'I thought he was sure as gone': Bills fans overjoyed that Matt Milano is staying

Linebacker Matt Milano is staying with the Bills on a four-year contract, and Bills fans were ecstatic on Twitter.
Here is an early sampling:
the show goes on.. pic.twitter.com/ICJzf5HpoI— Milano (@MatthewMilanoo) March 11, 2021
I thought Milano was sure as gone. I thought he was going to command more. It sounds like Milano took a little less money to stay. Sounds like 8 million for a cap hit towards 2021. I'm Thrilled with that. Beane you are a wizard. #BillsMafia— (13-3 AFC East Champs)Stephen Biondi (@ItsMeStizzyB) March 11, 2021
The most important part about the Bills re-signing Matt Milano is that they remain the most handsome team in the NFL #HandsomeBills— Paul Ross (@RealPaulRoss) March 11, 2021
Gotta admit, happily surprised here #BillsMafiahttps://t.co/HXLO7LnnxS— Rich Quodomine (@GEO_Henosis) March 11, 2021
MATT MILANO BACK— hamada (@parallexviews) March 11, 2021
That’s a hell of a deal for the Bills. Glad Milano is back.— Freddy Krueger Mills (@sllim_werdna) March 11, 2021
Umm, did the @BuffaloBills really just re-sign Matt Milano to a 4 year deal with a minimal cap hit?! pic.twitter.com/nz9R8PhUif— Phelan Thomas (@ptmd25) March 11, 2021
The Matt Milano signing says something about the culture at OBD— New York Sports Biz (@NYSportsBiz) March 11, 2021
Matt Milano is just a solid player. Will always be under appreciated around the league, but Buffalo knows how good he can be when healthy. Defense is noticeably worse when he isn’t in. Happy they worked it out and he can continue his career in Buffalo!— TJ (@tjiacono) March 11, 2021
Big Baller Beane has Bills Mafia CHUGGING process juice after that Matt Milano extension pic.twitter.com/4e4g0xcBSd— The Crowd Assist Podcast (@CrowdAssistPod) March 11, 2021
I psyched myself up so much to accept Milano leaving that I am shook by this. Beane always doing his thing.— sheri 🦬 (@sheriistired) March 11, 2021
Why would @BuffaloBills beane make such a terrible move and overpay for Matt Milano. The guy is another Kiko Alonso bust. Injury prone. Next we'll sign Rob Gronkowski. And #BillsMafia will say Superbowl. C'mon man. We need OL help. Defensive End, RB2 and DB. This is terrible.— Jamie T (@jamie_touring) March 11, 2021