How we see it: The News' NFL picks for Week 7

Here are our picks for Week 7 of the NFL season.
Bills safety Jordan Poyer was not medically cleared to fly because of his injured ribs, so he used a car service to drive him to Kansas City for Sunday's game and again to return to Buffalo, a league source said.
Here are three questions on our mind after Sunday’s big game in Kansas City.
Josh Allen seemed to be running with a purpose, football in hand, as he headed toward the tunnel at Arrowhead Stadium after the Bills' victory against Kansas City. The result was a lifetime memory for Cole White, from Joplin, Mo., and a viral video.
The Josh Allen Hurdled Club added another member Sunday.
With 64 seconds left in regulation Sunday, Knox had a 14-yard touchdown reception that provided the go-ahead points in the Bills’ 24-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Hello world! Welcome to the mailbag. With Jay Skurski getting some time off during the bye week, I am here to answer your questions and inspir…
Here's a roundtable discussion with News Bills writers Mark Gaughan, Jay Skurski, Ryan O'Halloran and Katherine Fitzgerald on where the Buffalo Bills stand as they take their bye-week break.
"This win, at this time in the season, in Kansas City, said a lot about this Bills team and the superhero-style quarterback who leads it," Jim Kubiak writes.
Forbes lists Pegula's estimated net worth at $6.7 billion, an increase of 17.5% from last year’s list.
“I trust our medical staff in their communication with Jordan in this case and I know our docs were heavily involved,” coach Sean McDermott said of the decision to clear Jordan Poyer to play.
