How will the Bills fare against New England on Monday Night Football?

On the other side of the ball, the Patriots’ quarterback situation is unsettled. It shouldn’t matter, though, as Cam Newton or Jarrett Stidham likely don’t scare Buffalo’s defense. This has the potential to be a blowout two decades in the making. Bills, 38-17.

Mark Gaughan

Why do the Patriots need to see Cam Newton take another snap from center? I can’t think of a reason, although Bill Belichick seems to feel a sense of loyalty to his starter. I respect the heck out of Newton as a leader. But his play has been terrible. He can’t be healthy. I think Jarrett Stidham will face the Bills. Meanwhile, Stephon Gilmore is out, along with a bunch of other Pats. Nevertheless, we’re talking here about Belichick, the greatest game-planner in NFL history. Does Belichick have any other option but to repeat his strategy of the Nov. 1 meeting? That is to run the ball, shorten the game, and play dime coverage to invite Josh Allen to hand the ball off against light boxes. That would further shorten the game.