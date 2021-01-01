How will the Bills fare against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17?

The No. 2 seed should be enough incentive for that. Home-field advantage, even in a game with limited fans, still has significance. Going up against a rookie quarterback should work in the Bills' favor. Tua Tagovailoa has a lot to prove for Miami, and with Ryan Fitzpatrick out because of Covid-19, the Dolphins' playoff hopes rest with their prized rookie. That's a lot of pressure. In my mind, Tagovailoa isn’t up to the task just yet. Bills, 24-20.

Mark Gaughan

There’s little doubt Sean McDermott will manufacture a mini-bye week for a good number of his veterans in the regular-season finale. You have to think Cleveland is going to get the job done in a must-win situation and beat Pittsburgh, even though the Browns are going through a Covid problem. That would clinch the No. 2 seed for Buffalo. The only reason to go all-out vs. Miami would be an interest in playing Indianapolis over Cleveland in the wild-card round. Does it matter? Not really. Both teams have good running games. I think Indy would be a slightly easier matchup, but the Colts have arguably the best offensive line in the NFL. Neither would be an easy game for the Bills.