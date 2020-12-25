How will the Bills fare against New England on Monday Night Football?

Members of the Buffalo News sports staff present their picks for Buffalo Bills trip to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots on Monday night.
Vic Carucci
It has long been established that these aren't the Patriots anymore. Not the big, bad bullies that once ruled the AFC East and the entire NFL. They're a shell of their once-dominant selves, something their elimination from the postseason with two games left only confirmed.
Sweeping these Patriots might not be quite as satisfying as sweeping the previous versions, with Tom Brady at quarterback. But a sweep is a sweep.
What should be more important to the Bills is the chance to move another step closer to securing a No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. The Patriots are not a threat offensively. And their defense, now minus injured cornerback Stephon Gilmore, is no match to one of the most dominant offenses in the NFL. Bills, 35-10.
Jay Skurski
Get your dancing shoes out, Bills fans. The New England Patriots’ dynasty is dead and buried. Monday night should provide Bills Mafia with a grave to dance on for three hours. The Bills still have something to play for – winning out clinches the second seed in the AFC – so there should be no letting up from Sean McDermott’s squad. The Patriots’ defense is routinely getting run all over, and will be without old friend Stephon Gilmore, which is bad news with Stefon Diggs coming to town.
On the other side of the ball, the Patriots’ quarterback situation is unsettled. It shouldn’t matter, though, as Cam Newton or Jarrett Stidham likely don’t scare Buffalo’s defense. This has the potential to be a blowout two decades in the making. Bills, 38-17.
Mark Gaughan
Why do the Patriots need to see Cam Newton take another snap from center? I can’t think of a reason, although Bill Belichick seems to feel a sense of loyalty to his starter. I respect the heck out of Newton as a leader. But his play has been terrible. He can’t be healthy. I think Jarrett Stidham will face the Bills. Meanwhile, Stephon Gilmore is out, along with a bunch of other Pats. Nevertheless, we’re talking here about Belichick, the greatest game-planner in NFL history. Does Belichick have any other option but to repeat his strategy of the Nov. 1 meeting? That is to run the ball, shorten the game, and play dime coverage to invite Josh Allen to hand the ball off against light boxes. That would further shorten the game.
I’ll be interested to watch New England’s two young edge rushers, Chase Winovich and Josh Uche. Both are undersized to set the edge vs. the run. Uche played 12 snaps and Winovich just five the first game vs. Buffalo. Uche has averaged 20 of late. How good are they? How much of a future do either of them have as viable edge rushers against a Buffalo pass game that looks like it’ll be scary for years to come? This will be a decent tune-up for the Bills’ run defense, because Buffalo is staring at the possibility of facing some tough ground games in the playoffs (Baltimore, Cleveland or Tennessee). There’s plenty of interesting facets to this game. Bills, 27-16.
Jason Wolf
Who’s going to stop Josh Allen? Stefon Diggs? Cole Beasley? And what about John Brown, should he return from injury? It won’t be Stephon Gilmore, out for the season after needing surgery on a partially torn quad. But the Patriots are no pushover. They’re capable of beating any team in the league on any given week. And Bill Belichick will have them prepared.
The Bills haven’t swept the season series with New England since 1999. They haven’t won in Foxborough since 2016, when Tom Brady was suspended four games for his role in the Deflategate scandal, Jimmy Garoppolo was injured and rookie Jacoby Brissett couldn’t lead the offense to any points.
Earlier this season, it took a Cam Newton fumble in the red zone in the final minute of the fourth quarter to defeat the Patriots 24-21 in Orchard Park. With the Pats eliminated from playoff contention and the Bills fighting for the No. 2 seed, this one won’t be as close. Bills, 31-23.
Rachel Lenzi
Remember when the Patriots were the cream of the AFC East crop? The Bills have officially supplanted what was once a juggernaut, and the Bills won’t slow down against the Patriots, who are one step closer to rebuild mode.
This should be a meaningless game. The Bills have clinched the AFC East and the Patriots have been eliminated from the playoffs. But it’s not, because there’s still something on the table for the Bills: a No. 2 playoff seeding. The sputtering Patriots are an opportune vehicle.
This season has turned into a wash for Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch is jumping ship for the University of Arizona, and the Patriots' offense isn't productive (20.6 points per game). Somehow they’ll have to keep pace with the Bills, whose offense is simply fine-tuning for the playoffs.
The Bills will complete the season sweep of the Patriots in an emphatic fashion, and they’ll simply kick the Patriots while they’re already down. Bills, 37-14.