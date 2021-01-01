How will the Bills fare against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17?

Here is how News' sports writers see Sunday's regular season finale between the Bills and Miami Dolphins at Bills Stadium:
Vic Carucci
Sean McDermott has been trying to play coy with which players will be on the field for this one. Which means Josh Allen and other starters will see minimal action, if any.
That means the Bills don't view trying to win as a higher priority than keeping their front-liners healthy for the postseason, and that makes perfect sense. The Bills still could end up with the No. 2 seed if the Steelers, who are sitting Ben Roethlisberger, suffer a probable loss to the Browns, who need to win to get into the playoffs.
Even with backups, the Bills could make this game competitive, but with a playoff spot on the line for the Dolphins, it's hard to see Miami losing. Dolphins, 21-17.
Jay Skurski
This is perhaps the toughest game of the year to handicap given the uncertainty of who will play for the Bills. If it were up to me, the starters would be in at the beginning of the game, with a close eye on the game in Cleveland. If the Steelers fall behind big to the Browns and/or the Bills take a good lead, give quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and several others a quick hook. Keep the game plan as safe as possible, demand that Allen does not take any unnecessary hits, but try to win the game.
The No. 2 seed should be enough incentive for that. Home-field advantage, even in a game with limited fans, still has significance. Going up against a rookie quarterback should work in the Bills' favor. Tua Tagovailoa has a lot to prove for Miami, and with Ryan Fitzpatrick out because of Covid-19, the Dolphins' playoff hopes rest with their prized rookie. That's a lot of pressure. In my mind, Tagovailoa isn’t up to the task just yet. Bills, 24-20.
Mark Gaughan
There’s little doubt Sean McDermott will manufacture a mini-bye week for a good number of his veterans in the regular-season finale. You have to think Cleveland is going to get the job done in a must-win situation and beat Pittsburgh, even though the Browns are going through a Covid problem. That would clinch the No. 2 seed for Buffalo. The only reason to go all-out vs. Miami would be an interest in playing Indianapolis over Cleveland in the wild-card round. Does it matter? Not really. Both teams have good running games. I think Indy would be a slightly easier matchup, but the Colts have arguably the best offensive line in the NFL. Neither would be an easy game for the Bills.
There will be no slam-dunk wins for any AFC team in the playoffs. All seven teams are dangerous when they're at their best. The most indispensable Bills should sit most of the game. That list starts with Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Tre White, Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano. Nevertheless, I don’t envision a cake-walk win for Miami. Look for a boring, defensive game. Dolphins, 20-10.
Jason Wolf
This is like a playoff game for Miami, which is fighting for a postseason berth, and the Dolphins would be in big trouble if the contest mattered nearly as much to the Bills.
But Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and other key starters are unlikely play the majority of the game, in my opinion, based on the risk-reward factor and Sean McDermott’s track record. There isn’t a massive difference between the No. 2 and 3 seeds this season, without a bye in play, and with a home wild-card game guaranteed, the Bills just can’t afford to risk an injury to one of their top playmakers.
The point was driven home by Cole Beasley, who is week-to-week after suffering a knee injury late in Monday’s blowout victory at New England.
In last year’s “meaningless” regular season finale, with the No. 5 seed assured, McDermott pulled most starters after the first quarter and lost to the Jets. This week, he’ll make sure the starters are prepared to play to keep them sharp. He might trot them out there for a few series. But anything more would be a surprise. And a mistake. Dolphins, 23-20.
Rachel Lenzi
The Bills should be able to rest easy, while the Dolphins remain in the hunt for a playoff spot – win against the Bills, and the Dolphins are locked in. The final regular-season game for both teams, though, isn’t that cut-and-dry.
With Ryan Fitzpatrick out due to a positive Covid-19 test, there will be no FitzMagic. Rookie Tua Tagovailoa will have to direct the Dolphins' offense with no relief should he get in trouble.
And while Bills coach Sean McDermott is playing coy in regards to his lineup against the Dolphins, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see some starters/marquee players the final regular-season game when playoff seeding and a playoff opponent is still at stake.
If the Bills choose to rest their starters, this will be an exercise of their depth. The Dolphins, however, just don’t have the swagger of the playoff-ready Bills. Bills, 21-17.