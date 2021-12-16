How we see it: Will Bills beat the Panthers in Week 15?

Mark Gaughan. The big mismatch of this game should be the Bills’ defense vs. the Carolina offense. Carolina’s offensive line is a weakness. The Bills should win the line of scrimmage when its defense is on the field. Plus, the Panthers don’t have their best weapon, all-purpose threat Christian McCaffrey. The worst-case scenario for the Bills is to get into a lot of third-and-long situations and let Carolina's speed rushers pin their ears back. Giveaways will fuel Carolina's upset hopes. I like Zack Moss to be active this week. The Bills should try to play a little more physical against the Panthers’ speed rushers. If that means ending a few drives with punts, so be it. The Bills’ defense should give the offense the luxury of some early failures. Like it or not, the Bills are going to need the run game to carry a little bit of the load down the stretch. You don’t want to be utterly one dimensional in New England next week. Bills break it open in the second half. Bills, 27-13.