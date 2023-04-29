The Buffalo Bills have only two picks on Day 3 of the NFL draft.

The Bills pick at No. 137 in the fifth round and No. 205 in the sixth round. They used a fourth-round pick in a trade Friday to move up and select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first round.

So with time on his hands, how will Bills GM Brandon Beane spend his day?

"Sit there and get annoyed when guys I like come off the board." Beane said Friday night, before adding, "Nah, we’ll stay ready and, again, hopefully there’s a really good player at five that we like. If not, then I’ll definitely try and move back."

If it holds and the Bills make just two draft picks – giving them a five-member class – it would be the first time in team history their draft class was that small. They have had six-member classes a few times before, most recently in 2017, but never in the Beane era.

"I wish you guys would find me another one before I get here tomorrow, but, no, I don’t know," Beane said when asked if he ever had a draft class with so few players.

The Bills are among five teams with only two picks on Day 3, joining the Dolphins, Lions, Broncos and Panthers.

Beane has described himself as "antsy" and has a track record of trades involving draft picks. He told reporters last week that he was more likely to trade down than trade up in Round 1 and then traded up anyway.

Like every team, the Bills want to spring quickly to make deals with undrafted free agents when Round 7 concludes.

But will Beane stay with two picks? Time will tell.