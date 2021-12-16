How we see it: Will Bills beat the Panthers in Week 15?

Here is how News sports writers see Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are a 10.5-point favorite.
Jay Skurski: Josh Allen’s injury status, of course, looms over this prediction. We’ll go into making it operating under the assumption Allen will play. The signs have been positive in that regard early in the practice week. If he does, the Buffalo Bills should feel good about their chances, even though the Panthers have a low-key solid defense, including a secondary that ranks No. 1 in passing yards allowed per game. As Dion Dawkins said this week, “The time is now.” The Bills can’t afford another loss, especially against an inferior opponent. It's hard to see that happening. The No. 1 goal for the Buffalo defense is to take away the football – something Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has shown a willingness to do recently. If that happens and the Bills' offense can jump out to an early lead, that will take some of the pressure off in what is – like the remainder of the games – a must win. Bills, 31-13.
Katherine Fitzgerald: How effective the Bills are will depend on how much Allen is limited with his foot injury, but I think they can handle the Panthers. Regardless of Allen’s situation, the Bills need to use Sunday to start solving their run game in a meaningful way, and in a way that gets more out of the running backs. It’s critical for the long term, but also in facing a Carolina team whose strength is pass defense. The Panthers are allowing just 177.7 passing yards per game, best in the league, and are strong against chunk plays. It hasn’t been enough to carry the team. Carolina has lost eight of the last 10. The Panthers' offense has been depleted by injuries. The Bills can capitalize, giving Buffalo a win in the quasi-reunion game. Bills, 30-17.
Mark Gaughan. The big mismatch of this game should be the Bills’ defense vs. the Carolina offense. Carolina’s offensive line is a weakness. The Bills should win the line of scrimmage when its defense is on the field. Plus, the Panthers don’t have their best weapon, all-purpose threat Christian McCaffrey. The worst-case scenario for the Bills is to get into a lot of third-and-long situations and let Carolina's speed rushers pin their ears back. Giveaways will fuel Carolina's upset hopes. I like Zack Moss to be active this week. The Bills should try to play a little more physical against the Panthers’ speed rushers. If that means ending a few drives with punts, so be it. The Bills’ defense should give the offense the luxury of some early failures. Like it or not, the Bills are going to need the run game to carry a little bit of the load down the stretch. You don’t want to be utterly one dimensional in New England next week. Bills break it open in the second half. Bills, 27-13.
Jason Wolf. The Bills have lost two consecutive games for the first time this season, while the Panthers have dropped three straight and eight of their last 10. While Carolina hasn't been eliminated from the NFC playoff race, its postseason hopes are on life support. The Bills, meanwhile, still have a chance to win the AFC East and host a playoff game. But it may require running the table. Carolina's pass defense ranks second in the NFL behind only the Bills, which could make for an interesting challenge, should Buffalo choose to sit Josh Allen, who has a sprained foot, in favor of backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. The Panthers' run defense, however, is middling. This could present an opportunity for the Bills to take pressure off their quarterback by making the much-maligned running game a priority. Bills, 24-17.
Rachel Lenzi: To make the playoffs, the Bills must treat the final four games of the regular season like the playoffs. In a four-game playoff chase, it’s the old cliché of one game at a time. But against the Panthers, the rushing offense can’t come down to Josh Allen, who has been hobbled by a left foot sprain – unless the Bills choose to sit Allen and turn to Mitchell Trubisky, another important decision that could impact the Bills’ playoff chase. The Panthers are in the midst of a quarterbacking crisis of sorts. Sam Darnold is on the shelf with a shoulder injury and Cam Newton hasn’t shown much tangible proof that he can retake the reins of a team that’s fumbling towards disarray. This is where the Bills need to pounce on the Panthers. Bills, 30-17.