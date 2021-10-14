'I wanted to be here': Bills NCB Taron Johnson talks contract extension

Safety Micah Hyde thought that nickel cornerback Taron Johnson was playing looser Sunday, and he had a guess as to why.

"He got that bag!” Hyde said after the game. “He's playing free."

On Saturday, the Buffalo Bills signed Johnson to a three-year contract extension through 2024. The next night, Johnson recorded a career-high 12 tackles and had one passed defended in the Bills’ 38-20 win at Kansas City. His teammates felt the extension both reflected what Johnson’s already done this year, and freed up him to do more now.

“Yeah, so he's got no worries now,” safety Jordan Poyer said after the game. “He comes to play every week. He prepares hard. He's really turned into a professional football player. Just like learning from his rookie year to now, he's a lot smarter. He's grown up a lot more. He just comes out there and he makes plays for us every single week, and we're lucky to have him on our team."

Johnson’s five passes defended this season tie Hyde for most on the team, and his 27 total tackles are behind only linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. While grateful for the extension, he’s ready to get back to the non-business side of football.