How will Bills fare in wild-card game against the Indianapolis Colts?

Expect Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to stay with his "all gas, no brakes" style. The way to beat the Colts is to spread them out and let Josh Allen throw, throw and throw some more to Stefon Diggs and Co. The Colts being without cornerback Rock Ya-Sin because of a concussion makes it even more difficult for them to match up when the Bills use three or four wide receivers, which they figure to do often.

A quick start is important for the Bills, because that would force the Colts away from running the ball as much as they might prefer to with Taylor. Bills, 34-20.

Mark Gaughan

I think Indianapolis and Cleveland were the two “easier” wild-card matchups for the Bills, as opposed to Tennessee and Baltimore. For sure, the Colts have an impressive collection of elite talent. They have five players who I’d rank among the top five in the NFL at their positions: guard Quenton Nelson, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Darius Leonard, center Ryan Kelly and nickel corner Kenny Moore. But if I were a Colts fan, the Bills would have been the matchup I least preferred. The Colts match up better against Tennessee, because Buckner and nose tackle Grover Stewart are so stout against the run and it’s a division foe they know so well.