price, of course, depends on just how high General Manager Brandon Beane wants to go. It’s worth exploring the cost based on comments made recently by ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay. Appearing on a podcast with Ryen Russillo, McShay said the Bills are angling to move up to draft Clemson running back Travis Etienne in the first round.

Keeping in mind there are a lot of smokescreens this time of year, a look at the draft order suggests three teams ahead of the Bills at No. 30 overall could be in the market for a running back in the first round – the New York Jets at No. 23, the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 24 and the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 25.

So, what would it cost to move to the No. 22 pick, currently owned by the Tennessee Titans? It depends on which draft pick trade value chart you use.