 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'I thought he was sure as gone': Bills fans overjoyed that Matt Milano is staying
0 comments

'I thought he was sure as gone': Bills fans overjoyed that Matt Milano is staying

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Rams (copy)

Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58).

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Linebacker Matt Milano is staying with the Bills on a four-year contract, and Bills fans were ecstatic on Twitter. 

Here is an early sampling:

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Crash Investigators Obtain 'Black Box' From Vehicle Of Tiger Woods

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News