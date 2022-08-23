'I had to finish what I started': How former UB football star Naaman Roosevelt completed his degree at 34

A few days before Naaman Roosevelt was to walk across the stage and accept his degree from the University at Buffalo, he got a call from a Canadian Football League team about an opportunity that fit into his goal of becoming a football coach.

He chose to join the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders in a coaching role during the team’s preseason training camp in May. The offer came right around the end of final exams for the spring semester and graduation at UB.

Heading to Canada meant that Roosevelt could not participate in graduation ceremonies. But the Buffalo native, who is UB’s all-time leading wide receiver, completed his mission of earning his degree.

Roosevelt left UB after the 2009 season to pursue playing professional football, and he was only a few credits short of earning his bachelor’s degree in sociology.

“That was my goal in finishing my degree, that I want to coach college football,” said Roosevelt, a 2006 St. Joe’s graduate. “I think I’m done playing football now, and that experience coaching football in the CFL, I had so much fun doing that, that I want to do it for a living.”

Instead of toting pigskin, he showed off sheepskin. Last week, he posted a photo of his degree on his Twitter account, which he finally had in hand.

“I was getting towards the end of my career and I wanted to pursue coaching in college football,” said Roosevelt, 34. “I wanted to do this for myself, and I had to finish what I started. I did my own receivers training here in town and I tell the young guys all the time, ‘Finish what you started.’

"It was on me to do what I tell my younger players to do, and I had to do it for my mom, Cheryl, too. I was always telling her I was going to finish it.”

Roosevelt signed as a free agent with the Bills in the spring of 2010, then was on the practice squads of the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and Bills through 2014. In the CFL, he spent four seasons (2015-19) with Saskatchewan, 2020 with the Montreal Alouettes and 2021 with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Roosevelt discovered his interest in coaching as he was winding down his playing career. He would offer younger teammates advice on how to adjust to the professional level of football, or answer their questions about plays.

“My last couple years, I went into a player/coach kind of role where I was an older guy, helping younger guys, and teaching them what I’ve been through,” Roosevelt said. “Saskatchewan saw that role I was playing, and when the opportunity came up and they asked me to do that, I was delighted to do it.”

He began the final steps toward earning his degree by taking a college course during his third season in the NFL. He wanted to complete his degree, but as he moved around the country, online classes weren’t readily available. When the Covid-19 pandemic forced college campuses to facilitate online and remote learning, though, Roosevelt realized that's when he could earn those remaining credits.

His final two classes were an online course in counseling and an in-person class in classical sociology theory. Back in the classroom this spring, Roosevelt realized how much had changed in college, whether it was finding academic buildings on campus or adjusting to new technologies.

He was the oldest student in his class but wasn’t afraid to raise his hand or take part in classroom discussions.

“The life experiences, I felt like I had learned so much more and there were things I wanted to learn more about,” Roosevelt said. “I read on my own and I figured out more things. And YouTube and Google were the greatest things! If I didn’t know something, I’d look it up and those tools helped me figure things out.

“I was just another student. I never brought up anything about football. I wanted to be that regular student, and I loved that, because even with a bunch of group projects and group activities, it was fun for me to be around people who are learning, and people who want to better themselves.”

He took the same attitude into academics that he had taken into football.

“I was excited to get my degree done, and I brought that every day,” Roosevelt said. “It was a 9 a.m. class, too!”

Bob O’Connor, Roosevelt’s coach at St. Joe’s, met Roosevelt when he was in junior high and remembered Roosevelt as the best athlete in the program, even as a freshman in the fall of 2002. He still considers Roosevelt one of the best athletes he’s coached in 35 seasons with the Marauders, including 29 as its head coach.

As a freshman, Roosevelt was St. Joe’s starting quarterback, and was the 2005 Buffalo News Player of the Year in football. Turner Gill had just taken over the UB football program as its head coach in December of Roosevelt’s senior year, and called O’Connor about Roosevelt.

“I told him, ‘He will start as a freshman for you,’ ” O’Connor said.

Roosevelt became Gill’s first verbal commitment, in December 2005, and moved to wide receiver. He still holds UB records for career receiving yards (3,551) and career receptions (268), and single-season receiving yards (1,402) and receptions (104).

St. Joe’s will induct Roosevelt into its sports hall of fame Sept. 23. O’Connor also remembered a goal that Roosevelt had set for himself.

“He used to always talk about getting his degree,” O’Connor said. “I think that’s a great accomplishment. For so many athletes, especially Division I athletes, the concept of Division I sports, especially football and basketball, they take up so much of your time. You can’t take as many classes as you need to or want to, and some athletes get behind, or they never go back and finish their degree. I think it’s just a great tribute to Naaman, to stick with it and get his degree.”