Identifying five breakout candidates for the Bills ahead of training camp

The definition of “breakout” player is subjective.

With the near 24/7 news coverage the NFL gets, it’s difficult to find any player truly unknown to fans. There are, however, players who may be ready to assume a larger role than they’ve had in the past. In examining the Buffalo Bills’ roster, The Buffalo News has identified the following five players as candidates to do just that:

A.J. Epenesa

It shouldn’t be a huge surprise that the Bills’ second-round draft pick in 2020 was a bit slow out of the gate. Epenesa’s rookie season was severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Rookie minicamps and all of the NFL’s spring practices were wiped out, meaning his first real experience didn’t come until training camp. Even then, with no preseason games, it left very little time to prepare for what was to come.

Epenesa was a healthy inactive in Week 1 against the New York Jets last year, and he took a while to find himself. He ultimately played 27% of the defensive snaps as a rookie, although that playing time ticked upward as the season went on. Now, with veteran Trent Murphy gone and the Bills expected to give Mario Addison a reduced workload in an effort to increase his production, Epenesa’s playing time should benefit.

