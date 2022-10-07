'I have to keep going': Bills linebacker Matt Milano off to best start of career but looking for more

One yard separated the Baltimore Ravens from completing a stirring touchdown drive in the final 5½ minutes last Sunday against the Bills. Three plays to make 3 feet. Who on the Buffalo defense would make a game-changing, game-extending and maybe game-saving play?

Cue linebacker Matt Milano reading his cues on the second-and-goal snap. Seeing tight end Mark Andrews flare outside, Milano charged forward unblocked through the gap when defensive lineman Brandin Bryant beat right tackle Morgan Moses, forcing fullback Patrick Ricard to block him and not Milano.

Milano tackled running back J.K. Dobbins for a 3-yard loss.

“It looked like he was shot out of a cannon,’’ Bills reserve linebacker Tyler Matakevich said.

Two plays later, safety Jordan Poyer intercepted quarterback Lamar Jackson in the end zone and the Bills’ offense capitalized by driving down the field for a 23-20 win at the buzzer.

Milano’s last tackle was his 13th stop, tying a career high, and was his biggest. Entering Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh, his 27 tackles lead the team. He has made stops in the backfield, at the line of scrimmage and in the open field and has returned an interception for a touchdown (and dropped another sure one).

On a Bills defense that has been kneecapped by injuries – 19 players have played at least 25% of the snaps – Milano has been one of the few constants, playing all but 12 of a possible 236 snaps.

But …

“Not good enough,” Milano told The Buffalo News after practice Wednesday. “I have to keep going and make more plays, make more tackles, make more sacks.”

A team’s top players are usually perfectionists. They want one more rep in practice. They scrutinize their game video over and over. They are always grinding for one additional nugget of information that will make the difference. They arrive early and stay late. And it usually pays off. It has for Milano.

“We’re looking for consistency week in and week out, day in and day out, and the way Matt approaches the meetings, the way he studies, the way he prepares, that’s what’s showing up,” linebackers coach Bobby Babich said. “Obviously, he’s a very talented football player, but his whole process and the consistency in that process, I believe, is what is allowing him to put good things on tape.”

The thing about Milano is, he mighty be his worst critic, but publicly, chooses to let his play drive the narrative. Moments after The News completed an interview with Milano after practice Wednesday in the Bills’ locker room, an observing teammate laughed and said to the reporter, “A man of few words.”

The other thing about Milano? He has commanded respect since he played at Boston College and those in his orbit are ultra-willing to do the talking about him, for him.

Terrel Bernard, a third-round rookie linebacker, has had the benefit of observing the Full Milano Experience – meeting room, practice field and sideline.

Bernard: “He’s calm, quiet, collected guy but when you go to him with a question or something needs to be said, he will step up and say it. Once you get to know him and you’re around him every day, he definitely opens up.”

Always in right place

Because the Bills blew out Tennessee (Milano sat out the final 11 snaps) and Milano was barely on the field at Miami (43 plays), his tackle total ranks tied for 50th in the NFL entering Week 6. But he has majored in impact plays.

Throughout the league, some defensive coaches assign “factor” points to their players. Make a tackle, break up a pass, create a takeaway or even force the running back to cut back into traffic – all of it earns a “factor” point.

Digging into Milano’s 224 snaps of work reveals his no-doubt impact for a defense ranked among the top five in 10 major statistical categories, including fewest points (14.5, second) and yards (234.5, tied for first) per game.

Milano’s Factor Totals:

Week 1 at the Los Angeles Rams – 10 plays (seven tackles).

Week 2 vs. Tennessee – six plays (three tackles, including a 43-yard interception return touchdown).

Week 3 at Miami – six plays (five tackles). Milano dropped an interception.

Week 4 at Baltimore – 16 plays (13 tackles).

Add it up and Milano has earned a positive factor point on 44 snaps through the first month of the season. A Buffalo News review of the games identified only two missed tackles.

The Ravens game was a tour de force. Two tackles and a quarterback knockdown in the first quarter. A tackle for loss in the third quarter. And the huge stop of Dobbins in the fourth quarter.

“I just saw the tight end (Andrews) block out and I triggered in,” Milano said. “That was it.”

Really that simple?

“That’s it,” he said.

Those around Milano were more complimentary about his play recognition.

“Football is a game of keys and if you let your keys tell you what to do and you react, it’s usually going to put you in a position to have a chance to make a play,” Babich said.

Said reserve linebacker Tyrel Dodson: “That’s just how Matt Milano is. Full throttle, always in the right place at the right time and makes the big hit.”

Also a Boston College alum, Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney has known Milano longer than anybody in the locker room.

Sweeney: “Exact same guy (as in college). No difference. That’s how he’s always been and it’s working for him. Shows up and goes to work. Pretty reserved guy.”

’Ridiculous preparation’

Hours before he continued his season as the defensive coordinator at Division III Massachusetts Maritime Academy against Mass.-Dartmouth on Thursday (a 28-14 loss), Jim Reid was thrilled to talk about Milano. At age 71 and in his 49th consecutive year of coaching, he was able to recall with finite detail his only season coaching Milano with Boston College in 2016.

Before he was asked the first question during a phone interview, Reid began with a 2½-minute opening statement.

An abridged version:

“A lot of the time, people talk a good game, but they don’t back it up. I met Matt and we had a really nice conversation and I said, ‘Gee, if all this is true …’ It wasn’t. It was like 10 times better. …

“Let me tell you what, he’s the definition of preparation. Ridiculous preparation. Extra film study. Great questions in practice. He actually knew more about the defense than I did because we wanted to keep the same defense and I was coaching a different one at Iowa. …

“The guy was just terrific. When you have a player like Matt Milano, who embodies all of the qualities you want all football players to have, on the field and also off the field, people followed him.”

Before joining the Boston College staff, Reid coached the Miami Dolphins’ linebackers for two years and tutored future NFL linebackers Anthony Hitchens (Kansas City) and Josey Jewell (Denver) at Iowa. The succinct summation of Milano’s job description within the Boston College defense: Every single thing. Rush off the edge. Be responsible for the hook and flat routes. Play the run. Cover man-to-man.

Most nights during the week, Reid would walk by the Eagles’ second-floor linebacker room, see the light on, poke his head in and see Milano going over notes to prepare for the next day's practice or reviewing the opponent’s offense.

Milano had 58 tackles for an Eagles defense that ranked ninth nationally in fewest yards allowed (314.2) and tied a school record with 47 sacks (he had 6½).

During Milano’s senior year, Reid said he never graded him lower than 95% in game.

“And I graded hard,” Reid said. “Not only was it, ‘Hey, did you do the job?’ but, ‘Did you do your job with the right technique?’ He understood what we were trying to do. It wasn’t just, ‘If this read happens, you go here.’ He understood why he needed to take certain steps and go into certain coverages. Matt had to know the entire playbook.”

Reid knows what an NFL linebacker looks like so why was Milano still available in the fifth round (No. 163 overall) in 2017?

“In talking to some guys, there was some concern about his size (6-foot, 223 pounds at the scouting combine),” Reid said. “I kept saying, ‘All I know is this: He’s going to make the ball club and he’s going to be a leader and a guy who plays with intensity and quickness.’ I don’t know what else you would want. I thought he would go in the first three rounds, but once you get on the field, all you have to do is prove yourself and there was no doubt he was going to do that.”

Pro Football Reference credits Milano with 263 career solo tackles, fourth among linebackers from his draft class. He became a full-time starter in 2018, reached 100 tackles in 2019 and is on pace for 115 tackles this year.

Babich was previously the Bills’ safeties coach before moving to the linebacker position this offseason when his father, Bob, retired.

Bobby Babich: “He’s helped me tremendously. Coming in and coaching a new position, I believe that when you get the input of the players and ask them what they see and how they see it, now you’re working in a collaborative effort as opposed to straight instruction. That’s the pro game. Matt’s on top of it. He’s been in this scheme (for six years) and everything for him is about a consistent routine and a consistent process.”

Consistent routine

Talk about the yin and yang. Babich bounces around the practice field like he was delivered an IV of Red Bull. Milano, not so much.

“Very quiet,” Babich said. “Very insightful. Deep thinker.”

Don’t misconstrue being reserved with being aloof.

Dodson: “He’s a joy. He keeps it light, but also very serious.”

Bernard: “Very open and just a great leader. Somebody I look up to.”

Matakevich: “He brings great energy every single day.”

Milano sits in the front row of the meeting room every day, but isn’t prone to interject his opinions or thoughts while Babich is presenting, for example, the first- and second-down plan on Wednesday mornings.

The Bills’ linebackers have a group text, but Milano mostly leaves Babich alone after office hours.

“He’s more of an absorb-the-information guy,” Babich said. “Process it, think about and then if he has a question, he’ll usually bring it up later. Everything about him is a consistent routine and process.”

Routine. Process. Preparation. Consistency. Those are the tentpole words that were presented in every conversation this week. Football players are creatures of habit – sit in the same spot, practice at the same time, study the game plan in the same order, etc. Why is it important? It’s not as simple as “See player, hit player,” but a combination of muscle memory (alignment and technique) and actual memory (recall of tendencies) removes the clutter.

“That preparation allows you to play fast,” Matakevich said. “You’re not thinking when you’re out there. You studied your opponent and you recognize formations and personnel groupings. You know what you’re getting. When you’re able to slow the game down, it allows you to play fast. And he’s playing fast.”