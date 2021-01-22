How will Bills fare in AFC championship game against Chiefs?

The bigger factor is Josh Allen. He was at his worst in Week 6. If he plays the way he has the rest of the season, the Bills’ offense can hang with the Chiefs – Mahomes or not. The Bills have been the best team in the NFL since that Week 6 loss. Now, they get a chance to prove it. Bills, 30-24.

I think the Bills’ offense will have a much better day against the Chiefs than it had in October. The Bills benefited against Baltimore last week from having played Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in 2019. Likewise, I think having played the Chiefs already is an advantage for the Bills, particularly their offense. The Bills have a better idea of how difficult it is to handle defensive tackle Chris Jones. And Josh Allen has seen Steve Spagnuolo’s blitzes once already. I think the Bills will use the run game a bit more than last week, and I expect 60-plus rushing yards by the Bills. The Bills are the one team in the AFC that can keep up in a track meet with the Chiefs’ offense. I don’t see a good way for the Bills – or any defense – to contain Kansas City’s attack. You need to score 30 or more to beat Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs. Nobody has stopped Travis Kelce all year, partly because you can’t leave Tyreek Hill in single coverage. I expect a great, high-scoring, nerve-wracking game. I think it comes down to this: Can either defense get a couple stops in the red zone and force some field goals? I think Kansas City’s offense is just a little more potent than Buffalo’s. Chiefs, 32-31.