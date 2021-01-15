How will Bills fare in AFC divisional playoff against Baltimore Ravens?

Here is how members of The News' sports staff sees Saturday's AFC divisional playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens:
Vic Carucci
There's only one major concern for the Buffalo Bills, and that's not allowing Lamar Jackson to rip off one or more of his signature chunk runs. He's far more dangerous with his feet than with his throwing arm, and the Bills' defensive plan will be designed accordingly.
That was the case a year ago, when the Bills were so unconcerned about Jackson's passing that they crowded the line of scrimmage and limited him to 40 yards. Look for something similar this time and look for it to work, even if the Bills have had their issues with keeping runners in check. This is playoff time, and selling out completely to not let Jackson give the Ravens their best hope for victory is how the Bills will go.
Josh Allen's poor performance in the 2019 Week 14 game between these clubs ultimately was the difference in a close Baltimore win. That isn't going to happen Saturday night, even against a solid defense that will look to pressure him into mistakes. Allen is many times better and more mature. Plus, the Bills have a component they were lacking last year: Stefon Diggs, the NFL's top receiver. The Ravens have no one who can cover him. Bills, 24-21.
Jay Skurski
On paper, this matchup favors the Ravens. Baltimore's rushing attack is ferocious, and the Bills' run defense is feeble. The Ravens have the cornerbacks to at least challenge the Bills' dynamite wide receivers. Baltimore also has perhaps the best kicker in the NFL. With all that being true, it's hard to shake the feeling there is something special about this Bills team. Baltimore beat just two teams with winning records this season (Cleveland twice and Indianapolis). They are hot, but the Bills are hotter. The Ravens haven't had to face a team like the Bills – one that can put up 30 points on an off day. Don't stress about the snow, either. Allen is built for this type of game. A quick start would be crucial for the Bills. It would force the Ravens to get away from the run more than they would like. This doesn't figure to be easy for the Bills, but it shouldn't be. There are only eight teams left competing for a championship. All the teams are good now. Bills, 27-24.
Mark Gaughan
I think there’s a 15% chance the Bills start fast, get a big lead and cruise to victory. There’s a 15% chance the Ravens’ defense forces turnovers early and controls the game. That leaves a 70% chance of a white-knuckling, last-team-with-the-ball finish. The QBs who had good days by my estimation against the Ravens were Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield and Deshaun Watson. (Ryan Tannehill beat the Ravens in Week 11, but Baltimore was depleted that day.) That gives me confidence Josh Allen and the Bills' receivers will have success. The Ravens have a little more talent on defense than the Bills. They’re stouter and better at defensive tackle, and they’re deeper at cornerback than the Bills. The way the Ravens overwhelmed Allen last year sticks in my mind. But how relevant is that this time? It probably comes down to which QB makes one more great play than the other. I’ll go with the better passing team, by a nose. Bills, 29-27.
Jason Wolf
Stopping the run was the top priority for the Bills defense last week, and the Colts rumbled for 163 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries, well above their average production on the ground this season.
What do you think the Ravens are going to do?
Baltimore owns by far the top-ranked rushing attack in the NFL (191.9 yards per game) and has only picked up steam, averaging a monstrous 296.3 rushing yards over its last three games. Lamar Jackson can score from anywhere on the field. Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins are both productive. And believe it or not, inclement weather in Buffalo could actually favor the road team.
I’m going to pick the Bills because Josh Allen and this offense should continue to put up points, even against Baltimore’s No. 2-ranked scoring defense (18.9 points per game) and sixth-ranked pass defense (221 yards per game). But I don’t like this matchup at all. The Bills need a fast start to force the Ravens to the air. Bills, 30-27.
Rachel Lenzi
The Ravens squeaked into the playoffs and are making the most of the postseason so far, and that should be a point of concern for the Bills. The Bills fended off one upset-minded opponent. Now, they get a second in the Ravens, who will bring momentum from eliminating the Titans and a six-game winning streak to Orchard Park.
The most obvious point in this game is the matchup of dynamic quarterbacks in the Bills’ Josh Allen and the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson. They’re two players who have been on a tear in recent weeks.
The point of question for the Bills will be the run defense. The Ravens have rushed for more than 3,000 yards this season. The point of concern for the Bills will be the Ravens’ scoring defense, which is second in the NFL and has allowed an average of just under 11 points in its last four games. But with the way Allen continues to maneuver the offense, particularly on the pass, points shouldn’t be a problem. Bills, 31-21.