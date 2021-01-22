How will Bills fare in AFC championship game against Chiefs?

Here is how News sports writers see Sunday's AFC championship game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Vic Carucci
This is not the same Bills team that lost in the October meeting between these teams. It has made improvements in all phases, especially on defense. Much of that is due to Matt Milano’s return from the injury that kept him out of the previous game. And the Bills have no reason to be ashamed of their effort in that loss.
That bodes well for the rematch.
The Bills are more than capable of going toe to toe with the Chiefs offensively. Buffalo’s defense is equally capable of holding its own against the Chiefs’ offense, with or without Patrick Mahomes.
Arrowhead will have a large crowd, but more than a few Bills fans will be there. And they will be celebrating, along with the team, a fifth trip to the Super Bowl. Bills, 30-23.
Jay Skurski
We’re operating on the assumption that Patrick Mahomes plays. Here’s the thing, though. I think the Bills can win regardless. Even if Mahomes plays, he’s unlikely to be 100% as he deals with a toe injury in addition to the head and/or neck injury he suffered against the Browns. If his mobility is impacted in any way, that’s a big deal for the Buffalo defense. The Bills’ defense is in a much better spot when it comes to defending the Chiefs than it was in Week 6 because of the return of linebacker Matt Milano. He can be used in a variety of ways, but the two biggest are in helping defend Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and the Kansas City rushing attack that did big damage in the first meeting.
The bigger factor is Josh Allen. He was at his worst in Week 6. If he plays the way he has the rest of the season, the Bills’ offense can hang with the Chiefs – Mahomes or not. The Bills have been the best team in the NFL since that Week 6 loss. Now, they get a chance to prove it. Bills, 30-24.
Mark Gaughan
I think the Bills’ offense will have a much better day against the Chiefs than it had in October. The Bills benefited against Baltimore last week from having played Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in 2019. Likewise, I think having played the Chiefs already is an advantage for the Bills, particularly their offense. The Bills have a better idea of how difficult it is to handle defensive tackle Chris Jones. And Josh Allen has seen Steve Spagnuolo’s blitzes once already. I think the Bills will use the run game a bit more than last week, and I expect 60-plus rushing yards by the Bills. The Bills are the one team in the AFC that can keep up in a track meet with the Chiefs’ offense. I don’t see a good way for the Bills – or any defense – to contain Kansas City’s attack. You need to score 30 or more to beat Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs. Nobody has stopped Travis Kelce all year, partly because you can’t leave Tyreek Hill in single coverage. I expect a great, high-scoring, nerve-wracking game. I think it comes down to this: Can either defense get a couple stops in the red zone and force some field goals? I think Kansas City’s offense is just a little more potent than Buffalo’s. Chiefs, 32-31.
Jason Wolf
Does anyone think this will be anything other than a shootout? Assuming Patrick Mahomes plays and plays well, of course.
The Chiefs and Bills finished the regular season as the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the NFL in total offense, respectively, and were among the league’s most potent teams in points scored. Buffalo averaged 31.3 points per game during the regular season, second-most in the NFL behind the Packers, while the Chiefs averaged 29.6 points per game, sixth overall and third in the AFC.
The Bills have improved considerably since losing to the Chiefs, 26-17, in Week 6 in Orchard Park, and are about as healthy as can be expected at this point of the postseason. The Browns were inches from scoring what might have been a game-altering touchdown last week – the fumble through the end zone was a killer – before losing to the reigning champs by five points in Kansas City.
Buffalo can win this game. Bills, 31-30.
Rachel Lenzi
Bank on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes playing Sunday, even if he’s not at 100%. It’s a long season, and the wear and tear catches up to those who go deep into the playoffs. The Bills could be going through similar injury issues, so this could turn into a survival-of-the-healthiest scenario.
The Bills' offense has developed and flourished in the weeks since a 26-17 loss to the Chiefs in October, particularly Josh Allen’s connection with Stefon Diggs, who has at least 100 yards receiving in five of the Bills’ last six games, and has averaged 12 yards per catch in that span.
The Bills have two challenges on defense: how the red-zone defense will limit the Chiefs' mobile offense, and how its defense can limit Kansas City’s run game. The Bills will make this game competitive. Chiefs, 32-27.