How will Bills fare in AFC divisional playoff against Baltimore Ravens?

On paper, this matchup favors the Ravens. Baltimore's rushing attack is ferocious, and the Bills' run defense is feeble. The Ravens have the cornerbacks to at least challenge the Bills' dynamite wide receivers. Baltimore also has perhaps the best kicker in the NFL. With all that being true, it's hard to shake the feeling there is something special about this Bills team. Baltimore beat just two teams with winning records this season (Cleveland twice and Indianapolis). They are hot, but the Bills are hotter. The Ravens haven't had to face a team like the Bills – one that can put up 30 points on an off day. Don't stress about the snow, either. Allen is built for this type of game. A quick start would be crucial for the Bills. It would force the Ravens to get away from the run more than they would like. This doesn't figure to be easy for the Bills, but it shouldn't be. There are only eight teams left competing for a championship. All the teams are good now. Bills, 27-24.