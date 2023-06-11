Spend any time around members of the Buffalo Bills’ coaching staff, and you’ll likely hear a common refrain when they discuss what they look for in players.

“Our kind of DNA” is a phrase that comes up over and over again. The meaning is they are looking for players with certain traits. Competitiveness is an absolute requirement. Toughness is another.

If the coaches could go into a laboratory and make a cornerback with all of the characteristics they desire, there is a decent chance that player would come out looking a lot like Christian Benford.

“Our front office does a pretty good job of identifying DNA of a player, and they honestly have done a good job of knowing what I want,” Bills defensive backs coach John Butler told The Buffalo News recently. “I like tough guys. I like guys who can take hard coaching. They’re not going to waver.”

That is an accurate description of Benford, and it explains why the second-year veteran is fully in the mix to be the starter at No. 2 cornerback opposite Tre’Davious White. Since being drafted in the sixth round last year out of Villanova, Benford has shown the NFL stage is not too big for him. That was apparent right from the very start of the 2022 season, when the Bills somewhat surprisingly started Benford in the season opener against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams – over first-round pick Kaiir Elam.

Bills Mailbag: Projecting what the starting offensive line will look like There are just three more Buffalo Bills practices scheduled – in the form of the upcoming mandatory minicamp – before the Buffalo Bills break for the summer. The mailbag, though? Well, that never stops, so let’s get to your questions …

Rewind to a year ago, and Villanova head football coach Mark Ferrante all but predicted something just like that would happen.

“Nothing is going to faze him,” Ferrante told The News last spring. “He’s not going to get intimidated. Now, he’s got his foot in the door. He’s in the same locker room as everyone else, and now he’s just going to be himself and show everybody who he is and what he can do.”

Benford was named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018 after making five interceptions in nine games. He was an All-CAA first-team selection in 2020 and 2021, finishing with seven interceptions and 18 passes defended in 13 games in his final college season. Those 18 passes defended led the entire Football Championship Subdivision, while the seven interceptions tied him for third.

“He didn’t belong at Villanova. He should have been playing at Penn State,” said Butler, a former Nittany Lions defensive coordinator.

Under Butler and head coach Sean McDermott, the Bills have a history of getting solid play out of the secondary from unheralded players. That’s been true of Levi Wallace, an undrafted free agent out of Alabama, and Dane Jackson, a seventh-round pick from Pitt. Benford is in the same mold, but with more size and strength.

Al Holcomb brings another experienced voice to the Bills' defensive meeting room Al Holcomb carries the ambiguous title of “senior defensive assistant” with the Buffalo Bills. Allow him to explain what that means.

“He can process very quickly with minimal coaching. Therefore, you feel comfortable knowing I’m going to put him out there and he knows what he’s doing,” Butler said. “He never makes an excuse. He doesn’t say much, but he’s very intelligent, very confident and very experienced. He’s just experienced with life. That’s what you see when you get a guy like that. The DNA of the person and the DNA of the football player projects that confidence. When he goes out there to play, you know who he is as a person. ... I never had a problem any time putting him out there in games last year, whether it was game one against the Rams or whenever. Not one point was it ever like, ‘He can’t do it.’ ”

Benford grew up in Randallstown, Md., a suburb of Baltimore. During the spring 2021 season – the Wildcats season was moved from the fall because of the Covid-19 pandemic – Benford’s mother, Christel, was hospitalized. Before a game against Stony Brook, Benford texted with his mom and thought she was doing well. Tragically, he found out after the game that she had suffered a medical setback and died.

Loss has been a constant in Benford’s life, which explains the heart tattoo on his right cheekbone. Half of it is colored in, the other half is not, signifying part of his heart being gone.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

When asked how it could be that he didn’t appear as a rookie to be afraid of any situation, Benford traced it back to those Maryland roots.

“It’s from where I grew up, the city,” he said. “I’m going to be honest, when I was younger, I had confidence, but it was more so that I just wasn’t afraid of anything. As I got older, I learned more about how to be more confident and continue to not be afraid.”

Bills' Latavius Murray says he's happy to be back in New York and fitting in with running backs In a Fuel Up to Play 60 event at Highmark Stadium, Murray spoke to about 100 local students, providing tips on a healthy lifestyle in terms of the nutrition, sleep and fitness required to be a professional athlete.

Avoiding the injury bug

Benford started the first three games of the 2022 season before a broken hand suffered against Miami in Week 3 knocked him out of the lineup for the following two games. He returned and would start twice more before suffering an oblique injury against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day that landed him on injured reserve and eventually ended his season. Although Benford was activated from IR before the regular season finale against the Patriots, he didn’t play in that game or the Bills’ two postseason contests, meaning his 2022 season ended on a frustrating note.

“It was just a blessing for me to be in the NFL, and then, in the predicament that I was in, drafted in the sixth round, playing in the beginning. It was just a blessing that I was even able to do that,” he said. “God blessed me with an opportunity, and I was able to withstand that opportunity. So that kind of itself jumped out to me, as well as toward the end, I learned a lot about myself, about the NFL and just a lot about the game.”

How to properly take care of his body was perhaps the biggest lesson Benford took away from his first professional season.

“That part, right there, jumped out to me a lot, because I had more time to sit down. Obviously, I wasn’t playing at the time, so I had more time to really dial in and focus on that. To understand the information that I was being taught,” he said. “It’s higher competition, more reps, more time on football compared to college, so I had to make sure and learn how to get my body prepared for that different type of situation, compared to college.”

Benford, 22, was asked if anything about his rookie year surprised him. He struggled to find the diplomatic way of saying no.

“I couldn’t say I surprised myself, because I worked to get where I was at, just praying I could be where I was at,” he said. “I always had confidence in myself that I could do it. I could be a No. 1.”

Both when he was drafted and after the 2022 season, the Bills floated the idea of the 6-foot-1, 205-pounder potentially moving to safety. However, that was before the team was able to re-sign Jordan Poyer and add Taylor Rapp in free agency. So, for now, Benford is at cornerback, competing with Elam and Jackson for the No. 2 job opposite White.

“That’s the job that he’s working at exclusively right now – nowhere else,” Butler said. “I always personally value it, and I think the organization does value players with versatility – schematically, but also mentally – that can handle how fast things move and just kind of go in there and have the ability to do different things. Different techniques or maybe even possibly different positions. As I said, Christian’s a corner right now, but he’s got size, he’s got movement, he’s got strength and he’s got a very good football brain that you have to have.”

Benford said knowing that the Bills believe he can play more than one position in the secondary is a great feeling, because it shows they have complete trust in him as a player. It also shows that how a player gets to the roster doesn’t matter – it’s about what you did when you arrive.

Pass rusher Leonard Floyd arrives in Buffalo: 'I want to win' “I want to win the Super Bowl. And I'm examining teams and looking at the rosters, and the Bills (are) the best, you know what I'm saying? And I just felt like if I come here, I can help the team get there and win again,” Floyd said.

“I continuously kept my confidence high. Regardless if you’re first round, undrafted, sixth round, your confidence has to stay the same,” Benford said. “My mindset was going to stay the same. I felt I could ball. I felt I could be the best. Regardless of the situation, my confidence always has me feeling that way.

“Obviously, my goal is to play. That’s every football player’s goal is to start and make plays, but before you can do that, the other goal is better my craft – to continue to be a better player. Understand the game more, broaden my football IQ and continue to build that confidence.”